Filed Under: Business, Social Media, Media, Technology, Big Tech, Will Cathcart, Dave Wehner, Javier Olivan, Tom Alison, Andrew Mccollum, Erin Egan, Andrew Bosworth, Yann LeCun, Susan Li, Dustin Moskovitz, Chris Cox, Adam Mosseri, Eduardo Saverin, Chris Hughes, Leadership, Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook, Instagram, Meta