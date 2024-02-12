Usher, Taylor Swift and Leonardo DiCaprio: Inside the Super Bowl LVIII Weekend Party Scene

As my flight took off for Sin City, the rather philosophical pilot imparted a nugget of wisdom. “For the duration of the flight you can either sit back and relax, or sit up and be tense,” he said into the intercom system. “It’s up to you.” A sage and prescient question if I ever heard one.

I’ve descended on Las Vegas to dutifully report on what was undoubtedly the biggest question surrounding the game: What are the parties like? All right, maybe that wasn’t as discussed as much as the attendance of a certain pop star. (Thank you to the Japanese Embassy for clearing that up.) But still: you’re curious about the parties, aren’t you? And not just Taylor Swift? Please? (Screaming into void): Anybody?!

Well, glad to hear it! Here’s an eventful 48 hours in the desert, because what happens here doesn’t always stay here. Including the Vince Lombardi Trophy, because that thing is going back to Missouri.

Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter

Saturday, February 10, 2:39 p.m.

Harry Reid International Airport

Super Bowl fever hits you immediately upon arrival at Harry Reid Airport: volunteers from the Las Vegas host committee are dutifully waiting at Arrivals with swag for the incoming crowd: branded sunglasses, mini footballs and even a pin that combines the logos for the Super Bowl and Vegas.

Saturday, February 10, 3:20 p.m.

Fontainebleau Las Vegas

Like a brand new football out of the packaging, the Fontainebleau Las Vegas has that new-astroturf smell, and it’s not just the liquor emanating from the casino floor.

Open for only a few months following a star-studded extravaganza featuring everyone from Justin Timberlake to Paul Anka, the Super Bowl is arguably the property’s biggest weekend yet. To celebrate the sacred occasion, they’ve concocted something called Bleau Blitz, a weekend where every department seemingly celebrates the big game. Have you ever thought to yourself: If only IV Drips had football themes? Well, the spa here boasts a $400 “Kick Off Drip” (to prep your body for utter annihilation), as well as a $700 “Touchdown Drip” (for hangover recovery and detox). I check into my room and get ready for the night.

Saturday, February 10, 6:39 p.m.

Intrigue Nightclub

Across town is the Fanatics party, with guests including Kim Kardashian, Ciara, Russell Wilson, Robert Kraft, Paul Rudd, Tom Brady and Ice Spice. But tonight, I’m looking for intrigue: the Wynn’s Intrigue Nightclub, that is. “Do you know where to find it?” I ask someone at the sprawling casino.

Many athletic organizations use the Super Bowl to plug their own stuff, kind of like how Taylor Swift announced her new album at the Grammys, and how Beyonce revealed her own upcoming album during her Super Bowl Verizon commercial. Super Bowl Weekend is no exception, with LIV, the fledgling Saudi Arabia-backed golf company, hosting a variety of events. One of them is this party at Intrigue, which wooed a variety of top golfers including Phil Mickelson and Sergio Garcia, and featured performer Lil Wayne. Dustin Johnson is also in town, winning his third LIV golf title at a tournament here during the weekend

And, oh look! Mark Wahlberg is here, too, on behalf of his company, Flecha Tequila. It seems like a government-imposed stipulation that if you have any public following, you must have your own tequila or risk imprisonment. So how did Wahlberg get involved with his very own liquor? “Abraham Ancer, who plays on LIV, is one of the founders, along with Aron Marquez,” Wahlberg tells Observer. “It was an amazing opportunity to invest in his passion and his business. To be in charge to create the excitement and the awareness around tequila, especially an all-natural tequila, is pretty great.”

Saturday, February 10, 8:39 p.m.

The Sphere

From its famous welcome sign, never-ending buffets and Wayne Newton, Las Vegas has many instantly recognizable symbols. As of late, there’s a new facet of the city rapidly gaining attention. The Sphere opened in September 2023, and is currently hosting a much-discussed residency from U2, dubbed UV Achtung Baby. “We do realize that most of you are out here to get married,” Bono said into the microphone early at their big Super Bowl eve show. “And, some of you are here for the Super Bowl weekend. [But] there are only two teams I’m interested in tonight: those who want to have a good time and those who want to have a great time!”

With a crucifix swinging around his neck, the massive visuals behind the band were intense, some to the point of overstimulation. That includes a frenetic moment with flashing words: HAMMER, FIRE, LOVE, WANT. There are also random idioms: “Everything you know is wrong” and “Believe everything,” in addition to an impressive animated depiction of the Las Vegas skyline being built in reverse, ending with scenes of a sparse desert.

After a large group took their place in the next row, I notice that none other than Nancy Pelosi and her husband, Paul, are sitting directly in front of me. And yes, the longtime Democratic Congresswoman is just like everybody else: lugging a battery charger, fiddling with her phone to take pictures of the band and occasionally checking the news. She’s now my barometer for the show itself, perhaps akin to how some NFL fans eagerly await any and all Taylor Swift cutaways. At a certain point, Bono pretends he’s carrying an animated balloon around the stage, and admits he’s not sure about its specific metaphor yet. “I think it has something to do with the male ego,” he says. “And how it sometimes needs to be burst.” I turn to Pelosi, who reacted with applause. Aside from the former House Speaker, other guests in the audience include Sheryl Crow, Alicia Keys and Condoleezza Rice.

Saturday, February 10, 11:20 p.m.

The Poodle Room

Towering about the Las Vegas strip, The Poodle Room has become a bevy of activity this weekend. Last night it hosted the likes of Jay-Z, Jack Dorsey, Tom Brady, Queen Latifah, Shaun White and Nina Dobrev, among others, for Jay-Z’s Roc Nation Sports Super Bowl Party. Tonight, it’s the sight of the Magic Johnson-hosted Mount Rushmore Super Bash presented by Grand Marnier. We have a wide-ranging guest list: everyone from Magic Johnson to Leonardo DiCaprio and Lance Bass.

Interpretations of the dress code range from full-on tuxedos to t-shirts. I strike up a conversation with a gentleman at the bar who is wearing a sequined blazer. “What do you do?” I ask, assuming he has a snazzy job befitting his ensemble. “I’m the CEO of a construction company,” he replies. “I know you think, construction? But I, on the weekends, do this.” I sip on a margarita made with tequila and Grand Mariner (it somehow works) and grab a chocolate-covered strawberry.

Sunday, February 10, 12:00 p.m.

Happy Camper

Across town, Guy Fieri is hosting his annual tailgate; this year, it features a performance from Diplo. Today at Happy Camper (which bills itself as a spot known for “pizza, booze and vibes,” the team from Cameo, including founder Steve Galanis, is hosting a Super Bowl pre-party, though according to the invite: “Those who aren’t going to the game will stick around to watch!” I munch on a slice of buffalo chicken pizza.

Sunday, February 10, 3:45 p.m.

BleauLive Theater

Don’t have $10,000 to shell out for a Super Bowl ticket? No problem. Earlier this week, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos filmed their talk show at BleauLive, but this afternoon the theater has been transformed into a screening room for the Super Bowl, hosting revelers with free admission, to boot. The atmosphere is raucous and, judging by the cheers, more 49ers fans than Chiefs fans in attendance. One section is reserved for high rollers, while the masses get on a line for hot dogs and an impressive condiment station, complete with an array of tiny glass jars of Heinz Mustard. Now this is luxury.

Sunday, February 10, 7:30 p.m.

Encore Casino

Have you ever seen a casino employee with nothing to do? With all of their usual customers elsewhere watching the game, have you looked them in their eyes as you inevitably pass them by? Have you noticed their deep longing? Have you seen what it’s like for the workers at the casino’s pizza place, or the employees at the blackjack table, with nary a soul in sight? With joyful music echoing through the casino floor, do you understand their void? Can you comprehend their solitude? Can you handle the silence? Have you ever seen a casino employee with nothing to do? I have. And I don’t recommend it.

Sunday, February 10, 8:28 p.m.

Las Vegas Boulevard

Usher may be shirtless and sweaty, tearing it up at Allegiant Stadium while Jay-Z, Blake Lively, Kendall Jenner, Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber, Ice Spice and, of course, Taylor Swift take in the action, but just because the game is in Vegas this year doesn’t mean everybody is out partying. Instead, revelers are like the rest of America: plopped in front of the TV before, during and immediately after the game. And yes, that includes post-game, aside from the inevitable deluge from the stadium. All of the planned events took place over the week. For most, Sunday is a night to chill. There’s work tomorrow and bills to be paid, you know. Except if you’ve just won the Super Bowl, that is…

Sunday, February 11, 1:05 a.m.

LIV

Usher is celebrating his halftime show alongside names like Victoria Monet and Queen Latifah with an album release party at Cathédrale. The triumphant Chiefs are hosting an after party at Resorts World Casino’s Zouk Nightclub, and yes, Swift and Travis Kelce are there, along with Post Malone. (Kelce and Patrick Mahomes are also later spotted with Marshmello at the Wynn). A short walk away, Calvin Harris takes the stage at LIV, and appears at exactly 1:00 a.m. on the dot for his set (I’m told that “punctuality is a priority for him”). The DJ coasts through his hits, the crowd singing every word to songs like “Feel So Close” and “One Kiss.” And in case you were wondering on such a Taylor Swift-heavy night as this, yes, he did play “This Is What You Came For.” There are rumors that members of the winning Chiefs are also here, with LIV perhaps serving as an after-after. Meanwhile, I make my way to my very own after-after—my bed.