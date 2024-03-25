A Guide to All the April Art Fairs

The March art fair calendar, which culminates with Art Basel Hong Kong in just a few days, heralds a busy April arts calendar that this year includes the Venice Biennale starting on April 20. Spring has traditionally been a bustling period in the art world, marked by a series of prestigious and highly anticipated fairs and other events taking place across the globe. Of course, these days, when isn’t there an art fair on? As the calendar grows ever more congested, art collectors, dealers, galleries, advisors and enthusiasts need to pick what they will and won’t attend judiciously.

Here’s what you need to know to put together your own art fair calendar so you can nail down your April travel plans.

April 2024 Art Fair Guide

SP-Arte 2024

April 3-7

SP-Arte in the heart of São Paulo was founded in 2005 by the art collector Fernanda Feitosa and in the years since, has blossomed into an important event on the global art calendar. Initially focused on work by Brazilian artists—relative newcomers and established names both—SP-Arte has grown into an event offering both Brazilian verve and international sophistication. It draws an impressive 30,000 attendees annually who come to see displays mounted by Brazilian and international galleries. Attending this fair is one way to dive feet first into the São Paulo art scene and the dynamic, rich and forward-thinking culture of São Paulo itself. Beyond the fair, São Paulo’s museums are among some of the best in South America, and the city’s galleries are worth a visit.

Art Paris 2024

April 4-7

This year’s Art Paris at the Grand Palais Éphémère will bring together 136 art galleries from twenty-five countries, presenting a diverse and dynamic selection of works. New exhibitors like Esther Schipper (Berlin), Galerie Peter Kilchmann (Zürich) and Richard Saltoun Gallery (London) will mingle with returning galleries including Poggi, Frank Elbaz, Continua, Lelong & Co, Almine Rech and Perrotin for an event that attracted more than 80,000 attendees in 2023. This year’s edition of the fair adds a new theme, ‘Art & Craft,’ curated by the art critic and independent curator Nicolas Trembley to pay homage to the work of women and minorities, spotlighting talents such as Sheila Hicks, Jane Yand-d’Haene and Jeanne Vicerial. Meanwhile, Éric de Chassey, director of the Institut National d’Histoire de l’Art (INHA) and exhibition curator, will share his perspective in ‘Fragile Utopias,’ which explores the art ecosystem in France with work by twenty-one handpicked artists from the exhibiting galleries.

Superfine Art Fair Savannah 2024

April 4-7

Launched by Alex Mitow and James Miille, Superfine Art Fair’s Savannah edition is on the smaller side but has consistently attracted thousands of attendees annually since its inception. Distinguished by its commitment to democratizing the art world, Superfine offers a selection of accessible works that are in line with what emerging collectors are looking for yet still compelling enough to catch the eye of seasoned art lovers. This fair stands out for its welcoming vibe, its emphasis on inclusivity and pricing transparency and for fostering a unique environment where the barriers between artist and collector aren’t absolute. While you’re in Savannah for Superfine, stop in at the SCAD Museum of Art—currently showing work by Saul Steinberg, Virginia Jackson Kiah, Awol Erizku and more—and if you have time, visit the university’s SCADstory experience.

Dallas Art Fair 2024

April 5-7

Launched in 2009 by John Sughrue and Chris Byrne, Dallas Art Fair has matured into a cornerstone event in the international art community, attracting upward of 30,000 visitors annually. Each year, more than ninety galleries from around the world descend on Dallas’ Arts District to showcase their best, forging new connections between leading galleries and artists and a growing Texas art collector base. “It’s a regional fair with a great, supportive community,” art dealer David Norr told Observer in 2019, adding that Dallas has “smart, educated, committed collectors” excited by what the contemporary art scene has to offer. This year, several galleries local to the state are set to take part in the fair, including McClain Gallery (Houston), Sicardi | Ayers | Bacino (Houston), Erin Cluley Gallery + Projects (of Dallas) and Martha’s (Austin).

Artexpo New York 2024

April 5-7

Artexpo New York, which has been bringing art lovers to the city since its inception in 1978 by Eric Smith, bills itself not as a fair but as the world’s largest fine art trade show. It typically attracts 35,000 attendees or more who come to see an expansive array of works from more than 400 artists, galleries and publishers from around the globe. This is where art industry insiders go to discover new trends and talents—many collectors and gallery owners visit this popular fair for fresh perspectives and to see groundbreaking pieces. Each year, Artexpo temporarily creates a vibrant cultural hub, with a lot on view, from photography and prints to paintings and sculptures, plus artist talks, panel discussions and live art making demonstrations.

The Other Art Fair Chicago 2024

April 11-14

The Chicago edition of The Other Art Fair (first founded in 2011 by Ryan Stanier in London) offers a uniquely accessible experience for art enthusiasts and collectors that attracts thousands of visitors annually. It stands out in the fair calendar for offering mostly affordable artworks, fostering direct relationships between art’s rising stars and collectors and providing a unique opportunity to purchase directly from artists—a boon for those who feel less than comfortable in the gallery system. Set against the backdrop of Chicago’s growing arts scene, The Other Art Fair in Chicago showcases a wide array of contemporary art across all mediums and enriches the fair experience with workshops, immersive installations, performances and a full bar.

EXPO Chicago 2024

April 11-14

Now owned by Frieze, EXPO Chicago has risen to prominence as a leading international exposition of contemporary art, annually hosting more than 130 galleries and attracting a huge global audience. Set against the iconic backdrop of Navy Pier, the fair is renowned for its eclectic mix of offerings, from paintings and sculpture to new media and photography, and its rich programming, which can include insightful panel discussions, film screenings and art installations—all of which are complemented by city-wide arts programming. This year, EXPO Chicago will host 170 galleries, with several from in and around the city, including Document and Rhona Hoffman Gallery. The fair has also announced two new prizes for its 2024 edition: one presented by sponsor Macerich’s Fashion Outlets of Chicago and one supported by the boutique hotel chain 21 Museum Hotels.

Tbilisi Art Fair 2024

April 11-14

Tbilisi Art Fair, known as TAF, was launched in 2018 and has swiftly carved out its niche on the international art circuit, bringing more than 20,000 visitors annually to Georgia’s capital. The Tbilisi art scene is relatively new but thriving, and TAF is a testament to the burgeoning artistic pull of the Caucasus region. The fair presents an eclectic array of contemporary art by emerging and established artists from both the local Georgian scene and the wider international community—this year, galleries from twenty-four nations will mount displays. Tbilisi Art Fair’s success thus far likely lies in its ability to blend the historic and the contemporary, offering a platform that is as much a celebration of cultural heritage as it is a showcase of contemporary artistic innovation. With a program of exhibitions, talks and workshops, TAF invites collectors, professionals and art lovers to experience something new.

ART VANCOUVER 2024

April 11-14

Western Canada’s largest contemporary art fair, Art Vancouver, was founded in 2015 by the nonprofit Vancouver Visual Art Foundation and is returning in May 2024 for its eighth edition. In a city known for its vibrant arts and culture scene, this fair stands out as a welcoming and dynamic place for artists to connect with one another (versus just connecting with dealers and collectors). Artists are as important as art here, as evidenced by the on-site painting and the “Face of Art Runway,” which lets exhibitors showcasing the story behind the art. Live demonstrations, discussions and classes further inspire.

MIA Photo Fair 2024

April 11-14

In Milan, MIA Photo Fair became Italy’s premier photography art fair by highlighting the depth and diversity of photography as a medium. Conceived by Fabio Castelli in 2011, MIA Photo Fair welcomes more 25,000 visitors each year, who come to take in work curated by more than ninety international galleries and dealers. This April art fair stands out for its depth and breadth—here you’ll find a window into both historical photography and contemporary practices, and work by both young and emerging photographers and established names. More than a marketplace, MIA Photo Fair is a platform for learning and discovery, with a comprehensive program of exhibitions, awards and talks that delve into the evolving narrative and technical considerations of photography. Expect a visit to this fair to be not just entertaining but also educational.

Art Düsseldorf 2024

April 11-14

Established in 2017, Art Düsseldorf attracts more than 40,000 collectors, dealers and art lovers annually. Held in a former steel factory, this fair hosts approximately 100 leading galleries from Germany and beyond. The fair’s founders, Walter Gehlen and Andreas Lohaus, launched Art Düsseldorf with the goal of connecting the Rhineland art scene with the broader international market and they’ve succeeded. Art Düsseldorf is now relatively large but feels intimate because it’s set up to encourage meaningful interactions between artists, galleries, collectors and curators. The fair’s innovative programming, including talks, special exhibitions and awards, enriches the visitor experience, and outside of the fair, there are several art museums and art galleries in Düsseldorf worth checking out.

San Francisco Art Fair 2024

April 25-28

First launched in 2010 as Art Market San Francisco, San Francisco Art Fair has become one of the Bay Area’s premier contemporary art fairs, drawing an enthusiastic crowd of more than 25,000 art collectors, dealers and art lovers each year. Held in the iconic Fort Mason Festival Pavilion, this April art fair has become a pivotal event with work from more than eighty national and international galleries. Distinguished by its vibrant atmosphere and a diverse range of offerings (painting, sculpture, photography and more), the fair has cultivated a reputation not only for promoting artistic quality but also for its engagement with the local community, providing a platform for dialogue, education and discovery through talks, tours and interactive installations.

Aotearoa Art Fair 2024

April 18-21

Founded in 2005 and known until 2021 as Auckland Art Fair, Aotearoa Art Fair is New Zealand’s number-one platform for contemporary art and a jewel of the Pacific Rim art scene. Annually, this event attracts more than 10,000 collectors, curators and art enthusiasts, who gather in Auckland to explore works presented by leading galleries from New Zealand, Australia and beyond. The fair’s founders wanted to create an event that reflected the unique cultural landscape of Aotearoa, showcasing the rich artistic traditions and contemporary practices that define the region. With a focus on the art and culture of New Zealand and its Pacific neighbors, the Aotearoa Art Fair offers robust programming, including artist talks, panel discussions and site-specific installations, making it an essential event for anyone interested in the art of the region.

PHOTOFAIRS Shanghai 2024

April 25-28

PHOTOFAIRS Shanghai, first held in 2014, is now one of several PHOTOFAIRS photography fairs, including PHOTOFAIRS New York and PHOTOFAIRS San Francisco. Today, this event, held in the Shanghai Exhibition Centre, is arguably Asia’s leading photography fair, reflecting the region’s burgeoning interest in photography as a key medium of contemporary art. PHOTOFAIRS Shanghai attracts more than 30,000 visitors who come from around the world to see displays mounted by fifty or more top-tier photography national and international galleries. The work on view is eclectic, highlighting both the artistic and the conceptual depth of photographic practices and the latest trends and innovations in photography.

Discovery Art Fair Cologne 2024

April 25-28

Discovery Art Fair Cologne stands out for its commitment to promoting the work of rising stars and for showing cutting-edge artwork. Launched in 2013, this art fair brings more than 10,000 visitors to Cologne to see displays mounted by around 100 galleries from Europe and around the globe. Discovery is accessible—a true marketplace for affordable contemporary art, making it an ideal destination for first-time buyers but offering plenty for seasoned collectors, too. Its sister fairs, Discovery Art Fair Berlin and Discovery Art Fair Frankfurt, are held in June and November respectively.

SUPERMARKET Stockholm 2024

April 25-28

Stockholm Independent Art Fair, aka SUPERMARKET, was established in 2007 as a beacon for the avant-garde. It’s a smaller fair—usually attracting just 5,000 attendees—but one that has redefined the contemporary art fair model by focusing on artist-run initiatives and alternative art spaces. SUPERMARKET champions the underrepresented and the unconventional, offering a vibrant showcase of more innovative works than you might see at other fairs. By prioritizing creative expression and community over commerciality, Stockholm Independent Art Fair has carved out a unique niche for itself in the art fair calendar, making it an essential destination specifically for those seeking to explore the true cutting edge.

Art Brussels 2024

April 25-28

Art Brussels has been captivating the art world since it was launched by the Belgian art fair organizer and gallery owner Georges Vermeesch as Foire d’Art Actuel in 1968, attracting more than 25,000 art industry insiders and art lovers to the heart of Belgium. This year, the fair will welcome 170 galleries mounting displays in five sections: “Discovery,” “Rediscovery,” “Invited,” “Prime” and “Solo.” The fair stands out for its innovative curation, which spans cutting-edge contemporary and emerging talent to rediscovered modern masters, so there really is something for everything—including talks, performances and tours. This blend of innovation, tradition and diversity makes Art Brussels a pivotal meeting point for the international art community in the springtime.

Even more April art fairs in 2024

As always, what’s above doesn’t represent the totality of April art fairs in 2024—there are scores of smaller, lesser-known and niche art fairs happening around the world. Here’s a quick roundup of several more art events you might want to check out this month.

PAD Paris 2024

April 3-7

The Other Art Fair Los Angeles 2024

April 4-7

Artist Project 2024 (Toronto)

April 11-14

Artmuc Munich 2024

April 12-14

Plural 2024 (Montreal)

April 12-14

Pinta PArC 2024 (Peru)

April 24-28

Urban Art Fair 2024 (Paris)

April 25-28

THE PHOTOGRAPHY SHOW 2024 (New York)

April 25-28

The Philadelphia Show 2024

April 25-28