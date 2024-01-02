What’s Leaving Streaming This Month: January 2024

With a month that boasts the Golden Globes, a belated Emmys ceremony, and Oscar nominations, it’s easy to get caught up in the awards season of it all. Thankfully, plenty of recent winners and past works from current contenders are available to stream—but not for long.

What’s leaving Netflix

The Killing of a Sacred Deer

The recent Saltburn isn’t the first movie that featured Barry Keoghan worming his way into a successful family—that honor goes to 2017’s The Killing of a Sacred Deer. This twisted psychological thriller comes from Yorgos Lanthimos, whose newest film Poor Things strikes a markedly different tone and it stars Colin Farrell as a surgeon whose past mistakes in the operating room come back to haunt him in the form of Keoghan’s creepy kid. As a medical mystery consumes his family, the doctor must make an unimaginable choice. The Killing of a Sacred Deer streams through Monday, January 22nd.

La La Land

With Poor Things and Barbie launching Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling into the awards conversation once again, why not return to their nearly Best Picture winning La La Land? Damien Chazelle’s love letter to Los Angeles, show business, and jazz is as exciting and uplifting as it is bittersweet, with soaring, romantic highs and emotionally devastating lows. Stone stars as an aspiring actress with little to show for her time in L.A., while Gosling plays a pretentious jazz aficionado whose cynicism has kept him from a career. It’s a great movie about the movies, with a gorgeous musical soundtrack and score. La La Land streams through the end of the month.

What’s leaving Hulu

Pacific Rim

Who doesn’t love a movie about giant humanoid robots battling it out with fearsome kaiju monsters? In Guillermo del Toro’s Pacific Rim tower-toppling monsters have been waging war on the planet for over a decade, and an all but abandoned program that involves people controlling massive robots called Jaegers to fight them is reignited. Charlie Hunnam stars as one of these pilots, a reluctant fighter after years of loss. Under the direction of his new commanding officer (Idris Elba), he must learn to link with a new pilot (Rinko Kikuchi) in order to save the world. Pacific Rim streams until the end of the month.

What’s leaving Amazon Prime

A Quiet Place Part II

While Cillian Murphy and Emily Blunt made for the perfectly imperfect pair in Christopher Nolan’s riveting Oppenheimer, it’s not their first time working together. That would be A Quiet Place Part II, John Krasinski’s follow-up to his incredibly inventive original horror film. In a world where aliens with a dangerously acute sense of hearing have invaded the planet, any spoken word or sudden noise spells certain death. Recently widowed Evelyn (Blunt) has barely survived with her children thus far, and while her daughter (Millicent Simmonds) has ideas for how to keep the threat at bay, a hardened old friend (Murphy) doesn’t see the point in trying. A Quiet Place Part II streams until Saturday, January 13th.

What’s leaving Max

Birdman

In the midst of all this awards season talk, a self-referential movie about acting and ego does the cinephile good. Enter Birdman, Alejandro Gonzáles Iñárritu’s Best Picture winning film. Michael Keaton plays the lead, a down-and-out former superhero actor hoping to revitalize his career by helming and starring in a new Broadway play. As he tries to make a niche for himself in a world that’s long forgotten him, he must also contend with big personalities on and off stage (played by Edward Norton, Emma Stone, Zach Galifianakis, Andrea Riseborough and Naomi Watts, among others). Birdman streams through the end of the month.

What’s leaving Peacock

Sideways

With The Holdovers bringing renewed attention to the dream team of Alexander Payne and Paul Giamatti, it’s high time to look back at their two decade old collaboration Sideways. The 2004 dramedy follows two old pals on a mid-life crisis road trip through California wine country. Giamatti stars as Miles, a failed writer along for the ride with his old pal Jack (Thomas Haden Church), who’s on his way out of his acting career and into a marriage with a lucrative real estate job. Virginia Madsen and Sandra Oh also star. Sideways streams through the end of the month.

What to Watch is a regular endorsement of movies and TV worth your streaming time.