What to Watch on Streaming This Week: February 2-8

From espionage antics to a new animated film from DreamWorks, offerings on streaming really run the gamut this week. Whether you’re in the mood to learn, laugh, or lose it over one of the strangest movie musicals ever to hit theaters, you’re more than covered.

What to watch on Netflix

Orion and the Dark

From the unlikely duo of DreamWorks animation and Charlie Kaufman comes this sweet and smart story about facing your fears. Orion and the Dark revolves around Orion (voiced by Jacob Tremblay), a kid with an untold number of anxieties but whose true worst fear is, quite simply, the dark. So when, somehow, a manifestation of Dark (Paul Walter Hauser) appears, Orion thinks this may be the end of him. In actuality, though, it’s just the beginning, as Dark brings him on an overnight world tour to encourage the boy to face his fears and grow from them. Orion and the Dark premieres Friday, February 2nd.

What to watch on Hulu

FEUD: Capote vs. The Swans

Glitz, glam, and gossip are on full display in FEUD: Capote vs. The Swans, the newest Ryan Murphy production. The series centers around the fallout between acclaimed writer Truman Capote and the high society women he courted as friends and confidants; struggling to find inspiration and motivation, Capote wrote about his coterie of swans and sent a few chapters in to Esquire, plastering personal information on magazine pages everywhere. Tom Hollander stars as Capote, with Naomi Watts, Diane Lane, Chloe Sevigny, Calista Flockhart, and Demi Moore playing the New York elite. FEUD: Capote vs. The Swans arrived on streaming at the start of the month. Read Observer’s review.

What to watch on Amazon Prime

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Donald Glover and Maya Erskine headline this TV version of the beloved film from the ‘00s, but this take on Mr. & Mrs. Smith doesn’t have its operatives facing off against one another. Rather, John and Jane Smith have been paired together both in mission and in marriage, making for an action comedy series with equal parts espionage and relationship exploration. Both actors have plenty of experience with high-concept comedy, and they’re joined by a stacked ensemble cast across the show’s eight episodes. Sarah Paulson, Parker Posey, Paul Dano, John Turturro, Alexander Skarsgård, and so many more put in fun supporting performances. Mr. & Mrs. Smith premieres Friday, February 2nd.

What to watch on Max

Dicks: The Musical

No movie from last year can compare to Dicks: The Musical, from its hard R-rated raunchiness to its absolute absurdism. Comedic duo Josh Sharp and Aaron Jackson bring this distorted Parent Trap saga to life, playing successful salesmen Craig and Trevor who meet and discover that, despite their completely differing appearances, they’re identical twins! They team up to try to get their parents (Nathan Lane and Megan Mullally, giving their Broadway b-movie best) back together, a feat complicated by their demanding boss (Megan Thee Stallion) and a pair of mutant sewer creatures. If that’s not enough to pique your interests, SNL favorite Bowen Yang plays God. Dicks: The Musical premieres on streaming Friday, February 2nd.

Curb Your Enthusiasm

After nearly 25 years on air, Curb Your Enthusiasm is finally coming to a close. Larry David’s beloved cringe comedy returns for its 12th and final season this weekend, and it’s sure to be a pretty, pretty, pretty good send off for the show. As per usual, the series follows a heightened version of the comedian as he goes about his day-to-day life, encountering various talents who may or may not be playing fictionalized versions of themselves. Favorites like Cheryl Hines, Ted Danson, Susie Essman, and J.B. Smoove return, with guest appearances from Dan Levy, Troy Kotsur, Sienna Miller, and Conan O’Brien, among others. Season 12 of Curb Your Enthusiasm premieres Sunday, February 4th.

What to watch on Disney Plus

Genius: MLK/X

With Rustin becoming an Oscar nominee and bringing renewed attention to the Civil Rights Movement, Genius: MLK/X makes for the perfect watch to begin Black History Month. Both educational and dramatically rich, this miniseries compares and contrasts Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X not just as cultural and historical icons, but as people. The show opts to tell their stories in a parallel structure (indeed, the two men barely ever interacted in person), focusing on Kelvin Harrison Jr.’s MLK and Aaron Pierre’s Malcolm individually. It humanizes both visionaries and explores both of their visions, delving into history in a new way. Genius: MLK/X premieres Friday, February 2nd.

What to Watch is a regular endorsement of movies and TV worth your streaming time.