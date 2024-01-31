The Most Swoon-Worthy Spots for a Valentine’s Day Dinner in L.A.

The most romantic night of the year is right around the corner, so it’s time to pull out the candles and rose petals. Luckily, Los Angeles has no shortage of splurge-worthy restaurants perfect for a special evening. From ocean-view patios in Malibu to romantic rooftops near Hollywood, several L.A. eateries have pulled out all of the stops and set up indulgent menus to help you celebrate in splendor. Get ready to make your reservations at the best restaurants for Valentine’s Day in L.A.

9595 Wilshire Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA 90212

Enjoy fresh seafood in the heart of Beverly Hills when you dine at Ocean Prime. Between the customizable seafood towers and the innovative sushi rolls, there are plenty of next-level appetizers that are ideal for sharing. However, the Valentine’s Day special is well worth saving room for. Take your taste buds on a journey with the Chilean sea bass and lobster ravioli that is served in a lemon Parmesan beurre blanc alongside fresh asparagus and pea shoots. Cheers to love with a glass of Champagne before ending with the crème brûlée.

900 W Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90015

When it comes to city vistas, Leña at Sendero boasts some of the best. Located on top of the Ritz-Carlton, Los Angeles, guests can enjoy 180-degree views of Downtown Los Angeles as they dine on elevated Argentinian cuisine. On Valentine’s Day, couples can embark on a prix-fixe culinary journey of five courses for $195 per person. After cheersing with a welcome glass of Champagne, sit down and savor everything from cavatelli with Dungeness crab and uni butter to wagyu short ribs while listening to live music.

11647 San Vicente Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90049

Located right off San Vicente Boulevard in Brentwood, Baltaire puts a contemporary spin on the classic steakhouse. Those looking to splurge on a special V-Day dinner can opt for Baltaire’s $195 prix-fixe menu. Of course, the optional $95 wine pairing is always a great idea. After choosing your first course, second course, entrée and side, couples can select their shared dessert. Expect decadent highlights like wagyu beef tataki, bluefin toro sashimi, lobster bisque and powdered beignets.

27400 Pacific Coast Hwy, Malibu, CA 90265

Between its star-studded patio and epic ocean views, Geoffrey’s Malibu is one of the most romantic restaurants in Los Angeles. This iconic restaurant on PCH is the go-to destination for Valentine’s Day, and guests can choose between a three-course brunch or dinner. One of the best things about dining at Geoffrey’s is the fact that there are so many options for each course, including plenty of vegan and vegetarian dishes. Brunch costs $98 per person, while dinner is $135 per person.

8912 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90035

Mignonette is a one-of-a-kind pop-up restaurant that specializes in all things seafood. On Valentine’s Day, Mignonette will set up shop at Cardinale du Vin for an evening of indulgence. The $95 tasting menu starts with an amuse bouche before diving into innovative creations like scallop toast caviar, slow-cooked brisket and a decadent chocolate mousse for dessert. Don’t forget to enhance your meal with the $35 wine pairing.

6516 Selma Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90028

Between its Tulum-like ambiance and bohemian atmosphere, Ka’teen makes for a romantic dinner in the heart of Hollywood. Those who partake in the Valentine’s Day prix fixe menu will be treated to a glass of bubbles upon arrival along with a mariachi band and fire dancers. The $88 menu boasts decadent options ranging from truffle mole and lobster to oyster caviar and king crab legs. At the end of the evening, indulge in a dessert platter created by chef Wes Avila.

777 South Alameda Street ROW #154, Los Angeles, CA 90021

Celebrate your love with fresh seafood at Rappahannock Oyster Bar in the Row DTLA. In addition to being utterly delicious, all three of Rappahannock’s prix-fixe menu options are ethically and sustainably focused. With three tiers, all of which are cleverly titled Just Dating, Our First Valentine’s Day or Third Wheel, guests can choose the perfect menu for their celebration, with prices ranging from $100 to $270.

176 N Canon Dr, Beverly Hills, CA 90210

Spago is one of Wolfgang Puck’s most famous restaurants, and for good reason. The Beverly Hills location maintains the iconic chef’s signature sleek yet inviting ambiance, but on Valentine’s Day, patrons will have a few different dining options to choose from, plus live entertainment from SteFano and his six-piece band. The VIP Patio reservation costs $325 and features a five-course tasting menu, while the Showroom Experience costs $295 and features four courses. You can also opt for four courses in the main dining room for $275.

8450 W 3rd St, Los Angeles, CA 90048

Toca Madera is a hip and lively West Hollywood restaurant that sets the scene for a vivacious Valentine’s Day. Craft cocktails like the La Enamorada are made with vibrant flavors like coconut and guava, while special dishes such as the short rib and scallops steal the show. You can also go a more traditional route with the classic steak and lobster combo before finishing on a sweet note with Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label Champagne and chocolate-covered strawberries.

1541 Ocean Ave Suite 150, Santa Monica, CA 90401

Take in the fresh ocean breeze while indulging in an array of Mediterranean cuisine at Santa Monica’s Mon Ami. On Valentine’s Day, enjoy an $89 prix-fixe menu that focuses on aphrodisiac-inspired ingredients like scallops and truffles. Of course, no visit to Mon Ami is complete without their beloved filet steak au poivre, and the optional $29 wine pairing is a steal that will take your meal to the next level. For dessert, share the homemade baklava alongside one of their signature hand-crafted cocktails.