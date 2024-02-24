The Best Red Carpet Fashion at the 2024 SAG Awards

Awards season is going full steam ahead, and after a trip across the pond for the BAFTAs, it’s back stateside today—more specifically, a return to Los Angeles, for this evening’s SAG Awards.
The annual Screen Actors Guild Awards celebrate the best acting in film and television, as voted on by SAG-AFTRA members. Along with a shiny trophy, winning a SAG Award also comes with the honor of acknowledgment and recognition of industry peers. This year, Barbie and Oppenheimer each scored four nominations, leading the film pack in terms of the most nods. For television, Succession came in hot with five nominations.
The 30th SAG Awards kick off this evening at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles, California, and for the first time ever, will stream live on Netflix, starting tonight (Saturday, Feb. 24) at 8:00 pm ET. There will not be host for the ceremony, as has been the case for the past four years.
Before the main event, though, there’s the red carpet, which always delivers major memorable style moments. Below, see the best red carpet fashion from the 2024 Sag Awards.
Margot Robbie
in custom Schiaparelli
Emma Stone
in Louis Vuitton
Jeremy Allen White
in Saint Laurent
Alexander Skarsgard
Da’Vine Joy Randolph
in Valdrin Sahiti
Penelope Cruz
in Chanel
Jennifer Aniston
in Celine
Ayo Edebiri
in Luar
Emily Blunt
in Louis Vuitton
Taraji P. Henson
in Giambattista Valli
Kieran Culkin and Jazz Charton
Culkin in Dior
Lily Gladstone
in Armani Privé
Quinta Brunson
in Saint Laurent
Halle Bailey
in Dolce & Gabbana
Nicholas Braun
Ciara
Jason Sudeikis
Matthew Macfadyen
Issa Rae
in Off White
Bradley Cooper
Rachel Brosnahan
in Tamara Ralph
Anne Hathaway
in Versace
Pedro Pascal
in Prada
Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey
in Fendi
Billie Eilish
in Vivienne Westwood
Hannah Waddingham
in Tony Ward Couture
Storm Reid
in Balmain
Matt Bomer
Carey Mulligan
in Armani
Naomi Watts
in Dior
Selena Gomez
in custom Atelier Versace
Louisa Jacobson
Dominic Sessa
Meryl Streep
in Prada
Ebon Moss-Bachrach
in Hermes
Taissa Farmiga
America Ferrera
in custom Dior
Olivia Williams
Tracee Ellis Ross
in Balmain
Brie Larson
in custom Atelier Versace
Reese Witherspoon
in Elie Saab
Melissa McCarthy
in Puey Quinones
Bel Powley
in Chanel
Michael Cera
in Todd Snyder
Jessica Chastain
Elizabeth Debicki
in Armani Privé
Cillian Murphy
in Saint Laurent
Abby Elliott
in Zuhair Murad
Juno Temple
in Givenchy
J. Smith-Cameron
Sheryl Lee Ralph
in Waad Aloqaili
Denée Benton
Adam Brody
Justine Lupe
in Stella McCartney
Uzo Aduba
in Dolce & Gabbana
Ed McVey
Colman Domingo
in Off White
Juliana Canfield
Tyler James Williams
in Amiri
Zoë Winters
in Bibhu Mohapatra
Greta Lee
in The Row
Lauren E. Banks
Rebecca Hall
in Gabriela Hearst
Leighton Meester
in St. John
Ariana Greenblatt
in custom Vera Wang
Glen Powell
in Brioni
Danielle Brooks
in Christian Siriano
Ali Wong
in Iris van Herpen
Alex Borstein
Lisa Ann Walter
William Belleau
Jillian Dion
Fran Drescher
Maddie Ziegler
in vintage Alexander McQueen
Kathryn Hahn
in Givenchy
Theo Iyer
in Kwasi Paul
Phylicia Pearl Mpasi
in Christian Siriano
Auliʻi Cravalho
in vintage Alexander McQueen
Karen Pittman
in Richard Quinn
Cara Jade Myers
Audra Mcdonald
in Christian Siriano
Sherry Cola
Joey King
in Givenchy
Joely Fisher
Nicole Brydon Bloom
Ashlie Atkinson
Matilda Lawler
in Tanner Fletcher
Kat Graham
Taylor Zakhar Perez
in Louis Vuitton
Liza Colón-Zayas
in Badgley Mischka
Arian Moayed
in Emporio Armani
Laverne Cox
in Alexander McQueen
Tan France
Keltie Knight
in Saiid Kobeisy
Loni Love
Elaine Welteroth
in Sophie Couture