What to Watch on Streaming This Week: January 19-25

A cutting dystopian drama, a stirring mystery fueled by trauma, and a handful of unlikely underdog stories both on and off camera make up this week’s most exciting new streaming titles. Whether you’re in the mood for a quick binge or a long movie night, you’re more than covered.

What to watch on Netflix

The Kitchen

Oscar-winning actor Daniel Kaluuya makes his directorial debut alongside Kibwe Tavares with The Kitchen. The film is a dystopian drama, taking place in a not-too-distant future where all of London’s public housing has been eradicated in favor of luxury high rises. Rather than live on the streets, members of the city’s lower class illegally take up residence in an abandoned apartment complex they call the Kitchen. Upward mobility in this world is nigh on impossible, from its over-policing to how under-served its inhabitants are, and the Kitchen is just about ready to explode. The Kitchen premieres Friday, January 19th. Read Observer’s review.

Dumb Money

A real life underdog story for the ages, Dumb Money chronicles the GameStop stock saga from a few years ago, when a few savvy investors on Reddit decided to go all in on the video game store. Paul Dano plays the Reddit mastermind, with Shailene Woodley as his wife and Pete Davidson as his negging brother. The stock’s beneficiaries include the like of Anthony Ramos, America Ferrera, Myha’la Herrold, and Talia Ryder, while Nick Offerman, Sebastian Stan, Seth Rogen, and Vincent D’Onofrio are on the white collar end of the ensemble—suffice it to say, this is a stacked cast. Dumb Money premieres on streaming Sunday, January 21st.

What to watch on Hulu

King Richard

Though its reputation may suffer from a certain slap heard ‘round the world courtesy of Will Smith, King Richard still stands as a great film. Not just a sports drama, not just a biopic, the movie tells the story of Richard Williams, the father and coach of tennis legends Venus and Serena Williams. Their journey to the upper echelons of the sport is hardly a traditional one, but it’s inspiring and the stuff great stories are made of. Aunjanue Ellis and Jon Bernthal (who are currently in Ava DuVernay’s fascinating Origin) also star. King Richard streams starting Wednesday, January 24th.

What to watch on Amazon Prime

Hazbin Hotel

A slow burn success story thanks to A24, Hazbin Hotel is a new animated series whose pilot was released on YouTube nearly five years ago. Now, it’s got an eight-episode first season to enjoy. Hazbin Hotel follows Charlie Morningstar, the bubbly princess of Hell who’s on a mission to rehabilitate her realm’s many, many lost souls. Rather than participate in the usual violent purging, she decides to open a hotel that will, ideally, let its inhabitants check out of Hell and into Heaven. Oh, and the whole thing is also a musical. Hazbin Hotel premieres Friday, January 19th.

What to watch on Peacock

In the Know

The second new animated series of the week will be a balm to anyone who loves their NPR shows. Zach Woods and Mike Judge co-create this stop motion comedy, which centers around the hapless public radio host Lauren Caspian (Woods) as he and his team put together his show. Interestingly, though, that’s when things break out into reality—that is, Caspian interviews real people from his stop motion studio. His guests include everyone from Finn Wolfhard and Kaia Gerber to Hugh Laurie and Ken Burns, featuring a veritable mix of personalities. In the Know premieres Thursday, January 25th.

What to watch on Paramount+

The Woman in the Wall

A stirring mystery that tackles the trauma of many Irish women, The Woman in the Wall is an intriguing new series. The show stars Ruth Wilson as Lorna, a woman who spent part of her life in one of Ireland’s Magdalene laundries (essentially workhouses for so-called fallen women) and suffers from horrible bouts of sleepwalking. When Lorna awakes one morning to discover a dead body in her home, she has no idea who the person is—or if she may be responsible. Daryl McCormack co-stars as a detective who’s looking into Lorna for more than the mysterious corpse. The Woman in the Wall premieres Friday, January 19th on Paramount+ with Showtime.

What to Watch is a regular endorsement of movies and TV worth your streaming time.