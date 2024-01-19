Given its prime location along the coast, it’s not surprising that Los Angeles is home to some stellar seafood restaurants. From freshly shucked oysters to buttery lobster rolls, quality seafood never gets old, but a delightful atmosphere makes enjoying it even better. Whether you’re embarking on a date night in Santa Monica or need a new neighborhood oyster spot in Echo Park, these are the most charming seafood restaurants in L.A.

1320 Echo Park Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90026

Located in Echo Park, The Lonely Oyster is a locally-loved oyster bar that oozes cozy neighborhood charm. The interior is sleek yet warm, while the back patio offers a quiet reprieve in the heart of East L.A. When it comes to cocktails, the TLO Martini, with a fresh oyster and caviar bump, is a must. The restaurant also boasts an impressive wine list featuring a unique selection of orange wines and chilled reds. If you’re going to splurge on a shellfish “plateau,” this is the place to do it. Depending on which platter you choose, you’ll get to try some of The Lonely Oyster’s freshest offerings such as chilled clams, tiger prawns and scallop aguachile.

2724 Main St, Santa Monica, CA 90405

After gaining fame as a pop-up during the pandemic, Crudo e Nudo has since become a Santa Monica staple for seafood lovers. Sustainability and local sourcing are at the foundation of the operation, and the menu changes daily based on what is caught. Upon arrival, guests order at the counter inside the small yet beautiful restaurant, before being seated on the spacious wood patio that looks out onto Main Street. Though you’ll always find new creations on the menu, some consistent favorites include the tuna toast, caviar nachos and delicate halibut crudo.

2524 1/2 Hyperion Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90027

Ceviche Project is the definition of tiny but mighty. This renowned seafood restaurant has a small yet design-forward dining room complete with a handful of tables and an intimate bar area. As the name suggests, guests can expect to enjoy an innovative selection of raw seafood. The Thai snapper ceviche is a zesty and spicy delight, while the kanpachi aguachile boasts bold, fruit-forward flavor. If you’re a fan of shellfish, the Peruvian scallops on the half-shell are famous among loyal locals. Don’t forget to pair your meal with a glass of crisp white or orange wine.

1995 Blake Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90039

Located in L.A.’s historic Frogtown, Mariscos Za Za Zá is a casual outdoor seafood joint that offers a lovely patio for patrons to enjoy a sunny SoCal day. Snag your spot before ordering an array of delicious bites at the counter. Under the same ownership as Loreto’s next door, Mariscos Za Za Zá offers a laid-back atmosphere without skimping on quality. The Jamaican Milk Punch is the perfect cocktail to sip outdoors, but you can also opt for a classic margarita or Michelada. For food, the lobster mayo and shrimp-topped Frogtown fries are the perfect appetizer for sharing, but other fresh highlights include the yellowtail tostada, el coctelito acapulco and shrimp aguachile.

8615 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069

Originally hailing from Boston, Saltie Girl made quite the splash when it landed in L.A. just before the start of 2023. The impressive selection of tinned fish is out of this world, featuring classic anchovies, octopus soaked in olive oil, grilled razor clams and more. Enjoy alongside classic accompaniments like grilled bread, flavored salts, peppers and French butter. If tinned fish isn’t your thing, Saltie Girl has plenty of East Coast classics like a buttery lobster roll and New England clam chowder. Those looking to splurge should indulge in the lobster frites, before ending on a sweet note with the homemade soft serve.

4880 Fountain Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90029

Found Oyster is a neighborhood eatery located in the heart of East Hollywood. The decor and vibe of the jewel box space is reminiscent of a classic East Coast oyster bar, featuring checkered floors, rustic bar stools and quaint bistro tables. This is the perfect place to gather with friends over cold Champagne and oysters on ice. Though there are plenty of raw bar items to choose from, the cooked dishes are just as enticing. Start with the fried oysters before indulging in the rich lobster bisque roll as your main.