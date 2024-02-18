The Best Red Carpet Fashion at the 2024 BAFTAs

The BAFTAs red carpet has begun. BAFTA via Getty Images
Awards season is in full swing, and after a flurry of ceremonies in Los Angeles, it’s time to head across the pond. Tonight (Feb. 18), the British Academy of Film and Television Arts will host their annual Film Awards, celebrating the best in cinema. Oppenheimer received the most BAFTA nominations (a staggering 13), with Poor Things coming in second (11 nods).
David Tennant is hosting the 2024 BAFTAs ceremony, held at Royal Festival Hall in London’s Southbank Centre. It’s always an exciting night, as A-listers flock to the British capital to fête the best and brightest in the film industry. The
star-studded red carpet never fails to impress, as attendees go all out for the glamorous evening. Below, see all the most exciting moments from the 2024 BAFTAs red carpet,
Florence Pugh. Mike Marsland/WireImage Florence Pugh
in Harris Reed
Taylor Russell. Mike Marsland/WireImage Taylor Russell
in Loewe
Andrew Scott. Samir Hussein/WireImage Andrew Scott
Prince William. Getty Images for BAFTA Prince William
Alison Oliver. Getty Images for BAFTA Alison Oliver
in Loewe
Rosamund Pike. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images f Rosamund Pike
in Dior
Ryan Gosling. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images f Ryan Gosling
in Gucci
Marisa Abela. Getty Images for BAFTA Marisa Abela
in Fendi
Emma Mackey. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images f Emma Mackey
Charithra Chandran. Getty Images for BAFTA Charithra Chandran
in Sabina Bilenko
Kaya Scodelario. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images f Kaya Scodelario
in Vivienne Westwood
Sheila Atim. Getty Images for BAFTA Sheila Atim
in Gucci
David Beckham. Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty I David Beckham
in Ralph Lauren
Bryce Dallas Howard. Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty I Bryce Dallas Howard
Emma Corrin. Getty Images for BAFTA Emma Corrin
in Miu Miu
Ayo Edebiri. AFP via Getty Images Ayo Edebiri
in Bottega Veneta
Rami Malek. Getty Images for BAFTA Rami Malek
Adjoa Andoh. Getty Images for BAFTA Adjoa Andoh
Mia Mckenna-Bruce. Getty Images for BAFTA Mia Mckenna-Bruce
in Carolina Herrera
Samantha Morton. Getty Images for BAFTA Samantha Morton
Bel Priestley. Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty I Bel Priestley
Naomi Campbell. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images f Naomi Campbell
in Chanel
Molly Sims. Getty Images Molly Sims
in Tony Ward
Barry Keoghan. Getty Images for BAFTA Barry Keoghan
in Burberry
Cillian Murphy. Samir Hussein/WireImage Cillian Murphy
Archie Madekwe. Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty I Archie Madekwe
in Loewe
Emerald Fennell. Getty Images for BAFTA Emerald Fennell
in Giorgio Armani
India Amarteifio. Corbis via Getty Images India Amarteifio
in Ahluwalia
Dominic Sessa. Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty I Dominic Sessa
in Saint Laurent
Vogue Williams. Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty I Vogue Williams
in Self Portrait
Callum Turner. Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty I Callum Turner
in Burberry
Nikki Lilly. Getty Images for BAFTA Nikki Lilly
in Florentina Leitner
Sophie Wilde. Getty Images for BAFTA Sophie Wilde
in Loewe
Sophie Ellis-Bextor. Getty Images for BAFTA Sophie Ellis-Bextor
in Antonio Riva
Paul Mescal. Getty Images for BAFTA Paul Mescal
in Gucci
Colman Domingo. Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty I Colman Domingo
in Boss
Lauren Lyle. Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty I Lauren Lyle
Lily Collins. Samir Hussein/WireImage Lily Collins
in Tamara Ralph
Phoebe Dynevor. Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty I Phoebe Dynevor
in Louis Vuitton
Da’Vine Joy Randolph. Mike Marsland/WireImage Da’Vine Joy Randolph
in Robert Wun
Dua Lipa. Getty Images for BAFTA Dua Lipa
in Valentino
Carey Mulligan. Getty Images for BAFTA Carey Mulligan
in Dior
Bradley Cooper. Getty Images for BAFTA Bradley Cooper
in Louis Vuitton
Cate Blanchett. Getty Images for BAFTA Cate Blanchett
in Louis Vuitton
Greta Gerwig. Getty Images for BAFTA Greta Gerwig
in Erdem
Claire Foy. Getty Images for BAFTA Claire Foy
in Giorgio Armani
Daisy Edgar Jones. AFP via Getty Images Daisy Edgar Jones
in Gucci
Emma Stone. AFP via Getty Images Emma Stone
in Louis Vuitton
Emily Blunt. AFP via Getty Images Emily Blunt
in Elie Saab
Vera Wang. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images f Vera Wang
in Vera Wang
Morfydd Clark. Getty Images for BAFTA Morfydd Clark
Fantasia Barrino. Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty I Fantasia Barrino
Hannah Waddingham. Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty I Hannah Waddingham
in Oscar de la Renta
Sabrina Elba. Getty Images for BAFTA Sabrina Elba
in Ashi Studio
Lisa Selby. Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty I Lisa Selby
Molly Manning Walker. Samir Hussein/WireImage Molly Manning Walker
Sandra Huller. AFP via Getty Images Sandra Huller
in Louis Vuitton
Margot Robbie. AFP via Getty Images Margot Robbie
in Giorgio Armani
Meg Bellamy. Samir Hussein/WireImage Meg Bellamy
in Giorgio Armani
Elsie Hewitt. Samir Hussein/WireImage Elsie Hewitt
Andreea Cristea. Samir Hussein/WireImage Andreea Cristea