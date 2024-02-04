The Best Red Carpet Fashion at the 2024 Grammy Awards

Awards season is upon us, and after a month of celebrating the best in film and television, it’s time to honor those in the recording industry. Tonight (Feb. 4), the 66th annual Grammy Awards will recognize the top artists, songs, albums and recordings of the past year, with Trevor Noah hosting the ceremony at Cypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

The best and brightest in the industry always come out to celebrate the biggest night in music; tonight, performers include Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Joni Mitchell, Travis Scott, Luke Combs and Billy Joel, as well as SZA, who garnered the most nominations (a staggering nine) of any of the nominees this year. Other nominees

The 2024 Grammy Awards, which air at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, will also feature three new categories: Best African Music Performance, Best Alternative Jazz Album and Best Pop Dance Recording.

Before the Let’s not forget about the pre-show extravaganza, though, because A-listers always bring their sartorial best when it comes to dressing for the Grammys red carpet. Below, see all the best red carpet moments from the 2024 Grammy Awards.

Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter

Dua Lipa

in Schiaparelli

Victoria Monet

Julien Baker, Lucy Dacus and Phoebe Bridgers

in Thom Browne

Gayle King

Alix Earle

Kelly Osbourne

in Christian Siriano

Lainey Wilson

Jameela Jamil

Brandi Carlile

Laverne Cox

in Comme des Garçons

Tessa Brooks

in Rabanne

Haley Kalil

Charlotte Lawrence