The Best Valentine’s Day Gifts for the Most Special Man

Valentine’s Day is one of those holidays that often poses a challenge for even the most accomplished of gift-givers. For those who aren’t quite as confident in their DIY or present shopping skills, it’s all the more anxiety-inducing, especially when you’re on the hunt for the perfect gift for the most special guy in your life. After all, even if you think of this as a Hallmark holiday, February 14 is still an optimal time to pull out all the stops in the pursuit of finding great gifts for those you care about the most. Show your loved ones just how much you care, which means you can do better than last year’s Apple Airpods or a last-minute Amazon gift card.
Don’t let the pressure get to you, because you still have plenty of time to find him the perfect keepsake. Yes, men can be difficult to shop for, but there’s a Valentine’s Day gift out there for every type of guy—as long as you put the time and effort into the process, taking his personal interests and hobbies into account. For those still not sure where to begin, we’ve done the hard work for you, and curated all the most thoughtful, sophisticated and unique gifts to give him this Valentine’s Day. From a classic leather briefcase and cashmere gloves to an espresso maker and a bottle of bubbly, these are the best gift ideas that show him just how much you care.
Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter
All products featured are independently selected by Observer editors. When you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission that supports our work.
The 50 Best Splurge-Worthy Valentine's Day Gift Ideas for Him
The best Valentine’s Day gift guide ideas for the most special guy in your life.
-
Smythson Lightweight Large Briefcase in Panama
It turns out that work accoutrements can, in fact, be stylish—just look at this dapper leather briefcase, which has multiple interior pockets for all his essentials, plus a leather strap if he decides to use it for travel.
-
Diptyque Paris Refillable Candle
Diptyque recently debuted their first refillable candles, for a votive that’s as luxurious as it is sustainable.
-
Tod's City Gommino Leather Penny Loafers
A classic black leather loafer never goes out of style.
-
Polo Ralph Lauren The Iconic Cable-Knit Cashmere Sweater
A Ralph Lauren cable knit is a luxurious gift that he’ll wear forever.
-
Glendalough Rose Gin
If he’s a fan of gin, he’ll adore this fresh and floral Glendalough Rose Gin, which happens to be the ideal shade for Cupid’s favorite day.
-
Royce New York Leather Luggage Tag
The frequent traveler will put a luxe new leather luggage tag to use right away.
-
The Macallan Harmony Collection Amber Meadow
If he’s into whiskey, consider this single-malt expression from Macallan’s newly-released Harmony collection, created in partnership with Mary and Stella McCartney.
-
Cozy Earth Bamboo Duvet Cover
A fresh new duvet cover will brighten up his bedroom; this one is oversized and made from 100 percent bamboo viscose, which is ideal for helping maintain his ideal temperature throughout the night.
-
Horace Healthy Glow Duo
Upgrade his self-care routine with this two-piece set from French skincare brand Horace, which is specifically formulated for men’s skin needs.
-
Todd Snyder Old Town Shawl Cardigan in Navy
A plush navy cardigan is a layering staple.
-
SodaStream Art Machine
If he’s on team sparkling water, look no further than the new SodaStream Art, so he can always have his favorite fizzy beverage at home. This machine also lets you entirely customize your sparkling water, including your chosen level of carbonation and various flavors.
-
Vuori Transit Jogger
These comfy Vuori joggers that prove loungewear doesn’t have to look sloppy.
-
Cuisinart Belgian Waffle Maker with Pancake Plates
A deluxe Belgian waffle maker, complete with the ability to make pancakes, too, makes for such a fun and whimsical gift—plus, you’re sure to get a delicious breakfast out of it.
-
Emu Australia Platinum Outback Scuff Slippers
He’ll wear these cushy slippers all the time while lounging home.
-
Montblanc MB 01 Over-Ear Headphones Black
Replace his old headphones with this fancy leather-accented pair from Montblanc.
-
Floral Street Santal Diffuser
The warm, spicy and woodsy notes in this santal diffuser will make his entire home smell incredible.
-
De'Longhi La Specialista Prestigio Espresso Machine
The coffee aficionado will adore this sleek espresso machine, which truly does it all. He’ll be better than a barista in no time; this manual machine brews handcrafted espresso drinks including lattes, flat whites and cappuccinos, in addition to classic coffee.
-
Muraglia Palermo Olive Oil Bottle
You can’t go wrong with a good olive oil, which isn’t just for foodies—it’s one of the few food-focused presents that you can be pretty certain will definitely be used and appreciated, because who isn’t constantly running low on olive oil? A fancy EVOO steps it up a notch.
-
Maison Francis Kurkdjian Oud Satin Mood Eau De Parfum
It’s not easy to select a man’s cologne, but you can’t go wrong with this woodsy fragrance, with oud wood, violet accord and just a hint of rose to complement the warm amber.
-
Away Everywhere Bag in Black Nylon
A classic black carryall is so versatile. He can use it to pack all his essentials for a short trip, or use it as a personal bag for longer getaways; it has a strap that seamlessly slides onto his go-to rolling suitcase. The ideal Valentine’s Day gift for those in long-distance relationships.
-
Tumi Nassau Laptop Portfolio
A plush laptop portfolio ensures he doesn’t scratch up his computer while on-the-go, and if you get it monogrammed, it makes for such a sweet personalized gift.
-
Dagne Dover Dakota Neoprene Backpack
A sleek and minimalist backpack is a convenient way for him to tote around all his daily must-haves, or to use while traveling.
-
Brava Glass Oven
Brava’s glass-windowed oven allowed you to see everything happening while cooking—it’s a combination air fryer, dehydrator, oven and toaster, with the ability to roast, bake, sear, toast, slow cook and so much more, for a true high-tech appliance that’s perfect for big or small spaces.
-
Tivoli Audio Model One Radio & Bluetooth Speaker
This stylish gadget functions as a radio and bluetooth speaker.
-
Cartier Santos Automatic 39.8mm Interchangeable Stainless Steel and Leather Watch
If you want to treat him to a forever timepiece, you can’t go wrong with a classic Cartier Santos watch. It’s the ultimate luxury gift.
-
Leatherology Framed Toiletry Bag
He’ll use this leather dopp kit to store his toiletries both at home and on-the-go. To add an extra-special touch, go a step further and get it personalized with his monogram.
-
The Elder Statesman Parker Cashmere Beanie
A classic black cashmere hat goes with absolutely everything, and this splurge-worthy beanie is sure to be a staple in his cold-weather wardrobe for years to come.
-
Brooklinen Waffle Bath Towel Bundle
Replace his tired old towels with fresh linens from Brooklinen’s new waffle collection. They’re ultra lightweight and made from 100 percent long-staple Turkish cotton, for an ultra-plush, oh-so-soft feel.
-
William Lockie Cashmere Plain Gloves
An elegant pair of cashmere gloves offer a stylish way to keep warm.
-
Cincoro Añejo Tequila
The tequila lover will go nuts for this super-smooth, ultra-luxe tequila, which happens to count Michael Jordan as a co-founder.
-
Assouline 'Louis Vuitton Manufactures' Coffee Table Book
Assouline’s sleek read is all about Louis Vuitton ateliers all around the world, complete with exclusive new images—a true conversation-starter.
-
Kiehl's Facial Fuel Energizing Moisture Treatment for Men
Guys are into skincare, too, and this moisturizer is formulated specifically for men.
-
Shun Premier Knives
If he fancies himself something of a home chef, he’ll adore this ultra-fancy 10-piece kitchen knife set. These are true works of art, complete with hand-forged blades and hand-hammered finishes.
-
Warby Parker Waller Sunglasses
A versatile pair of bestselling shades to protect his eyes from the bright winter glare.
-
Dunhill Quilted Shell Down Gilet
A quality quilted vest is an easy layer; he can throw it on over his sweater or hoodie or add it as an extra bit or armor under his puffer to brave the chilliest times of year.
-
MoMA Design Store Colorful Backgammon Set
It’s game time—a colorful backgammon board from one of New York’s most unique gift shops is a welcome addition to any home, and makes for a fun at-home date night activity.
-
Truff Truffle Lovers Pack
You can’t go wrong with all things truffle, like this indulgent assortment of a truffle oil, hot sauce and pasta sauce.
-
G.H. Mumm Grand Cordon Rosé
A festive bottle of bubbly is key for any quality Valentine’s Day celebration.
-
Moncler Colomb Quilted Down Jacket
A classic quilted down jacket will keep him warm even in the frigid winter temps.
-
Loftie Digital Alarm Clock
Screen time right before bed is one of the worst things you can do for your sleep, so help him get a good night’s rest by replacing his phone alarm with this high-tech digital alarm clock.
-
Mathew Bruno 2017 Cabernet Sauvignon
Even if you haven’t checked that trip to wine country off of your bucket list yet, you can still bring the vino tasting experience home by sipping the most delicious glass of red, like this delightful cabernet from Mathew Bruno.
-
Harry's Craft Set
He’ll so appreciate this fresh set of high-quality shaving essentials.
-
Manolo Blahnik Brompton Suede Chelsea Boots
A splurge-worthy pair of brown suede boots are both a useful and thoughtful gift for the dapper man.
-
Cozy Earth Waffle Bath Robe
Upgrade his cozy attire with this plush waffle robe, for the comfiest loungewear moment.
-
HigherDose Infrared Sauna Blanket
An at-home sauna blanket just might be the ultimate in self-care, so he can get all the benefits of going to the spa without actually having to leave the house.
-
Lake Pajamas Men's Poplin Pajama Set in Navy Stripe
Improve his nighttime routine by upgrading his sleepwear with a pajama matching set.
-
Alo Yoga Warrior Mat
A cushy and supportive new yoga mat will improve (and motivate) his at-home workouts so much.
-
Chanel Bleu de Chanel Eau de Parfum Deodorant Stick Set
This Chanel gift set includes both the Bleu cologne as well as a deodorant stick in the same fragrance.
-
On Cloud 5 Running Shoe
A fresh pair of supportive and stylish sneakers might not seem like the most romantic gift, but these are the best motivation for staying on that exercise kick.
-
Tom Ford Conditioning Beard Oil
Men’s grooming doesn’t always get enough attention, so help him update his routine with this ridiculously luxurious Tom Ford beard oil.