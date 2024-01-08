Mehdi Hasan Says ‘It’s Time’ to Leave MSNBC a Month After Show Cancellation

After three years with MSNBC, broadcaster Mehdi Hasan is leaving the network. Sunday night (Jan.7) was the final airing of The Mehdi Hasan Show, which had been canceled in November 2023. Hasan took time during the episode to announce his departure and thank the audience for supporting the show over the years.

“I’ve decided it’s time for me to look for a new challenge,” Hasan said in the final episode. “To be clear, I am so proud of what we’ve achieved on this show on this network. And I can’t thank you all enough for tuning in, and for your support and for your feedback.”

When MSNBC cancelled Hasan’s show, which aired on both MSNBC and Peacock, last year due to low ratings, the company’s plan was to keep him on as an on-air analyst and fill-in host while his slot would be taken over by Ayman Mohyeldin. This was a part of a larger shakeup to revamp MSNBC’s weekend schedule, which was lagging behind CNN in viewers aged 25 to 54 and afternoon viewers, according to Variety. The changes included the launch of a morning panel show called The Weekend with Alicia Menendez, Symone Sanders-Townsend and Michael Steele.

Reports also show that MSNBC, like many other mainstream news outlets, has been dealing with internal conflicts over how to cover the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine. Hasan was outspoken in his criticism of the Israeli government’s actions following its declaration of war on Hamas and used his platform to broadcast an interview with Mark Regev, a senior advisor to Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, where he asked Regev about Israel’s killing of Palestinian children in its attacks on the Palestinian territories. In his last show, Hasan also interviewed Motaz Azaiza, a 24-year-old Palestinian photographer who received one of Time magazine’s top photos of the year for his coverage of the war.

Hasan has not shared what his future plans are yet, but he said he will give updates on his social media accounts.