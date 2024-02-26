A Guide to All the March Art Fairs

A whiff of spring is in the air, though for many of us, the temperature outside still makes indoor activities more palatable. The February art fairs have mostly come and gone—thankfully the calendar of March art fairs in 2024, if not quite as robust, has a lot to offer. Art fair insiders will no doubt spend the first few days of the month in sunny L.A., drawn to the west coast by Frieze and then charmed by the smaller fairs like Felix and SPRING/BREAK. From there, they might jet off to London for the Affordable Art Fair and The Other Art fair—or to New York City for the springtime edition of Asia Week New York. But those suffering from yet another bout of fair fatigue will probably hunker down for most of March until Art Basel returns to Hong Kong in the month’s latter days, when warmer winds herald spring’s actual arrival. Here’s what you need to know to put together your own art fair calendar.

March 2024 Art Fair Guide

Felix Art Fair 2024

Through March 3

Launched in 2018, Felix Art Fair in Los Angeles swiftly carved out its niche within a now-bustling calendar of California arts and culture events. Held in the iconic Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel, this gathering of contemporary art aficionados and collectors was founded by art collector Dean Valentine along with pioneering dealers Al Morán and Mills Morán. Distinctive in its approach, Felix Art Fair leverages the storied architecture of its venue to full effect, inviting galleries to mount installations in the guest rooms and poolside cabanas, creating a viewing experience of unparalleled intimacy. This fair is on the smaller side, with approximately sixty exhibitors from Los Angeles, around the U.S. and across the globe, but in just a few years, it has become famous in the L.A. art scene for its convivial atmosphere—one that nurtures meaningful interactions between art and audience.

Frieze Los Angeles 2024

Through March 3

Frieze Los Angeles, launched in 2019, has swiftly ascended to prominence on the global art stage—a testament to its place in the storied and sprawling Frieze art fair empire. Under the stewardship of Christine Messineo, the fair is mounted annually in the Santa Monica Airport, which becomes a celebration of both Los Angeles’ vibrant culture and contemporary art’s significant contributions to the worldwide cultural narrative. Hosting more than ninety-five galleries from around the world, Frieze Los Angeles serves as a focal point for international artistic exchange in California.

Outsider Art Fair New York 2024

March 1-3

Since its founding in 1993, Outsider Art Fair (OAF) has carved out a unique niche within the art world, championing a diverse array of artists overlooked by the traditional systems governing art world ascendancy. With a spotlight on art brut, OAF celebrates an eclectic mix that spans visionary, street and modern folk art, yet intriguingly, also makes space for pieces by luminaries of the contemporary art world like KAWS, Cindy Sherman and Laurie Simmons. The blend of works by rising stars and stars underscores OAF’s role as a haven for art aficionados in search of something genuinely different and a place where collectors can catch a glimpse into the lives of creators with truly compelling narratives.

Art Dubai

March 1-3

Launched in 2007, Art Dubai has rapidly established itself as a luminary event on the international art circuit—a crossroads where the traditional and the avant-garde aspects of Middle East, North Africa and South Asia’s cultures converge in displays of artistic prowess. Under Pablo del Val, Artistic Director of Art Dubai, the fair has blossomed into a global platform, showcasing an impressive assembly of more than ninety galleries from dozens of countries, each bringing a slice of their unique cultural heritage to the fore. This year’s section curators include Emiliano Valdés, (Chief Curator of the Museum of Modern Art in Medellin, Columbia), Dr. Christianna Bonin (Assistant Professor of Art History at the American University of Sharjah), and Auronda Scalera and Alfredo Cramerotti (co-directors of IAM-Infinity Art Museum). Art Dubai’s ambiance is one of discovery and dialogue—in which collectors, artists and aficionados gather for beauty and cultural exchange—with programming that includes a flagship summit, collector talks and a new digital art summit. Unsure where to stay? Check out Observer’s guide to the most lavish hotels to book for Art Dubai.

Affordable Art Fair London 2024

March 6-10

Since its inception in 1999, Will Ramsay’s Affordable Art Fair has emerged as a beacon for art enthusiasts and collectors alike, democratizing the acquisition of art with its welcoming, inclusive ethos. The spring edition of Affordable Art Fair in London (which is held in Battersea twice each year) features thousands of contemporary pieces priced between £50 and £7,500. Headed by UK director Hugo Barclay, the fair brings together an eclectic mix of handpicked galleries offering a treasure trove of works designed to appeal to both first-time buyers and seasoned art collectors. Affordable Art Fair not only stands as a testament to London’s dynamic and growing art scene but also reinforces the idea that art is truly for everyone. The vibe is, in a word, inviting.

The Other Art Fair London 2024

March 7-10

The Other Art Fair, a pioneering event designed to make discovering emerging artists easier, was first held in London in 2011 by Ryan Stanier. He wanted to empower direct connections between artist and collector, democratizing the art buying experience by making it more accessible and more personal. Today, the London edition of The Other Art Fair continues to embody this ethos, bringing works by independent artists to the Old Truman Brewery on Brick Lane. This venue, known for its rich history and contemporary edge, perfectly complements the fair’s mission to showcase the next generation of talent. Attendees are treated to an immersive experience that goes beyond mere transactions, with workshops, live performances and public installations, all in the heart of London’s bustling art scene, making it a must-visit event for those looking to discover and engage with the art world in a more intimate and meaningful way.

ARCOmadrid 2024

March 7-10

Since 1982, ARCOmadrid, Spain’s premier contemporary art fair, has been a cornerstone of the European art scene. Under the guidance of director Maribel López, the fair brings together an impressive selection of more than 200 galleries from across the globe in the expansive IFEMA – Feria de Madrid exhibition center, offering a panoramic view of contemporary artistic expression. Each year, ARCOmadrid serves as a vibrant meeting point for artists, collectors and art enthusiasts, fostering dialogues through its eclectic mix of presentations, special projects and forums and creating connections that extend far beyond the fair’s duration.

TEFAF Maastricht 2024

March 9-14

The European Fine Art Fair (TEFAF) in the Dutch city of Maastricht is a must-visit art fair for sophisticated collectors looking for offerings beyond contemporary art. Established in 1988, TEFAF is a paragon of excellence within the world of not just art but also antiques and design. This annual fair transforms the MECC Maastricht into a labyrinth of unparalleled beauty and rarity, attracting connoisseurs and esteemed collectors from every corner of the globe. It’s big—each edition features works representing over 7,000 years of art history (not just the Old Master era) in displays by more than 275 galleries—but curated with meticulous attention to detail to create a larger, transcultural narrative. A visit to TEFAF Maastricht is like a journey not just through time but through civilization itself.

Asia Week New York 2024

March 14-22

This twice-annual ten-day celebration of Asian art in New York City continues to be a jewel of the spring arts and auction calendars. Asia Week New York isn’t a fair, per se—one might call it a distributed art fair, with a heavy-hitter lineup of gallery and museum exhibitions and special lectures presented by international art experts plus a schedule of headline-generating auctions at all the big-name houses. Last year, there was a Great Wave bidding war. Founded in 2009, this dynamic celebration of Asian art turns the city into a vibrant hub for collectors, curators, and art enthusiasts eager to explore the rich tapestry of Asian art. From ancient sculptures and traditional ceramics to contemporary paintings and installations, Asia Week New York’s programming offers a unique opportunity to engage with the past and present of this diverse and rich artistic heritage.

Affordable Art Fair New York 2024

March 20-24

Affordable Art Fair New York, typically held biannually at the Metropolitan Pavilion in Chelsea, reflects the city’s fast-paced, diverse and vibrant art scene and showcases an eclectic mix of artwork. Like its London counterpart, it has become a beacon for making art accessible to a broader audience, echoing the ethos of its global counterparts. The fair presents a curated selection of works brough by more than seventy local, national and international galleries, with prices starting as low as a few hundred dollars. The vibe of the fair is refreshingly welcoming and inclusive to attract a diverse crowd of art lovers, from seasoned collectors to those looking to make their first art purchase. Interactive workshops, engaging talks and live art demonstrations enhance the visitor experience.

Palm Beach Modern + Contemporary 2024

March 21-24

Palm Beach Modern + Contemporary (PBM+C), founded by Nick Korniloff in 2017, quickly established itself as South Florida’s most prestigious winter art fair, blending the allure of modern, contemporary and emerging art with the sophistication of its locale. Held in the heart of vibrant Palm Beach, Florida, this meticulously curated fair is presented by Art Miami and takes place within a bespoke pavilion that provides an elegant but unstuffy backdrop for a diverse selection of pieces from leading international galleries. The fair, which offers an unparalleled art-buying experience, attracts a discerning audience of collectors, art advisors, museum professionals and art lovers drawn by the event’s reputation for quality and exclusivity. Attendees navigate through a labyrinth of exceptional art spanning a range of mediums and periods, including works by cutting-edge contemporary artists.

Art Basel Hong Kong 2024

March 28-30

Art Basel Hong Kong, now a pivotal event in the global art market calendar, was officially inaugurated in 2013, when it extended the prestigious Art Basel brand into Asia, but was actually held for six years before that as Art HK. Positioned uniquely to bridge the East and West, the fair under the umbrella of CEO Noah Horowitz’s leadership showcases an exceptional array of contemporary and modern art from leading galleries worldwide. Held at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, Art Basel Hong Kong attracts a large and sophisticated audience of collectors, curators and art enthusiasts, drawn by its cosmopolitan vibe and the high caliber of artworks. It’s not just a marketplace but also a cultural spectacle that reflects the dynamic and diverse spirit of the region, offering insights into Asia’s burgeoning art scene alongside global trends. Even if you can’t attend, it’s a fair to watch.

Even more March art fairs in 2024

As usual, what’s above doesn’t represent the totality of March art fairs in 2024—there are scores of smaller, lesser-known and niche art fairs happening around the world. Here’s a quick roundup of several more you might want to check out this month.

Through March 3

art3f Toulouse 2024

March 1-3

March 1-3

Hybrid Art Fair 2024 (Madrid)

March 7-10

Uvanity Art Fair 2024 (Madrid)

March 7-10

SPARK Art Fair Vienna 2024

March 15-17

Salon du Dessin 2024 (Paris)

March 20-25

Drawing Now Art Fair 2024 (Paris)

March 21-24

KunstRAI 2024 (Amsterdam)

March 27 through April 1