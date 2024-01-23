Enjoy a Luxurious and Lively Super Bowl Weekend at These Las Vegas Hotels

Super Bowl LVIII is taking place in none other than Las Vegas, Nevada. As if Vegas wasn’t already rowdy enough, Sin City is sure to reach peak excitement on February 11, 2024, as football fans from all across the country will be traveling to the desert in anticipation of the country’s biggest sporting event. Though there are a plethora of cool hotels to choose from, where you stay can make or break your trip. From iconic hotels on the Strip to snazzy new openings, get ready for a luxurious and lively Super Bowl weekend at these Las Vegas hotels.

3730 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89158

Known for housing some of the best restaurants in Las Vegas, the Aria Resort & Casino is one of the most lavish hotels on the Strip. It’s connected to the Park MGM, allowing you to walk between both properties with ease, stopping for drinks and bites along the way. The Aria Sky Suites boast epic views of the Red Rocks and provide a peaceful haven to return to after the big game. Fuel up before the Super Bowl by grabbing soup dumplings and hand-pulled noodles at Din Tai Fung. If you prefer a sportier scene, Posh Burger is a delicious option that you can also grab and go from. Of course, no visit to Las Vegas is complete without a fancy dinner, and between Carbone, Jean Georges Steakhouse and Catch, there are plenty of high-end options at Aria.

3600 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109

Having recently debuted a brand new collection of glamorous suites in the Spa Tower, the iconic Bellagio Hotel & Casino is one of the top places to book for the Super Bowl. After all, what could be better than taking in epic views of the legendary fountain show every night before hitting the town and exploring the heart of the Strip? Sit right next to the fountains while dining at Spago for lunch before heading to Allegiant Stadium, or enjoy an enchanting dinner at Picasso in the evening. If you’re hoping to celebrate after the game in style, visit The Vault, a lavish speakeasy located near the game floor. Reservations are required, and you’ll be treated to some of the most exclusive spirits imaginable.

2777 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109

Fontainebleau Las Vegas is the latest and greatest luxury hotel to hit Sin City. Since it is located off the Strip, guests are provided with a bit more privacy and solace, which might be especially nice during such a busy event like the Super Bowl. Test your luck at the 150,000-square-foot casino before enjoying a Champagne brunch at La Fontaine. Once the game is over, sit down for dinner at one of the renowned restaurants like Mother Wolf or Komodo. Fontainebleau’s modern and design-forward ambiance sets it apart from many other Vegas hotels that are oft considered outdated or tacky, ensuring that Super Bowl fans feel right at home even while traveling.

3570 S Las Vegas Blvd, Paradise, NV 89109

Caesar’s Palace is one of the most popular and iconic hotels in Las Vegas. Its dramatic Roman decor and architecture set the scene for a weekend of great food and gambling, and with five different towers across the property, there are plenty of room options for every kind of traveler. Before your adrenaline starts pumping during the big game, pay a visit to the Qua Baths & Spa, which spans 50,000 square feet and gives patrons the opportunity to soak in authentic Roman-style baths. Gordon Ramsay’s Hell’s Kitchen is the perfect lunch spot, and the celebrity chef’s famous Beef Wellington looks even better in person than it does on television.

3708 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109

From the signature two-million-crystal chandelier to the recently opened LPM Restaurant & Bar, the Cosmopolitan offers a posh and elegant home base for football fans who love luxury. Its central location makes it easy to hop around from casino to casino, while the sleek suites offer unparalleled views of the Strip. Obviously, a drink at the Chandelier is a must, but if you’re a fan of mezcal, plan to spend a long evening at the one-of-a-kind speakeasy, Ghost Donkey. If your team pulls a win at the big game, dance the night away at Marquee Nightclub or kick back with an Old Fashioned at Vesper.

3960 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89119

When it comes to proximity to Allegiant Stadium, it’s hard to beat the Four Seasons Hotel Las Vegas, which is situated just steps away from the arena. Located at Mandalay Bay, this timeless hotel takes a classier approach to Las Vegas while still ensuring that guests are able to have fun and take part in the action. Start your day with a massage at the spa before heading to Press for classic tailgating bites like burgers and fries. Being able to walk back and forth from the stadium is a huge game-changer, ensuring that you don’t have to worry about getting an Uber or fighting traffic.