These Are the Nominees for the 30th SAG Awards

It has certainly been quite the year for the Screen Actors Guild. Following the massive summer of strikes in Hollywood, perhaps more attention is on the union than ever, but it’s yet to be seen if that will translate to viewers for this year’s SAG Awards. That’s mostly because the awards body signed an exclusive deal with Netflix that’s fully going into motion this year—while the 29th SAG Awards were broadcast via livestream from the Netflix YouTube channel, the 30th edition will be streaming live on Netflix. The streamer has had some hiccups in its forays into live events (last year’s delayed Love is Blind reunion was a face plant, and specials like Chris Rock: Selective Outrage and The Netflix Cup had their fair share of glitches), so there may well be more focus on the stream than the honorees. It’s an ironic bookend to the strike saga of the streaming age, with awards now being the potential sticking point rather than residuals.

Regardless, the 30th Screen Actors Guild Awards will boast plenty of the industry’s biggest stars. The awards show is slated for Saturday, February 24th at 8 p.m. ET. The nominations were announced earlier this morning by Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani on Instagram Live, and the full list of nominees is below.

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

American Fiction

Barbie

The Color Purple

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Annette Bening, NYAD

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Margot Robbie, Barbie

Emma Stone, Poor Things

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction

Willem Dafoe, Poor Things

Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

Penelope Cruz, Ferrari

Jodie Foster, NYAD

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Barbie

Guardians of the Galaxy: Volume 3

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

John Wick: Chapter 4

Mission – Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part 1

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

The Crown

The Gilded Age

The Last of Us

The Morning Show

Succession

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers

Jon Hamm, Fargo

David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves

Tony Shalhoub, Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie

Steven Yeun, Beef

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Uzo Aduba, Painkiller

Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things

Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry

Bel Powley, A Small Light

Ali Wong, Beef

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Brian Cox, Succession

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Sarah Snook, Succession

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Bill Hader, Barry

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

Ahsoka

Barry

Beef

The Last of Us

The Mandalorian

Screen Actors Guild Lifetime Achievement Award

Barbra Streisand