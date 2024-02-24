Lifestyle

The Best Red Carpet Fashion at the 2024 SAG Awards

See all the most exciting style moments from the Sag Awards red carpet.

By
30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
It’s time for the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild awards. WireImage

Awards season is going full steam ahead, and after a trip across the pond for the BAFTAs, it’s back stateside today—more specifically, a return to Los Angeles, for this evening’s SAG Awards.

The annual Screen Actors Guild Awards celebrate the best acting in film and television, as voted on by SAG-AFTRA members. Along with a shiny trophy, winning a SAG Award also comes with the honor of acknowledgment and recognition of industry peers. This year, Barbie and Oppenheimer each scored four nominations, leading the film pack in terms of the most nods. For television, Succession came in hot with five nominations.

The 30th SAG Awards kick off this evening at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles, California, and for the first time ever, will stream live on Netflix, starting tonight (Saturday, Feb. 24) at 8:00 pm ET. There will not be host for the ceremony, as has been the case for the past four years.

Before the main event, though, there’s the red carpet, which always delivers major memorable style moments. Below, see the best red carpet fashion from the 2024 Sag Awards.

Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter

30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Margot Robbie. Getty Images

Margot Robbie

in custom Schiaparelli

30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Emma Stone. Getty Images

Emma Stone

in Louis Vuitton

30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Jeremy Allen White. WireImage

Jeremy Allen White

in Saint Laurent

30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Alexander Skarsgård. FilmMagic,

Alexander Skarsgard

30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Da’Vine Joy Randolph. Getty Images

Da’Vine Joy Randolph

in Valdrin Sahiti

30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Penelope Cruz. WireImage

Penelope Cruz

in Chanel

30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Jennifer Aniston. Getty Images

Jennifer Aniston

in Celine

30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Ayo Edebiri. Getty Images

Ayo Edebiri

in Luar

30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Emily Blunt. WireImage

Emily Blunt

in Louis Vuitton 

30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Taraji P. Henson. Getty Images

Taraji P. Henson

in Giambattista Valli

30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Kieran Culkin and Jazz Charton. WireImage

Kieran Culkin and Jazz Charton

Culkin in Dior

30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Lily Gladstone. WireImage

Lily Gladstone

in Armani Privé

30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Quinta Brunson. WireImage

Quinta Brunson

in Saint Laurent 

30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Halle Bailey. Getty Images

Halle Bailey

in Dolce & Gabbana 

30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Nicholas Braun. WireImage

Nicholas Braun

30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Ciara. Getty Images

Ciara

30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Jason Sudeikis. WireImage

Jason Sudeikis

30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Matthew Macfadyen. Getty Images

Matthew Macfadyen

30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Issa Rae. WireImage

Issa Rae

in Off White

30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Bradley Cooper. Getty Images

Bradley Cooper

30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Rachel Brosnahan. WireImage

Rachel Brosnahan

in Tamara Ralph 

30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Anne Hathaway. WireImage

Anne Hathaway

in Versace 

30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Pedro Pascal. WireImage

Pedro Pascal

in Prada

30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey. The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey

in Fendi

30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Billie Eilish. Getty Images

Billie Eilish

in Vivienne Westwood 

30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Hannah Waddingham. WireImage

Hannah Waddingham

in Tony Ward Couture 

30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Storm Reid. WireImage

Storm Reid

in Balmain 

30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Matt Bomer. Getty Images

Matt Bomer

30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Carey Mulligan. Getty Images

Carey Mulligan

in Armani 

30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Naomi Watts. FilmMagic,

Naomi Watts

in Dior 

30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Selena Gomez. Getty Images

Selena Gomez

in custom Atelier Versace 

30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Louisa Jacobson. Variety via Getty Images

Louisa Jacobson

30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Dominic Sessa. FilmMagic,

Dominic Sessa

30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Meryl Streep. Getty Images

Meryl Streep

in Prada

30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Ebon Moss-Bachrach. WireImage

Ebon Moss-Bachrach

in Hermes

30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Taissa Farmiga. Getty Images

Taissa Farmiga

30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
America Ferrera. Getty Images

America Ferrera

in custom Dior 

30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Olivia Williams. WireImage

Olivia Williams

30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Tracee Ellis Ross. Getty Images

Tracee Ellis Ross

in Balmain 

30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Brie Larson. Getty Images

Brie Larson

in custom Atelier Versace 

30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Reese Witherspoon. WireImage

Reese Witherspoon

in Elie Saab

30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Melissa McCarthy. Getty Images

Melissa McCarthy

in Puey Quinones

30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Bel Powley. Getty Images

Bel Powley

in Chanel

30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Michael Cera. Getty Images

Michael Cera

in Todd Snyder

30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Jessica Chastain. Getty Images

Jessica Chastain

30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Elizabeth Debicki. Getty Images

Elizabeth Debicki

in Armani Privé

30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Cillian Murphy. Getty Images

Cillian Murphy

in Saint Laurent 

30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Abby Elliott. Getty Images

Abby Elliott

in Zuhair Murad

30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Juno Temple. Getty Images

Juno Temple

in Givenchy 

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-TELEVISION-AWARDS-SAG-ARRIVALS
J. Smith-Cameron. AFP via Getty Images

J. Smith-Cameron

30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Sheryl Lee Ralph. Getty Images

Sheryl Lee Ralph

in Waad Aloqaili

30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Denée Benton. WireImage

Denée Benton

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-TELEVISION-AWARDS-SAG-ARRIVALS
Adam Brody. AFP via Getty Images

Adam Brody

30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Justine Lupe. Getty Images

Justine Lupe

in Stella McCartney 

30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Uzo Aduba. WireImage

Uzo Aduba

in Dolce & Gabbana 

30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Ed McVey. Getty Images

Ed McVey

30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Colman Domingo. Getty Images

Colman Domingo

in Off White

30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Juliana Canfield. WireImage

Juliana Canfield

30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Tyler James Williams. Getty Images

Tyler James Williams

in Amiri 

30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Zoë Winters. Getty Images

Zoë Winters

in Bibhu Mohapatra

30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Greta Lee. Getty Images

Greta Lee

in The Row

Screen Actors Guild Awards
Lauren E. Banks. Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag

Lauren E. Banks

30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Rebecca Hall. Getty Images

Rebecca Hall

in Gabriela Hearst 

30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Leighton Meester. FilmMagic,

Leighton Meester

in St. John 

30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Ariana Greenblatt. Getty Images

Ariana Greenblatt

in custom Vera Wang

30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Glen Powell. Getty Images

Glen Powell

in Brioni 

30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Danielle Brooks. Getty Images

Danielle Brooks

in Christian Siriano 

30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Ali Wong. Getty Images

Ali Wong

in Iris van Herpen

30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Alex Borstein. Getty Images

Alex Borstein

30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Lisa Ann Walter. Getty Images

Lisa Ann Walter

30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
William Belleau. FilmMagic,

William Belleau

30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Jillian Dion. Getty Images

Jillian Dion

30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Fran Drescher. Getty Images

Fran Drescher

30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Maddie Ziegler. WireImage

Maddie Ziegler

in vintage Alexander McQueen

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-TELEVISION-AWARDS-SAG-ARRIVALS
Kathryn Hahn. AFP via Getty Images

Kathryn Hahn

in Givenchy

30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Theo Iyer. WireImage

Theo Iyer

in Kwasi Paul

30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Phylicia Pearl Mpasi. Getty Images

Phylicia Pearl Mpasi

in Christian Siriano 

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-TELEVISION-AWARDS-SAG-ARRIVALS
Auliʻi Cravalho. AFP via Getty Images

Auliʻi Cravalho

in vintage Alexander McQueen

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-TELEVISION-AWARDS-SAG-ARRIVALS
Karen Pittman. AFP via Getty Images

Karen Pittman

in Richard Quinn

30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Cara Jade Myers. Getty Images

Cara Jade Myers

Screen Actors Guild Awards
Audra Mcdonald. Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag

Audra Mcdonald

in Christian Siriano

30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Sherry Cola. Variety via Getty Images

Sherry Cola

30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Joey King. Getty Images

Joey King

in Givenchy

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-TELEVISION-AWARDS-SAG-ARRIVALS
Joely Fisher. AFP via Getty Images

Joely Fisher

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-TELEVISION-AWARDS-SAG-ARRIVALS
Nicole Brydon Bloom. AFP via Getty Images

Nicole Brydon Bloom

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-TELEVISION-AWARDS-SAG-ARRIVALS
Ashlie Atkinson. AFP via Getty Images

Ashlie Atkinson

30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Matilda Lawler. Getty Images

Matilda Lawler

in Tanner Fletcher 

30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Kat Graham. Getty Images

Kat Graham

30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Taylor Zakhar Perez. Variety via Getty Images

Taylor Zakhar Perez

in Louis Vuitton

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-TELEVISION-AWARDS-SAG-ARRIVALS
Liza Colón-Zayas. AFP via Getty Images

Liza Colón-Zayas

in Badgley Mischka

30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Arian Moayed. Getty Images

Arian Moayed

in Emporio Armani 

30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Laverne Cox. WireImage,

Laverne Cox

in Alexander McQueen

30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Tan France. WireImage

Tan France

30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Keltie Knight. Getty Images

Keltie Knight

in Saiid Kobeisy

30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Loni Love. FilmMagic,

Loni Love

30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Elaine Welteroth. Variety via Getty Images

Elaine Welteroth

in Sophie Couture 

The Best Red Carpet Fashion at the 2024 SAG Awards
Filed Under: Lifestyle, Style, Red Carpet, Fashion, Taylor Zakhar Perez, Loni Love, Keltie Knight, Joely Fisher, Louisa Jacobson, Maddie Ziegler, Tan France, Joey King, Kat Graham, Elaine Welteroth, Juno Temple, SAG Awards, J. Smith-Cameron, Fran Drescher, Nicholas Braun, Tracee Ellis Ross, Rachel Brosnahan, Laverne Cox, Leighton Meester, Elizabeth Debicki, Carey Mulligan, Melissa McCarthy, Brie Larson, Emily Blunt, Jessica Chastain, Emma Stone, Selena Gomez, Anne Hathaway, Jennifer Aniston, Meryl Streep, awards shows, Reese Witherspoon, Los Angeles, California