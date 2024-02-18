Lifestyle

The Best Red Carpet Fashion at the 2024 BAFTAs

See all the most exciting style moments from the BAFTAs red carpet.

The BAFTAs red carpet has begun. BAFTA via Getty Images

Awards season is in full swing, and after a flurry of ceremonies in Los Angeles, it’s time to head across the pond. Tonight (Feb. 18), the British Academy of Film and Television Arts will host their annual Film Awards, celebrating the best in cinema. Oppenheimer received the most BAFTA nominations (a staggering 13), with Poor Things coming in second (11 nods).

David Tennant is hosting the 2024 BAFTAs ceremony, held at Royal Festival Hall in London’s Southbank Centre. It’s always an exciting night, as A-listers flock to the British capital to fête the best and brightest in the film industry. The star-studded red carpet never fails to impress, as attendees go all out for the glamorous evening. Below, see all the most exciting moments from the 2024 BAFTAs red carpet,

2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards - Arrivals
Florence Pugh. Mike Marsland/WireImage

Florence Pugh

in Harris Reed 

2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards - Arrivals
Taylor Russell. Mike Marsland/WireImage

Taylor Russell

in Loewe 

2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards - Red Carpet Arrivals
Andrew Scott. Samir Hussein/WireImage

Andrew Scott

The Prince Of Wales Attends The 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards
Prince William. Getty Images for BAFTA

Prince William

EE BAFTA Film Awards 2024 - Special Access Arrivals
Alison Oliver. Getty Images for BAFTA

Alison Oliver

in Loewe

EE BAFTA Film Awards 2024 - VIP Arrivals
Rosamund Pike. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images f

Rosamund Pike

in Dior

EE BAFTA Film Awards 2024 - VIP Arrivals
Ryan Gosling. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images f

Ryan Gosling

in Gucci

EE BAFTA Film Awards 2024 - Arrivals
Marisa Abela. Getty Images for BAFTA

Marisa Abela

in Fendi

EE BAFTA Film Awards 2024 - VIP Arrivals
Emma Mackey. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images f

Emma Mackey

EE BAFTA Film Awards 2024 - Arrivals
Charithra Chandran. Getty Images for BAFTA

Charithra Chandran

in Sabina Bilenko 

EE BAFTA Film Awards 2024 - VIP Arrivals
Kaya Scodelario. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images f

Kaya Scodelario

in Vivienne Westwood

EE BAFTA Film Awards 2024 - Special Access Arrivals
Sheila Atim. Getty Images for BAFTA

Sheila Atim

in Gucci

2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards - Winners Room
David Beckham. Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty I

David Beckham

in Ralph Lauren 

2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards - Special Access Arrivals
Bryce Dallas Howard. Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty I

Bryce Dallas Howard

EE BAFTA Film Awards 2024 - Special Access Arrivals
Emma Corrin. Getty Images for BAFTA

Emma Corrin

in Miu Miu 

BRITAIN-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-AWARDS-BAFTA
Ayo Edebiri. AFP via Getty Images

Ayo Edebiri

in Bottega Veneta 

EE BAFTA Film Awards 2024 - Arrivals
Rami Malek. Getty Images for BAFTA

Rami Malek

EE BAFTA Film Awards 2024 - Special Access Arrivals
Adjoa Andoh. Getty Images for BAFTA

Adjoa Andoh

EE BAFTA Film Awards 2024 - Arrivals
Mia Mckenna-Bruce. Getty Images for BAFTA

Mia Mckenna-Bruce

in Carolina Herrera

EE BAFTA Film Awards 2024 - Roaming Arrivals
Samantha Morton. Getty Images for BAFTA

Samantha Morton

2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards - Special Access Arrivals
Bel Priestley. Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty I

Bel Priestley

EE BAFTA Film Awards 2024 - VIP Arrivals
Naomi Campbell. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images f

Naomi Campbell

in Chanel

2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards - Arrivals
Molly Sims. Getty Images

Molly Sims

in Tony Ward

EE BAFTA Film Awards 2024 - Arrivals
Barry Keoghan. Getty Images for BAFTA

Barry Keoghan

in Burberry

2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards - Red Carpet Arrivals
Cillian Murphy. Samir Hussein/WireImage

Cillian Murphy

2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards - Special Access Arrivals
Archie Madekwe. Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty I

Archie Madekwe

in Loewe

EE BAFTA Film Awards 2024 - Car Arrivals
Emerald Fennell. Getty Images for BAFTA

Emerald Fennell

in Giorgio Armani 

2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards - Arrivals
India Amarteifio. Corbis via Getty Images

India Amarteifio

in Ahluwalia

2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards - Special Access Arrivals
Dominic Sessa. Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty I

Dominic Sessa

in Saint Laurent 

2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards - Special Access Arrivals
Vogue Williams. Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty I

Vogue Williams

in Self Portrait

2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards - Special Access Arrivals
Callum Turner. Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty I

Callum Turner

in Burberry

EE BAFTA Film Awards 2024 - Arrivals
Nikki Lilly. Getty Images for BAFTA

Nikki Lilly

in Florentina Leitner

EE BAFTA Film Awards 2024 - Arrivals
Sophie Wilde. Getty Images for BAFTA

Sophie Wilde

in Loewe

EE BAFTA Film Awards 2024 - Roaming Arrivals
Sophie Ellis-Bextor. Getty Images for BAFTA

Sophie Ellis-Bextor

in Antonio Riva

EE BAFTA Film Awards 2024 - Special Access Arrivals
Paul Mescal. Getty Images for BAFTA

Paul Mescal

in Gucci

2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards - Special Access Arrivals
Colman Domingo. Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty I

Colman Domingo

in Boss 

2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards - Special Access Arrivals
Lauren Lyle. Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty I

Lauren Lyle

2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards - Red Carpet Arrivals
Lily Collins. Samir Hussein/WireImage

Lily Collins

in Tamara Ralph

2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards - Special Access Arrivals
Phoebe Dynevor. Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty I

Phoebe Dynevor

in Louis Vuitton 

2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards - Arrivals
Da’Vine Joy Randolph. Mike Marsland/WireImage

Da’Vine Joy Randolph

in Robert Wun

EE BAFTA Film Awards 2024 - Arrivals
Dua Lipa. Getty Images for BAFTA

Dua Lipa

in Valentino

EE BAFTA Film Awards 2024 - Special Access Arrivals
Carey Mulligan. Getty Images for BAFTA

Carey Mulligan

in Dior

EE BAFTA Film Awards 2024 - Special Access Arrivals
Bradley Cooper. Getty Images for BAFTA

Bradley Cooper

in Louis Vuitton

EE BAFTA Film Awards 2024 - Arrivals
Cate Blanchett. Getty Images for BAFTA

Cate Blanchett

in Louis Vuitton

EE BAFTA Film Awards 2024 - Arrivals
Greta Gerwig. Getty Images for BAFTA

Greta Gerwig

in Erdem 

EE BAFTA Film Awards 2024 - Arrivals
Claire Foy. Getty Images for BAFTA

Claire Foy

in Giorgio Armani

BRITAIN-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-AWARDS-BAFTA
Daisy Edgar Jones. AFP via Getty Images

Daisy Edgar Jones

in Gucci

BRITAIN-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-AWARDS-BAFTA
Emma Stone. AFP via Getty Images

Emma Stone

in Louis Vuitton

BRITAIN-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-AWARDS-BAFTA
Emily Blunt. AFP via Getty Images

Emily Blunt

in Elie Saab 

EE BAFTA Film Awards 2024 - VIP Arrivals
Vera Wang. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images f

Vera Wang

in Vera Wang

EE BAFTA Film Awards 2024 - Arrivals
Morfydd Clark. Getty Images for BAFTA

Morfydd Clark

2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards - Special Access Arrivals
Fantasia Barrino. Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty I

Fantasia Barrino

2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards - Special Access Arrivals
Hannah Waddingham. Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty I

Hannah Waddingham

in Oscar de la Renta 

EE BAFTA Film Awards 2024 - Arrivals
Sabrina Elba. Getty Images for BAFTA

Sabrina Elba

in Ashi Studio

2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards - Special Access Arrivals
Lisa Selby. Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty I

Lisa Selby

2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards - Red Carpet Arrivals
Molly Manning Walker. Samir Hussein/WireImage

Molly Manning Walker

BRITAIN-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-AWARDS-BAFTA
Sandra Huller. AFP via Getty Images

Sandra Huller

in Louis Vuitton
BRITAIN-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-AWARDS-BAFTA
Margot Robbie. AFP via Getty Images

Margot Robbie

in Giorgio Armani 

2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards - Red Carpet Arrivals
Meg Bellamy. Samir Hussein/WireImage

Meg Bellamy

in Giorgio Armani 

2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards - Red Carpet Arrivals
Elsie Hewitt. Samir Hussein/WireImage

Elsie Hewitt

2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards - Red Carpet Arrivals
Andreea Cristea. Samir Hussein/WireImage

Andreea Cristea

