The Vegan-Friendly and Plant-Based London Restaurants You Need to Try for Veganuary

With a new year comes new goals, including eating healthier and more sustainably. One of the best ways to do that is with a plant-based diet, which many test out during the first month of the year, in what is often referred to as Veganuary. Sticking with vegan dishes can be challenging when traveling, especially in Europe. But London is a great destination for plant-based eating if you know where to look. Whether you want something casual and comforting or a Michelin-starred tasting menu, London has a vegan option for every palate and every budget. Here are the 10 best London restaurants for Veganuary—and the rest of 2024.

8-10 Pollen St, London W1S 1NQ, United Kingdom

Since 2011, Jason Atherton’s acclaimed Pollen Street Social has established itself as a favorite in London, making an ideal pick for those looking for an evening out or a casual lunch. It isn’t an exclusively plant-based restaurant, but it might as well be. The Michelin-starred fine dining spot, located just off Regent Street, serves vegetarian and vegan tasting menus that showcase high-end preparations of British produce like celeriac and onions. The menus are available throughout the year, so guests don’t have to worry about making special requests ahead of time. Book ahead of time, especially for dinner.

74-76 Westbourne Grove, London W2 5SH, United Kingdom



Founded by Camilla Fayed, Farmacy is one of London’s chicest plant-based spots. The restaurant, situated in the heart of Notting Hill, focuses on sustainable, organic and locally farmed produce, most of which comes from the nearby Kent countryside. The menu features requisite healthy items like a kale Caesar salad, but also offered vegan takes on jerk tacos, nachos and truffle mac and cheese. It’s a popular choice for lunch and dinner, as well as weekend brunch, and an indulgent afternoon tea is served Friday through Sunday. A reservation is recommended.

45 Lexington St, Carnaby, London W1F 9AN, United Kingdom and four others

Locals regularly flock to Mildreds, one of London’s most popular plant-based restaurants. The casual eatery has five locations around town, although its Soho outpost always draws the biggest crowds. It has a lively, casual vibe with lunch, dinner and brunch menus that feature vegan versions of British comfort food like Cumberland sausage and mash and international favorites like Korean fried chicken. Their Veganuary selection is inspired by Caribbean cuisine, but you can’t go wrong with anything off the menu. Be sure to order dessert. Reservations are available at all of the locations (you’ll need one).

5 Princes St, London W1B 2LQ, United Kingdom

Tendril, found just off Oxford Circus, bills itself as a “mostly vegan kitchen.” Instead of offering fake meat options, the cozy restaurant emphasizes vegetables that change with the season. Guests can opt to order one of the set menus, which showcases a variety of dishes, or to order the sharing plates à la carte. The bar menu is equally expansive, featuring vegan wines and an impressive array of non-alcoholic options—something that is all too rare in London these days. It’s a great pick for dinner, and Tendril also serves up a weekend brunch that’s sure to impress your friends.

56 Goldsmith Rd, London SE15 5TN, United Kingdom

Those looking for a more relaxed vegan option should seek out Peckham bistro Naïfs, which offer family-style dining inspired by Greek meze. The menu is a set meal to be shared by the table, with optional additions of appetizers and desserts. The drinks are similarly unique, from custom cocktails to local beers to well-curated wines. It’s dinner only, with limited hours, so be sure to plan ahead when booking a table. The comfortable, warm spot is worth the trek to Peckham, a buzzy neighborhood many London visitors miss out on.

1 Cathedral St, London SE1 9DE, United Kingdom

With two locations, in Borough Market and Canary Wharf, Mallow balances a casual vibe with hip cuisine. The restaurant is entirely plant-based with an aim of minimal waste and seasonal, sustainable ingredients. The dishes draw inspiration from around the world, and guests can expect everything from borek to dumplings to burgers. Dessert is just as good, as are the drinks, which include wine, cocktails and non-alcoholic options. The Borough Market outpost has a special set menu for Veganuary, but Mallow is a solid choice year-round. Reservations are a good idea, but not required.

217 Mare St, London E8 3QE, United Kingdom

Seasonality is the key at Edit, a chic spot in Hackney that is both plant-based and low impact. The dishes are inspired by British cuisine, with all of the ingredients coming from small farms, foragers and independent producers—resulting in food that is both delicious and sustainable. The dinner tasting menu, which features five or seven courses, changes weekly (sometimes more often) and is notably affordable. Shorter tasting menus are available for lunch on Thursday through Saturday, and Edit also showcases thoughtful wine and cocktail menus that include non-alcoholic options. Reserve your table in advance.

21 Romilly St, London W1D 5AF, United Kingdom

While many of London’s fine dining restaurants offer vegetarian or vegan versions of their established tasting menus by request, Gauthier Soho starts with plant-based dishes. Helmed by chef Alexis Gauthier, the restaurant offers two tasting menus—five or eight courses—and showcases classical French gastronomy without animal produce. Go for the longer menu, which comes with an optional wine pairing and is perfect for a special occasion. Reservations are essential, especially when booking on a weekend or over a holiday.

35 Spital Square, London E1 6DY, United Kingdom

Michelin-starred restaurant Galvin La Chapelle, founded by Chris and Jeff Galvin, showcases French fine dining in a picturesque building in Spitalfields. While the traditional menu features meat and dairy, there are also thoughtful vegetarian and vegan menus that don’t take any shortcuts with technique or flavor. Expect vegetable-forward dishes with seasonal produce like mushrooms, Delica pumpkin and Jerusalem artichoke, along with an optional wine pairing. Guests can also order à la carte or book in for Sunday lunch, which includes a three-course set menu. Book a table in advance.

34 Charlotte St., London W1T 2NH, United Kingdom

Led by executive chef Asimakis Chaniotis, Pied à Terre embraces classic French cuisine with a Greek twist in a sophisticated setting. The dishes are stylish and Instagram-able, but also delicious, showcasing both plant-based and omnivore options. The restaurant is especially well-known for its vegan tasting menu, which clocks in at an impressive ten courses, and they pride themselves on being inclusive to all dietary concerns. The wine list features more than 800 different bottles, although those partaking in dry January may be disappointed by the lack of non-alcoholic wines and cocktails. Be sure to make a reservation well in advance.