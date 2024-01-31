The Most Glamorous Hotel Pools in Las Vegas

Spring is right around the corner, which means it’s almost time for pool season in Las Vegas. Whether you’re looking to dance the day away at a bustling beach club or prefer a more laid-back experience in a luxury cabana, the pool scene along the Las Vegas Strip is out of this world. Enjoy sipping on frozen cocktails while snacking on an array of tasty bites from celebrity chefs like Gordon Ramsay. From the Lake Como-inspired pools of the Bellagio to the Roman paradise that is Caesars Palace, take a dip at the most glamorous pools in Las Vegas.

It’s no surprise that one of the most classic and breathtaking hotels on the Strip is also home to some of the most glamorous swimming pools. There are five different pool courtyards to choose from at the Bellagio, and each one boasts elegant charm with Mediterranean influences. While renting a cabana is always a good idea, you can also post up in one of the plush daybeds so that you can catch some sun while still having way more room to spread out when compared to a standard lounger. In addition to a plethora of food and drink options, patrons can go a step further and order a poolside massage at the exclusive Cypress pool.

When it comes to day clubs, Encore Beach Club is the best for a reason. The red drapery and retro design is the ultimate spot for daytime dancing, and you can expect to see some of the biggest DJs hitting the stage during the spring and summer. If you want to be a part of the party while still having the option to escape, the private bungalows offer premium views of the Strip along with private plunge pools and showers.

The Garden of the Gods Pool Oasis at Caesars Palace is unlike any other setup on the Strip. Between the swim-up blackjack tables and transportive Roman architecture, it truly is a haven for vacationers looking to escape with a mimosa in hand. However, since the main pools can get pretty rowdy and crowded, it’s best to claim your spot at the more low key Apollo Pool. The cozy day beds and private cabanas feel far away from the chaos, and though the pool is on the smaller side, its classic and elegant design sets the scene for the perfect tanning day.

Located within the Park MGM, NoMad Las Vegas provides guests with boutique-style accommodations in the heart of the Strip. The pool is located on a private rooftop of the fourth floor of the hotel, allowing guests to rise above the hustle and bustle below as they soak up the sun and sip on something strong. Expect Moroccan-inspired design across the board, with vibrant tiles, intricate architecture and beautiful blue hues taking center stage. Rather than flimsy pool recliners, guests also have the pleasure of kicking back on cushioned, rattan loungers.

The palm tree-lined pool at the Four Seasons Hotel Las Vegas offers a nice respite from the clamor of the Strip. This secluded oasis is surrounded by tranquil waterfalls and lush greenery, encouraging guests to unwind under the sun on one of the plush, white lounge chairs. Enjoy full food and beverages service from morning to early evening, with drink options ranging from fruity, hand-crafted cocktails to frozen libations that will help you beat the desert heat. When it comes to food, order an array of light dishes like ceviche and chips and salsa.

The Palazzo Pool Deck at The Venetian Las Vegas is a quiet lounge pool that boasts luxury in every corner. The beautiful pool has an elegant yet simple floor design that is complemented by spiral hedges and top-notch cabanas. Renting a cabana is the best way to experience this pool, as each cabana comes with a television, cozy couches and plenty of privacy. Fill your ice bucket with bottles of Champagne before taking a dip in the heated pool. Even if you choose not to splurge on a cabana, you have access to plenty of drinks and bites from the Capri Pool Restaurant. Some of the most popular dishes include the smoked turkey club and the Capri tacos, both of which pair perfectly with a zesty margarita.