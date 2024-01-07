These Are the Winners of the 81st Golden Globe Awards

Awards season gets started in earnest tonight, with the 81st Golden Globes marking the first awards show of the year. Whether you’re rooting for a ‘Barbenheimer’ sweep across categories or you’re hoping for a few upsets to shake things up, Observer will be updating the list of winners live during the broadcast.
Awards for Film
Best Motion Picture, Drama
Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Best Director
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Best Screenplay
Justine Triet & Arthur Harari, Anatomy of a Fall
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama
Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Emma Stone, Poor Things
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture
Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
Best Original Score
Ludwig Göransson, Oppenheimer
Best Picture (Non-English Language)
Anatomy of a Fall
Best Animated Motion Picture
Best Original Song
“What Was I Made For?” by Billie Eilish & Finneas, Barbie
Cinematic & Box Office Achievement
Awards for Television
Best Television Series, Drama
Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy
Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Beef
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama
Sarah Snook, Succession
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Steven Yeun, Beef
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Ali Wong, Beef
Best Supporting Actor in a Television Series
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
Best Supporting Actress in a Television Series
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Best Stand-Up Comedian on Television
Rickey Gervais, Armageddon