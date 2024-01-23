Netflix Film Chairman Scott Stuber Is Leaving After 7 Years With the Streamer

At the top of the year, Netflix (NFLX) is seeing changes on its leadership team. The streaming giant’s film chief Scott Stuber announced yesterday (Jan. 22)—on the eve of the 2024 Oscar nominations—that he will resign in March to start his own media company. Stuber has been with Netflix since 2017 and is credited for building up the company’s film studio from scratch. He was officially named chairman of Netflix Film in January 2023.

In a statement yesterday, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos praised Stuber for attracting “unbelievable creative talent to Netflix” and helping “lead the new paradigm of how movies are made, distributed and watched.” The film executive is credited with bringing in award-wining directors such as Martin Scorsese, Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee and Greta Gerwig to work on Netflix original films, establishing the studio’s reputation despite initial resistance from Hollywood’s creative community.

Under Stuber’s tenure, Netflix scored more Oscar nominations than any other studio in 2020, 2021 and 2022. Last year, Netflix films earned 16 Oscar nominations and six wins.

“Seven years ago, Reed [Hastings] and Ted [Sarandos] offered me the amazing opportunity to join Netflix and create a new home for original movies,” Stuber said in a statement. “I am proud of what we accomplished and am so grateful to all the filmmakers and talent who trusted us to help tell their stories.”

Stuber’s role will be filled in the interim by Bela Bajaria, currently’s Netflix’s chief of content, as the company looks for a permanent replacement, Bloomberg reported.

Stuber said he’s leaving to start his own media company. Prior to Netflix, Stuber had worked as vice chairman of worldwide production at NBCUniversal’s Universal Studios and later founded Bluegrass Films, which distributed films like Ted (2012) and Battleship (2012) through Universal Pictures.

Netflix is scheduled to report earnings for the quarter ended December 2023 today (Jan. 23).