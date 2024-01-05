The Best Plant-Based Restaurants in L.A. for Veganuary—And All Year Long

Looking to start the new year with a new diet? Whether you’re trying “Meatless Mondays” or want to experience a full-blown “Veganuary,” there are plenty of Los Angeles restaurants that cater to plant-based dining. From sushi to Italian cuisine, these creative L.A. eateries have mastered the art of vegan cuisine, ensuring that even the most stubborn of carnivores will be impressed. Get your greens when you dine at the best plant-based restaurants in L.A.

8284 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046

Crossroads Kitchen is an upscale vegan establishment located on Melrose Avenue in the heart of West Hollywood. Since opening in 2013, Crossroads Kitchen has been a haven for plant-based diners and local foodies who love to test the waters of innovation. Helmed by chef Tal Ronnen, each menu is made with care and creativity, utilizing fresh ingredients that change with the seasons. Some year-round staples include the famous artichoke oysters, Impossible cigars and the mafaldine cacio e pepe.

300 S Doheny Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90048

Located within the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles in Beverly Hills, Plant Food + Wine by chef Matthew Kenney serves beautiful vegan dishes in an airy and vibrant setting. Sit at one of the charming bistro tables on the plant-filled patio while you indulge in the restaurant’s signature avocado tikka, which is made with curry yogurt, potato flatbread and fresh herbs. If you manage to save room for dessert, treat yourself to the chocolate cake with pistachio ice cream.

7469 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046

Enjoy West African-inspired cuisine in a chic setting right off of Melrose Avenue when you sit down for dinner at Ubuntu. From charred okra salad to jollof arancini, each dish uses authentic flavors and ingredients in a modern way to put a unique twist on more traditional recipes. Helmed by chef Shenarri “Greens” Freeman, patrons will be wowed by the interior, cocktails and food. However, if you’re participating in Dry January along with Veganuary, there are four different zero-proof mocktails to explore.

12406 Washington Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90066

Shojin is the ultimate place to cure your craving for sushi during Veganuary. This Culver City gem recreates sushi classics like spicy tuna on crispy rice by using vegan alternatives and masterful techniques. Mushrooms substitute crab and spicy tofu substitute tuna, but the savory and umami-forward flavors carry over across each sushi roll and appetizer. The colorful rainbow roll is perhaps the most beautiful dish at Shojin, and there is even an In-N-Out burger-inspired hand roll on the menu.

2138 Hillhurst Ave Suite B, Los Angeles, CA 90027

Whether you’re grabbing dinner with a coworker or going on a first date, Seabirds Kitchen in Los Feliz always hits the spot. Even the most particular of meat eaters will be fooled by some of these plant-based recipes, all of which are made from scratch using high-quality, unprocessed produce. The menu features Italian favorites, tasty tacos and timeless American dishes like burgers and burnt Brussels sprouts, all of which are 100 percent vegan.

625 Admiralty Way Suite 104, Marina Del Rey, CA 90292

Planta Cocina creates a unique fusion of Mexican and Japanese flavors while remaining completely plant-based. Start with sushi-inspired bites like the ahi watermelon nigiri and the sweet potato Sunset Roll before diving into heartier dishes like the sweet corn cavatelli and the truffle-topped udon noodles. There are also plenty of weekly specials to enjoy like unlimited maki rolls on Maki Monday and half-priced bottles of wine on Wednesdays. Though the original L.A. location is in Marina Del Rey, there is a second Planta in Brentwood, in addition to outposts in New York, Miami and more.

8265 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90048

Nic’s on Beverly is the perfect vegan brunch spot. Sip on a fresh frosé while chowing down on the tomato hollandaise-topped tofu benedict, or cater to your sweet tooth with the berry pancakes. Nic’s on Beverly has even mastered the art of the vegan omelet by using Just Egg, allowing you to get an ample amount of plant-based protein. Of course, no visit to Nic’s On Beverly is complete without one of the wood-fired Detroit-style pizzas.

8905 Melrose Ave, West Hollywood, CA 90069

In the mood for Mexican food? Gracias Madre is a West Hollywood hotspot that has been a favorite among celebrities, locals and out-of-town visitors. Whether you visit at brunch or dinner, expect each dish to be made from scratch using fresh and local produce. The spacious patio is the ideal spot for a Sunday brunch complete with bottomless mimosas and jackfruit tacos. When it comes to appetizers, don’t sleep on the light and refreshing hearts of palm ceviche.

512 Rose Ave, Venice, CA 90291

In need of a vegan-friendly lunch spot in Venice? Whether you’re grabbing and going or posting up with a book in hand, Cafe Gratitude is a Westside staple for plant-based locals. Local and seasonal sourcing is a huge priority, resulting in a fresh and flavorful menu that ranges from zesty salads to rich pizzas. When it comes to drinks, sip on a glass of wine or spice things up with a craft cocktail or mocktail.

1205 Abbot Kinney Blvd, Venice, CA 90291

The Butcher’s Daughter is a locally-loved juice bar and cafe that first opened in Venice before expanding to a second L.A. location in West Hollywood. They also have three outposts in New York City. From breakfast to brunch to dinner, The Butcher’s Daughter allows guests to feel right at home in its warm, inviting and design-forward setting. Every dish on the menu is either vegetarian or vegan, providing a variety of options for plant-based diners of all preferences. Start your day with the Pure Passion cold-pressed juice or end the evening with a glass of wine and the oyster mushroom calamari.