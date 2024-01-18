A Beachfront Home in Naples With Panoramic Views of the Gulf Asks $39.5 Million

A distinctive estate in Old Naples, an area that features many of the city’s turn-of-the-century homes, has hit the market for $39.5 million.

“This property is incredibly special as the location is very private, tucked into the interior of the block and walkable to town,” Sotheby’s International Realty broker Karen Van Arsdale, who holds the listing, tells Observer.

The 8,160-square-foot home features an eye-catching, vibrant blue Ludowici clay tile roof. Visitors would be forgiven for not noticing it right away—the property’s 171 feet of private waterfront along the Gulf of Mexico easily takes center stage.

The main residence, which was renovated in 2008, is composed of five bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a media room and an office, in addition to an eat-in kitchen with a breakfast island. The living room is outfitted with built-in bookshelves and a fireplace.

The beach is very much a part of the experience; most of the common spaces are lined with windows, keeping the azure horizon persistently in view.

Outside, there’s a pool and lounging areas. A trio of resort-style cabanas and a spacious wrap-around terrace further emphasize the panoramic view of the Gulf. Even the distinctive clay tiles on the roof echo the deep blue of the water.

A 3,590-square-foot guest house is located on the other side of the pool, offering three bedrooms, a living room and entertaining space. “The guest house creates a resort-style, private compound and serves as a pool cabana as well as providing protection from the Gulf on windy days,” Van Arsdale says.

The main appeal of this property, however, is definitely its particular waterfront location, which is a rarity in the area. The home was built in 1964, a time when there were few restrictions on where a home was placed on its lot, and it was given a forward position that is no longer allowed on new construction in the area. That forward positioning, which puts it closer to the beach than adjacent properties, offers unobstructed views of the beach to the north and south, as well as what Van Arsdale describes as a “postcard view” of the historic Naples pier.

Perhaps that coveted waterfront location is what the sellers are hoping will entice buyers willing to accept the staggering price increase—per public record, the home last sold for $16.5 million in 2013, and is now listed for more than twice that.