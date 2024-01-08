Murdoch’s New York Post Is Launching a ‘Page Six’ Video Studio

Page Six is pivoting to video content again. The popular celebrity gossip and entertainment news column run by the New York Post announced today (Jan. 8) it’s going to launch a video studio, likely in Rupert Murdoch‘s News Corp headquarters in midtown Manhattan, and feature media personality Astra as its first anchor.

“Get ready, because we are your daily personal front-row seat to all things celebrity and entertainment, coming to you live from our brand new state of the art studio,” Astra announced in a post on Instagram today. She currently is an on-air personality in iHeartRadio 103.5 KTU’s The Beat of New York radio show,

The Manhattan studio is expected to open this month, Hollywood Reporter reported. News Corp is the owner of the New York Post, as well as Fox News and The Wall Street Journal.

“Expanding our video slate is a natural next step in our evolution,” the Post’s publisher and CEO Sean Giancola said in a statement. “We’re looking forward to the Page Six Video Studio becoming a regular stop on celebrity press junkets, and we’re excited to bring our loyal audience even more engaging content.”

Page Six has tried expanding into video content before with its now cancelled show Page Six TV. The production began in 2017 and ended in 2019 after two seasons. It was found unable to compete with other celebrity-focused shows like Entertainment Tonight and Access Live. Instead of television, Page Six Video Studio programs will be broadcasted online on Page Six’s website, YouTube and its other social media channels.

The Post currently has a job listing up for a video editor role for the studio. From the posting, it looks like there will be a focus on short-form video content. The role will pay between $31,200 and $125,000 and requires five days a week in office.