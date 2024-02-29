What to Watch on Streaming This Week: March 1-7

From Oscar-nominated dramas to delightfully funny new series, streaming is overflowing with quality content this week. Whether you want to see Adam Sandler play introspective, Kate Winslet do her most absurd work or Joaquin Phoenix star in a historical epic, your A-list options are covered.

What to watch on Netflix

Spaceman

Adam Sandler stars in this sci-fi drama from the award-winning director of HBO’s Chernobyl. Spaceman sees Sandler play Jakub, an astronaut off on a solo mission that sees him exploring the furthest regions of our solar system. While he’s there, he realizes that he may never be able to return to the life he left back on Earth. How does he reconcile with this difficult emotional realization? Well, he talks to a strange spidery creature from the beginning of time (voiced by Paul Dano) that has taken up residence on his ship. Spaceman premieres Friday, March 1st.

The Gentlemen

Guy Ritchie has made a career out of snappy British crime movies, and now he’s bringing that talent to television. The Gentlemen stands as a spin-off of his film of the same name, with warring drug lords and mob bosses holding all of the power. Theo James stars as Eddie, a man who stands to inherit a massive estate from his father. However, that land belongs to one of the country’s biggest weed-growing operations, and it turns out it’s much sought-after by other members of the criminal underground. Kaya Scodelario, Daniel Ings, Joely Richardson, and Giancarlo Esposito also star. The Gentlemen premieres Thursday, March 7th.

What to watch on Hulu

The Favourite

While Poor Things is on the road to racking up a few Academy Awards, it isn’t the first time that the likes of Yorgos Lanthimos, Emma Stone, and Tony McNamara have worked together to create cinematic greatness. That would be The Favourite, a deliciously dark period dramedy that revolves around the strange reign of Queen Anne. Olivia Colman stars as the monarch, a troubled and insecure woman who relies on the attention of her woman in waiting, Lady Sarah (Rachel Weisz). But when Sarah’s troubled cousin Abigail (Stone) enters the fray, it becomes a twisted love triangle for the ages. The Favourite streams starting Friday, March 1st.

What to watch on Amazon Prime

Ricky Stanicky

The newest movie from comedy whiz Peter Farrelly, Ricky Stanicky revolves around a trio of best friends (Zac Efron, Jermaine Fowler, and Andrew Santino) who have come to rely on their imaginary friend Ricky well into their adulthood. Whenever something goes wrong and they need to explain it, well, it’s Ricky’s fault. But when these guys’ partners and families ask if they can actually meet the fabled friend, the men decide to hire a middling actor (John Cena) to take on the role. Naturally, the guy decides to go a bit method, meaning that Efron and co. get much more than they paid for. Ricky Stanicky premieres Thursday, March 7th.

What to watch on Max

The Regime

A cutting political satire featuring an all-time great performance from Kate Winslet, The Regime is a devious and delightful new miniseries. Winslet stars as Chancellor Elena Vernham, the autocratic leader of an unnamed, vaguely Central European nation. She rules her country according to her own fleeting whims, until a strapping (and slightly unstable) former soldier comes into her life. Herbert (a hulking Matthias Schoenaerts) wins Elena and her policies over with his, er, rural charm, kicking off a political comedy of errors. Winslet is far and away the highlight of the show, serving up a fascinatingly funny performance. The Regime premieres Sunday, March 3rd. Read Observer’s review.

What to watch on Apple TV+

Napoleon

A historical drama of epic proportions, Napoleon goes big on everything. Ridley Scott boldly directs this dubiously accurate chronicle of the French ruler’s life, and it’s overflowing with action, horses and period details (it’s nominated for costume and production design at this year’s Oscars, after all). Joaquin Phoenix stars as Napoleon Bonaparte, imbuing the little corporal with his unique brand of moodiness. Vanessa Kirby plays Josephine, Napoleon’s all-but-doomed first wife who was there for his ascent to power. It’s a big, bombastic film with more than a few surprises up its sleeve. Napoleon premieres Friday, March 1st. Read Observer’s review.

The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin

British comedian Noel Fielding may be better known for his Bake Off hosting these days, but he returns to his oddball roots with The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin. The historical comedy series presents a fictional take on the life and times of infamous highway robber Dick Turpin. It’s sure to have the same wit and silliness as genre predecessors Blackadder and Monty Python, with good ol’ Dickie becoming the leader of a gang of outlaws despite being the least-skilled rogue of the bunch. The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin premieres Friday, March 1st.

What to Watch is a regular endorsement of movies and TV worth your streaming time.