These Are the Nominees for the 30th SAG Awards

It has certainly been quite the year for the Screen Actors Guild. Following the massive summer of strikes in Hollywood, perhaps more attention is on the union than ever, but it’s yet to be seen if that will translate to viewers for this year’s SAG Awards. That’s mostly because the awards body signed an exclusive deal with Netflix that’s fully going into motion this year—while the 29th SAG Awards were broadcast via livestream from the Netflix YouTube channel, the 30th edition will be streaming live on Netflix. The streamer has had some hiccups in its forays into live events (last year’s delayed Love is Blind reunion was a face plant, and specials like Chris Rock: Selective Outrage and The Netflix Cup had their fair share of glitches), so there may well be more focus on the stream than the honorees. It’s an ironic bookend to the strike saga of the streaming age, with awards now being the potential sticking point rather than residuals.
Regardless, the 30th Screen Actors Guild Awards will boast plenty of the industry’s biggest stars. The awards show is slated for Saturday, February 24th at 8 p.m. ET. The nominations were announced earlier this morning by Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani on Instagram Live, and the full list of nominees is below.
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
The Color Purple
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Annette Bening, NYAD
Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Margot Robbie, Barbie
Emma Stone, Poor Things
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction
Willem Dafoe, Poor Things
Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
Penelope Cruz, Ferrari
Jodie Foster, NYAD
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Barbie
Guardians of the Galaxy: Volume 3
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Mission – Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part 1
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
The Gilded Age
The Morning Show
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
Ted Lasso
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
Jon Hamm, Fargo
David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves
Tony Shalhoub, Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie
Steven Yeun, Beef
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Uzo Aduba, Painkiller
Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things
Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry
Bel Powley, A Small Light
Ali Wong, Beef
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Brian Cox, Succession
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Sarah Snook, Succession
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Bill Hader, Barry
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
Barry
Beef
The Last of Us
Screen Actors Guild Lifetime Achievement Award
Barbra Streisand