What to Watch on Streaming This Week: February 16-22

From major Oscar nominees to a massive new Netflix series, this week boasts some exciting new titles across streaming. Action, thriller, musical and more—it’s all available to watch this week, so make the most out of your streaming subscriptions.

What to watch on Netflix

Warrior

A gripping historical crime drama that mixes martial arts with gangsters, Warrior is an excellent blend of genres that’s worth watching for its fight scenes alone. The show comes from a long lost pitch from the late Bruce Lee, and it’s brought to life by his daughter Shannon Lee and a dedicated team. The series takes place in 1870s San Francisco, where the burgeoning Chinatown sees brewing gang wars. Meanwhile, Chinese immigrants in the city are facing threats from a white establishment that’s growing increasingly hostile. All three seasons of Warrior will begin streaming Friday, February 16th. Read Observer’s review.

Avatar: The Last Airbender

One of the most anticipated live-action television adaptations in recent memory, Avatar: The Last Airbender is a new fantastical adventure series based on the mid-’00s cartoon of the same name. The show takes place in a world where nations tied to the elements (water, earth, fire, and air) are at war. The Fire Nation is on a path of conquest, helped by those who can wield and bend the element, and only the mystical figure known as the Avatar (who can control all four elements) can stop it. The problem? The Avatar, Aang, is only a child, but he’s been hiding from his responsibilities for years. Avatar: The Last Airbender premieres Thursday, February 22nd.

What to watch on Hulu

Life & Beth

Amy Schumer returns with Season 2 of Life & Beth, a dramedy about grappling with love, loss, and buried trauma. Schumer stars as Beth, a woman who ditched her fairly comfortable (but fairly boring) life to deal with the death of her mother and all of the feelings that it stirred up. Along the way, she discovered a charming farmer (Michael Cera) and decided to really try to live her life rather than just exist in it. Now, they’re a happy couple, but personal realizations and rushed proposals threaten to derail that relationship. Season 2 of Life & Beth premieres Friday, February 16th.

What to watch on Amazon Prime

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have long been sources for middling movies, so it’s a good thing that Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem finally realized the fun that could be had with these characters. The animated film takes the kind of creative visual swings that made the two Spider-Verse movies such hits, oozing with bright, clever animation. Mutant Mayhem follows the heroes in a half shell as they work to bust a mysterious mutant crime syndicate and get some good press (with the help of Ayo Edebiri’s April O’Neil) for mutants at large. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem streams Wednesday, February 21st.

What to watch on Max

The Color Purple

A new take on an American classic, The Color Purple puts Alice Walker’s riveting story of self-discovery and empowerment (and, more specifically, its Tony Award-winning Broadway musical adaptation) on the big screen. American Idol winner Fantasia Barrino stars as Celie, who suffers abuses of all kinds as she struggles to find her voice. The rest of the cast is overflowing with musical and acting talent, with Taraji P. Henson, Danielle Brooks, Colman Domingo, Corey Hawkins, H.E.R., Halle Bailey, and Ciara making up the sprawling ensemble. The Color Purple premieres on streaming Friday, February 16th.

What to watch on Apple TV+

Constellation

From Invasion to For All Mankind, no platform loves a space show as much as Apple. Constellation is the newest space-set series from the streamer, though it leans a bit more into psychological thriller than sci-fi or drama. Noomi Rapace stars as Jo, an astronaut whose mission goes awry. When she returns to Earth, she discovers that key parts of her life are different, from an inexplicable new ability to play the piano to Jo’s altered relationship with her daughter. Jonathan Banks and James D’Arcy also star. The first three episodes of Constellation premiere Wednesday, February 21st.

What to watch on Peacock

Oppenheimer

The biggest addition to streaming this week comes in the form of one of 2023’s biggest and best movies. Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer made a massive splash in theaters last summer, combining the director’s affinity for richly realized filmmaking and an intricate story about one of history’s most notorious figures. It’s a heavy favorite to walk away with plenty of Oscars come March 10th, given that it’s the most-nominated film of the year. With stellar performances from Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, and Robert Downey Jr., this period piece about the science and politics of war is near-perfect. Oppenheimer premieres Friday, February 16th. Read Observer’s review.

What to Watch is a regular endorsement of movies and TV worth your streaming time.