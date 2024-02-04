Lifestyle

The Best Red Carpet Fashion at the 2024 Grammy Awards

See all the most exciting style moments from the Grammy Awards red carpet.

Awards season is upon us, and after a month of celebrating the best in film and television, it’s time to honor those in the recording industry. Tonight (Feb. 4), the 66th annual Grammy Awards will recognize the top artists, songs, albums and recordings of the past year, with Trevor Noah hosting the ceremony at Cypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

The best and brightest in the industry always come out to celebrate the biggest night in music; tonight, performers include Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Joni Mitchell, Travis Scott, Luke Combs and Billy Joel, as well as SZA, who garnered the most nominations (a staggering nine) of any of the nominees this year. Other nominees

The 2024 Grammy Awards, which air at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, will also feature three new categories: Best African Music Performance, Best Alternative Jazz Album and Best Pop Dance Recording.

Before the Let’s not forget about the pre-show extravaganza, though, because A-listers always bring their sartorial best when it comes to dressing for the Grammys red carpet. Below, see all the best red carpet moments from the 2024 Grammy Awards.

66th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet
Dua Lipa. Getty Images for The Recording A

Dua Lipa

in Schiaparelli

66th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet
Victoria Monet. Getty Images for The Recording A

Victoria Monet

66th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet
Julien Baker, Lucy Dacus and Phoebe Bridgers. Getty Images for The Recording A

Julien Baker, Lucy Dacus and Phoebe Bridgers

in Thom Browne

66th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet
Gayle King. Getty Images for The Recording A

Gayle King

66th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Alix Earle. Billboard via Getty Images

Alix Earle

66th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Kelly Osbourne. Billboard via Getty Images

Kelly Osbourne

in Christian Siriano 

66th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet
Lainey Wilson. Getty Images for The Recording A

Lainey Wilson

66th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Jameela Jamil. Billboard via Getty Images

Jameela Jamil

66th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Brandi Carlile. Billboard via Getty Images

Brandi Carlile

66th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Laverne Cox. Billboard via Getty Images

Laverne Cox

in Comme des Garçons

66th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Tessa Brooks. Billboard via Getty Images

Tessa Brooks

in Rabanne 

66th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Haley Kalil. Billboard via Getty Images

Haley Kalil

66th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet
Charlotte Lawrence. Getty Images for The Recording A

Charlotte Lawrence

