These Are the Winners of the 81st Golden Globe Awards

See all the Golden Globes winners here.

By
Atmosphere at the 81st Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo by Gilbert Flores/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

Awards season gets started in earnest tonight, with the 81st Golden Globes marking the first awards show of the year. Whether you’re rooting for a ‘Barbenheimer’ sweep across categories or you’re hoping for a few upsets to shake things up, Observer will be updating the list of winners live during the broadcast.

Awards for Film

Best Motion Picture, Drama

Oppenheimer

Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Poor Things

Best Director

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Best Screenplay

Justine Triet & Arthur Harari, Anatomy of a Fall

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

Lily GladstoneKillers of the Flower Moon

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Emma Stone, Poor Things

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer

Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Da’Vine Joy RandolphThe Holdovers

Best Original Score

Ludwig Göransson, Oppenheimer

Best Picture (Non-English Language)

Anatomy of a Fall

Best Animated Motion Picture

The Boy and the Heron

Best Original Song

“What Was I Made For?” by Billie Eilish & Finneas, Barbie

Cinematic & Box Office Achievement

Barbie

Awards for Television

Best Television Series, Drama

Succession

Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy

The Bear

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Beef

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama

Sarah Snook, Succession

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy

Ayo EdebiriThe Bear

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Steven Yeun, Beef

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Ali Wong, Beef

Best Supporting Actor in a Television Series

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

Best Supporting Actress in a Television Series

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown 

Best Stand-Up Comedian on Television

Rickey Gervais, Armageddon

