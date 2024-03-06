Las Ventanas al Paraíso Is the Ultimate Cabo Escape

It’s the final night of Matteo Temperini’s month-long residency at Las Ventanas al Paraiso, and the Michelin-starred chef is making his last evening in Cabo one to remember. He’s darting around the dining room at Alebrije, greeting patrons and explaining details of certain dishes, all while offering generous doses of shaved truffles. “I’m leaving for São Paulo tomorrow,” he shrugs, adding a few more truffles to my plate of risotto. “I don’t want to take this with me on the plane!”

Considering the ordeal in bringing the aforementioned fresh truffles with him from Italy to Mexico (let’s just say it wasn’t exactly a seamless experience with customs) to temporarily take over the kitchen at Alebrije, it’s no surprise Temperini wanted to use up his supply before his departure. But the truffles weren’t the only thing Temperini and his team hauled over from Italy—they brought plenty of traditional ingredients from Tuscany, where Temperini is the executive chef at Rosewood Castiglion del Bosco‘s Ristorante Campo Del Drago.

While I was, admittedly, a touch skeptical about the appeal of a heavy Italian meal in the balmy climate of San José del Cabo, I was assured that though Temperini’s menu was all about Tuscan cuisine, this wasn’t a red sauce Italian meal. Any doubts I had were promptly proven incorrect after my first taste of a light and, dare I say, refreshing lobster carpaccio, and even the perfectly cooked beef sirloin was fitting for the atmosphere and setting on this evening at the end of January.

Nearly every table at Alebrije is full; I’m told that this has been the case throughout Temperini’s one-month residency at the famed Los Cabos resort. Guests of the Rosewood hotel, along with locals and visitors staying at other properties, have flocked to the Las Ventanas restaurant, eager to score a reservation and try dishes like homemade truffle tagliolini, prawns and duck risotto, with the option of an additional wine pairing customized by the resort’s wine director, Genevieve Rioux.

The Rosewood properties in Tuscany and Los Cabos already share much of the same clientele, but that wasn’t the only reason the pop-up made so much sense as a way to kick off 2024. “Alebrije truly speaks to Mexico much in the same way that Campo Del Drago speaks to Tuscany,” Sebastien Dental, the resort manager at Las Ventanas al Paraiso, told me on during a recent stay at the Cabo property. The restaurant usually offers Oaxacan cuisine, with a menu inspired by The Land of Seven Moles—a style of mole is used to whip up all of the dishes.

Las Ventanas al Paraiso, perched at the tip of the Baja peninsula, is renowned for offering special experiences, so bringing chef Matteo Temperini to helm the pop-up was a fitting choice. The hotel first opened its doors in 1997, and quickly garnered a loyal following, surely aided by unique touches like custom complimentary aromatherapy turndown service and monogrammed linens, plus a dedicated Department of Romance (Valentine’s Day is akin to their Super Bowl). The 15-acre beachfront property is composed of just 84 accommodations, including villas and private residences (all suites have private butler service), and while the hotel is frequently at full capacity, it never feels overly crowded or overrun with guests—the multiple pools and various beach lounging areas surely help with this. If you want even more privacy during the day—or just want to treat yourself—you can book one of the newly revamped beach cabanas, all of which are equipped with private plunge pools, a lounge deck and private butler service.

The renowned spa is considered one of the very best, and for good reason. The treatments are all inspired by the four elements (earth, air, fire and water ) and use local ingredients and therapies for an experience that focuses on the mind just as much as the body.

While Temperini’s residency was undoubtedly a culinary highlight of the season, the partnership was such a good fit because Las Ventanas is already known for its food and beverage program. Aside from Alebrije, the adjacent Sea Grill, situated right by the beach, offers seafood-focused fare with impeccable views, while Arbol, the newest addition to the scene, has already become one of the buzziest restaurants in the region, thanks to its delightful Indian fusion and dreamy poolside setting. For more casual options, head to Tequila & Ceviche for lunch, and make sure to grab a few tacos by the Oasis pool. And I’d be remiss not to recommend at least one drink at La Botica, the hotel’s apothecary-themed, Prohibition-inspired speakeasy, where you can sip on craft cocktails while listening to live music. Pro tip—stop by the food truck on the way out.

Even though Temperini’s time at Alebrije has come to an end (at least for now), don’t fret if you didn’t make it to Cabo in time for his special menu. While Alberije is back to serving traditional Oaxacan fare, Temperini’s pop-up was so well-received that Las Ventanas decided to offer his menu for the rest of the year, exclusively inside the property’s wine cellar, La Cava, for a truly unique experience—with plenty of special wine pairings, of course.