6 Space Missions to Watch in March 2024: SpaceX, Rocket Lab and More

February is ending on an exciting note for the space industry. Last Thursday (Feb. 22), “Odysseus,” a cargo moon lander made by Intuitive Machines, a Houston-based aerospace company, became the nation’s first spacecraft since 1972 to successfully make a soft landing on a lunar surface. As the winter season comes to a close, countries across the globe are gearing up to send more vessels into space.

Elon Musk’s SpaceX is expected to launch a crewed mission to the International Space Station (ISS) delayed from February. The company will also begin preparing for the next orbital test flight of Starship now that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has closed its mishap investigation of the last test in November 2023. Peter Beck’s Rocket Lab will be launching its reusable Electron rocket for the 45th and 46th time in one month. And on the government side, Japan and Russia have two science missions scheduled.

Here are six space missions to watch in March: