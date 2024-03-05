Fasten Your Seatbelts: JetBlue’s Spring Sale Includes Up to $50 Off Flights

Get your luggage ready, because the spring travel season is right around the corner. Whether you are planning on taking a nostalgic spring break trip with friends, or hoping to venture to a romantic destination with your partner, the start of a new season is a great time to hop on a plane and satisfy that need for adventure. And just in time, JetBlue has announced their two-day spring airfare sale.

Starting today, March 5, customers can book flights using the Big Spring Sale, which is offering $25 off of one-way flights (with a minimum pre-discount spend of $50), and $50-off round trip flights (minimum pre-discount spend of $100). This deal is only applicable for travel booked between March 19 and June 12, 2024.

This deal applies to all nonstop flights, so it is ideal for those living close to JetBlue hubs, such as New York’s JFK, Los Angeles’ LAX and Boston’s BOS. Head from New York to Palm Beach for less than $100, or book a trip to the Bahamas, Jamaica or another Caribbean destination, with flights at just over $100. Just use the code “SPRINGTRAVEL” to these travel deals.

The limited-time discount code is only available for the next two days on JetBlue’s website, and there are a few conditions you’ll want to be aware of before booking. First, this deal is only applicable for travel from March 19 to June 12, 2024, and it also excludes Friday and Sunday travel. It is also not valid on transatlantic flights or Mint fares, and cannot be applied on previous bookings. As always, check with the airline to learn about bag limitations and other travel stipulations.

Now that you know the deal, it’s time to schedule a much-deserved spring vacation. Book fast, because this deal only lasts until the end of day on Wednesday, March 6.