What to Watch on Streaming This Week: January 5-11

Some unorthodox family comedies, a gripping criminal drama, and a new movie from the man behind Schitt’s Creek grace streaming platforms this week, so you know you’ve got plenty to enjoy. Whether you want to laugh, cry, or learn, there’s something for you to watch.

What to watch on Netflix

The Brothers Sun

An everything-and-the-kitchen-sink kind of show, The Brothers Sun is a crowd-pleasing action family dramedy. Across eight episodes, college student Bruce Sun (newcomer Sam Song Li) discovers that his quiet life with his single mom (Michelle Yeoh) is a lie—he’s actually the son of the head of a Taiwanese criminal dynasty. As his estranged brother (Justin Chien) narrowly escapes a new threat, the Sun family must come together like they never have before to protect each other and their legacy. With amazing stunt work and a stirring family saga, there’s something for everyone in this new series. The Brothers Sun premiered Thursday, January 4th. Read Observer’s review.

Good Grief

Dan Levy may be best known for his stellar work in front of and behind the camera on Schitt’s Creek, but the multihyphenate is moving to the big screen with Good Grief. Levy’s feature directorial debut stars the actor as a man dealing with the death of his beloved and successful husband (Luke Evans). When he discovers a secret that his husband kept from him, though, he eschews his mopey mourning for a trip to Paris with his closest friends (Ruth Negga and Himesh Patel). Naturally, the journey ends up being more messy than relaxing. Good Grief premieres Friday, January 5th. Read Observer’s review.

What to watch on Hulu

Beyond Utopia

Tapped as a likely Oscar nominee, Beyond Utopia is a daring documentary that captures what it’s like for people to flee North Korea. With footage captured in secret, the film tracks two rescue missions spearheaded by Seungeun Kim, a South Korean pastor who’s dedicated much of his life to helping people escape North Korea’s brutal authoritarian regime. One involves a mother who defected a decade ago and is looking to save her son; the other revolves around a family of five that spans three generations. The stakes are as high as they could ever possibly be for these people, who are risking everything for a chance at freedom. Beyond Utopia premieres Tuesday, January 9th.

What to watch on Amazon Prime

Landscape With Invisible Hand

As high-concept as its wordy title implies, Landscape With Invisible Hand is a sci-fi rom com satire that gives you plenty to ponder. The film takes place in a world where a fairly benevolent alien race has taken over, controlling the global economy if not the human race. However, there is one commodity that people have over the aliens: romance. Landscape follows a pair of teens as they broadcast their relationship to these ETs as a get-rich-quick-scheme, only to find themselves at odds with each other once they’re successful. Landscape With Invisible Hand streams starting Tuesday, January 9th. Read Observer’s review.

What to watch on Apple TV+

Criminal Record

This British crime thriller brings a case’s past failures to the present. Criminal Record stars Peter Capaldi and Cush Jumbo as two talented detectives at opposite ends of their careers: the former a veteran with a reputation to uphold, the latter a relative newcomer determined to prove herself. When an anonymous phone call shines a new light on an old murder case, the two clash over wrong, right, and the often unfair institution of the law. Justice isn’t always black and white, but this isn’t an unsolved murder mystery—it’s an intense drama about a corrupt system. Criminal Record premieres Wednesday, January 10th.

What to watch on Disney Plus

Echo

Marvel goes darker in this new miniseries. Billed as the first Marvel Spotlight show, it focuses on individual characters rather than the cinematic universe at large. Echo stars Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez, the title hero who finds herself pursued by one of New York’s biggest crime lords (Vincent D’Onofrio) after the events of Hawkeye. She returns to her hometown in Oklahoma to get away and reconnect with her Native American roots, but that’s not to say that she’s in the clear. Plus, Charlie Cox returns as Daredevil, and Chaske Spencer, Tantoo Cardinal, and Devery Jacobs also star. Echo premieres Tuesday, January 9th.

What to watch on Peacock

Ted

A prequel to the beloved raunchy comedy about a man and his teddy bear best friend, Ted takes the opening sequence of the film of the same name and greatly expands upon it. The year is 1993, and Ted the sentient toy has had his fifteen minutes of fame—now he has to attend high school with his best friend and quasi-creator John and figure out how a teddy bear should best live his life. Seth MacFarlane returns to voice the title toy, with Max Burkholder playing the teenaged John. All eight episodes of Ted premiere Thursday, January 11th.

What to Watch is a regular endorsement of movies and TV worth your streaming time.