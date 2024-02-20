Under a pair of former YouTube content executives, Pinterest is creating its own streaming programming with the launch of a new series called Deliciously Entertaining, made in partnership with the media company Tastemade. The program is hosted by the chef and cookbook author Danni Rose and shows Rose and her guests curating gatherings using Pinterest’s many features. The move is another sign that social media companies are embracing streaming and shoppable video content.

The new show will stream on Tastemade+ and through Tastemade’s other streaming partners like Vizio, Roku and Amazon’s Fire TV. Tastemade, which houses a variety of food and recipe making shows, has its own Pinterest account with 8.5 million followers. The two companies first began collaborating in 2022 when they announced a partnership that would produce 50 shows exclusively for Pinterest.

“It’s the first time we’re stretching our programming beyond the actual app. The reason we’re investing in food and drink is, it’s a very rich area for us,” Nadine Zylstra, Pinterest’s global head of programming and originals, told Variety.

Zylstra joined Pinterest in 2022 from YouTube, where she held the same title overseeing original content production. Almost two years later, Zylstra is bringing a similar type of programming to Pinterest. At Pinterest, she reports to chief content officer Malik Ducard, who also previously worked at YouTube until 2021. Ducard and Zylstra worked at YouTube together for six years.

Though this is the first time Pinterest has created a show for a streaming platform, the social media site has already taken its video capabilities beyond mood boards. In 2021, the company launched Pinterest TV, a channel for content creators to make full-length shoppable, live episodes and turn them into series. Content creators and celebrities, including the beauty influencer Manny MUA and the Olympic gold medalist Tom Daley, made shows through the feature.

Pinterest has been making shoppable content since 2015. Other social media companies have also encroached on that territory, especially in the video department. TikTok, which has been building out its shop and live shopping features over the last couple of years, has influenced Pinterests video priorities due to how successful it has been in getting users to buy products that they’ve seen on the app, mainly advertised by creators.