6 Swoon-Worthy Seychelles Hotels for Your Next Getaway

Made up of 115 islands in the Indian Ocean, the Seychelles landscape is truly breathtaking, featuring massive rock formations, white sand beaches and incredible wildlife. The East African archipelago is home to dreamy beaches like Anse Source d’Argent on La Digue, which have been voted the most beautiful in the world. With such picturesque scenery, it’s only fitting that there are several delightful hotels to match the island’s beauty.

While the Seychelles has a reputation as a honeymoon destination, it’s also inviting for water sport lovers, bird watchers and golfers. Many of the resorts here highlight the coastline and rugged terrain of the islands, with structures built into the dense foliage so you can feel truly immersed in nature. Below, see our top hotel picks for an incomparable Seychelles experience.

Felicité, Seychelles

Six Senses Zil Pasyon is the only resort on the island of Felicité. Focused on conservation and returning wildlife to the island, Six Senses Zil Pasyon offers guests sustainable luxury amidst the lush wilderness, with spacious villas, incredible snorkeling and an array of activities like Seychellois cooking classes. In addition to 30 one- and two-bedroom villas, the property also has three residences that feature three and four bedrooms. These spacious villas have glass-bottom pools above the living room for you to realize your mermaid (and Instagram) dreams. As you soak up the last few rays of sun during your hilltop sundowner, you can admire the dramatic granite rocks the Seychelles are famous for, before you have a toes-in-the-sand seafood beach dinner.

North Island, Seychelles

Another private island property, North Island is where to stay if money is no object—rooms start at $6,000 per night. It’s also where you should be if you want to encounter the famous Aldabra tortoises, as dozens of them roam the island, waiting for you to feed them with apples.

The island is accessible via a helicopter from Mahé; upon arrival, guests are shuttled to one of the resort’s 11 accommodations. The two-bedroom villas feature a main bedroom with a sprawling outdoor bathroom and multiple outdoor showers, a secondary bedroom room, an outdoor kitchen and living room area, a pool and direct beach access, plus a dedicated butler. North Island prioritizes nature, and through their Noah’s Ark Program, has successfully re-introduced a variety of birds, as well as hawksbill and green turtles. The pinnacle of seclusion and privacy, the island is beloved by celebrities and royals; George and Amal Clooney honeymooned here, as did the Prince and Princess of Wales.

West Coast Road, Anse Louis, Seychelles

Anantara Maia sits on the Seychelles’ main island, Mahé, making it easily accessible after a long flight to the island archipelago. Here you’ll find 30 thatched villas dotting a verdant cliffside overlooking a secluded bay. Each room features an infinity pool, outdoor bath (which can be decked out with flowers and bubbles) and majestic views. A villa host ensures that you can enjoy any drink, snack or meal in your own abode, making it easy to never leave your room, which is something that many guests cherish and return for year after year. If you do opt to venture out, the spa is gorgeous and offers an array of rejuvenating treatments like Vichy showers, Thai massages and facials. Wine enthusiasts should book a private dinner in their wine cellar, ‘20,’ where you will enjoy Creole-Mediterranean cuisine and rare vinos. While you can easily leave for hiking and aquatic adventures, this private peninsula resort offers guests the true luxury of doing nothing at all in paradise.

Petite Anse Mahe Island, Seychelles

Soak up the perfectly turquoise water of Petite Anse Bay from one of 61 treetop villas at Four Seasons Seychelles. This property is ideal for both couples and families; book a couple’s treatment at the luxurious hilltop spa or snorkel as a family in the hotel’s private bay, which features an astounding array of wildlife including large stingrays. The resort also features many culinary options—their weekly seafood buffet has something for everyone, including sushi and freshly grilled shellfish. The beachside restaurant, Steak Shack, is a great choice for meat enthusiasts. Make sure to try their tasty picanha, best paired with a zesty chimichurri sauce and a side of grilled corn—the perfect simple dinner under the stars.

Anse Aux Poules Bleues Baie Lazare Victoria Mahé, Seychelles

The newest property on the list, Mango House offers 41 tastefully-designed sea-facing villas, perfect to unwind and connect with nature. The three-bedroom bay house can easily accommodate a family or a group, while there are many one-bedroom options, too. Mango House has five dining venues and bars, to ensure you never get bored. You can opt for Creole, Japanese or Italian depending on what your palate fancies that day. On property, try activities like kayaking, wake boarding and snorkeling in the surrounding crystal-clear waters. Or if relaxing is more your speed, settle in next to the infinity pool to enjoy the postcard-perfect vista with a cocktail.

Anse Takamaka Baie Saint Anne, Praslin, Seychelles

Island hopping is a must in Seychelles, and Praslin is surely one of the most beautiful isles to discover. Raffles Seychelles, a laid-back yet luxurious destination with 86 pool villas that cascade down the mountainside of the resort, is perhaps the most prestigious property on the island. In each room, you’ll find pieces by renowned local artist Sheila Markham, and there’s also an easel set up for you, if you’re feeling artistically inclined. A perfect day kicks off with an abundant in-room breakfast, then an off-site exploration of the island’s incredible national park, followed by a dip in one of the island’s gorgeous bays. Enjoy a rum cocktail at the hotel bar, Danzil, while taking in the sunset, then end the day with a sushi dinner.