The Best Red Carpet Fashion at the 2024 SAG Awards

Awards season is going full steam ahead, and after a trip across the pond for the BAFTAs, it’s back stateside today—more specifically, a return to Los Angeles, for this evening’s SAG Awards.

The annual Screen Actors Guild Awards celebrate the best acting in film and television, as voted on by SAG-AFTRA members. Along with a shiny trophy, winning a SAG Award also comes with the honor of acknowledgment and recognition of industry peers. This year, Barbie and Oppenheimer each scored four nominations, leading the film pack in terms of the most nods. For television, Succession came in hot with five nominations.

The 30th SAG Awards kick off this evening at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles, California, and for the first time ever, will stream live on Netflix, starting tonight (Saturday, Feb. 24) at 8:00 pm ET. There will not be host for the ceremony, as has been the case for the past four years.

Before the main event, though, there’s the red carpet, which always delivers major memorable style moments. Below, see the best red carpet fashion from the 2024 Sag Awards.

Margot Robbie

in custom Schiaparelli

Emma Stone

in Louis Vuitton

Jeremy Allen White

in Saint Laurent

Alexander Skarsgard

Da’Vine Joy Randolph

in Valdrin Sahiti

Penelope Cruz

in Chanel

Jennifer Aniston

in Celine

Ayo Edebiri

in Luar

Emily Blunt

in Louis Vuitton

Taraji P. Henson

in Giambattista Valli

Kieran Culkin and Jazz Charton

Culkin in Dior

Lily Gladstone

in Armani Privé

Quinta Brunson

in Saint Laurent

Halle Bailey

in Dolce & Gabbana

Nicholas Braun

Ciara

Jason Sudeikis

Matthew Macfadyen

Issa Rae

in Off White

Bradley Cooper

Rachel Brosnahan

in Tamara Ralph

Anne Hathaway

in Versace

Pedro Pascal

in Prada

Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey

in Fendi

Billie Eilish

in Vivienne Westwood

Hannah Waddingham

in Tony Ward Couture

Storm Reid

in Balmain

Matt Bomer

Carey Mulligan

in Armani

Naomi Watts

in Dior

Selena Gomez

in custom Atelier Versace

Louisa Jacobson

Dominic Sessa

Meryl Streep

in Prada

Ebon Moss-Bachrach

in Hermes

Taissa Farmiga

America Ferrera

in custom Dior

Olivia Williams

Tracee Ellis Ross

in Balmain

Brie Larson

in custom Atelier Versace

Reese Witherspoon

in Elie Saab

Melissa McCarthy

in Puey Quinones

Bel Powley

in Chanel

Michael Cera

in Todd Snyder

Jessica Chastain

Elizabeth Debicki

in Armani Privé

Cillian Murphy

in Saint Laurent

Abby Elliott

in Zuhair Murad

Juno Temple

in Givenchy

J. Smith-Cameron

Sheryl Lee Ralph

in Waad Aloqaili

Denée Benton

Adam Brody

Justine Lupe

in Stella McCartney

Uzo Aduba

in Dolce & Gabbana

Ed McVey

Colman Domingo

in Off White

Juliana Canfield

Tyler James Williams

in Amiri

Zoë Winters

in Bibhu Mohapatra

Greta Lee

in The Row

Lauren E. Banks

Rebecca Hall

in Gabriela Hearst

Leighton Meester

in St. John

Ariana Greenblatt

in custom Vera Wang

Glen Powell

in Brioni

Danielle Brooks

in Christian Siriano

Ali Wong

in Iris van Herpen



Alex Borstein

Lisa Ann Walter

William Belleau

Jillian Dion

Fran Drescher

Maddie Ziegler

in vintage Alexander McQueen

Kathryn Hahn

in Givenchy

Theo Iyer

in Kwasi Paul

Phylicia Pearl Mpasi

in Christian Siriano

Auliʻi Cravalho

in vintage Alexander McQueen

Karen Pittman

in Richard Quinn

Cara Jade Myers

Audra Mcdonald

in Christian Siriano

Sherry Cola

Joey King

in Givenchy

Joely Fisher

Nicole Brydon Bloom

Ashlie Atkinson

Matilda Lawler

in Tanner Fletcher

Kat Graham

Taylor Zakhar Perez

in Louis Vuitton

Liza Colón-Zayas

in Badgley Mischka

Arian Moayed

in Emporio Armani

Laverne Cox

in Alexander McQueen

Tan France

Keltie Knight

in Saiid Kobeisy

Loni Love

Elaine Welteroth

in Sophie Couture