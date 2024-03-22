Arts

Art Party Glamour: Inside London’s National Portrait Gallery Gala

Tracey Emin, Sir Grayson Perry, Victoria Siddall, Nathan Clements-Gillespie and other art world VIPs attended the first fundraiser since the institution's reopening.

By
The National Portrait Gallery's Portrait Gala
(L to R) Courtney Love, Andre Balazs and Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece. Dave Benett/Getty Images for Nat

Earlier this week, London’s National Portrait Gallery held its first fundraising Gala since it reopened after renovations last year. The star-studded evening, which was co-chaired by former British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful and education activist Malala Yousafzai, attracted luminaries from the interconnected worlds of art, fashion and philanthropy. Among the notables were artist Tracey Emin, model and TV personality Alexa Chung, designer Bella Freud, artist Sir Grayson Perry and actress Dame Kristin Scott Thomas, along with a whole host of art world insiders and socialites there to see, be seen and raise funds to support the museum’s various initiatives.

Yousafzai, whose portrait was added to the gallery in 2018, touched on the importance of those initiatives in her speech when she said. “There is a great responsibility in determining whose stories are told and how—a responsibility I know the National Portrait Gallery takes very seriously. I’ve seen firsthand how the collection is growing to better capture our world and those who shape it.”

The National Portrait Gallery's Portrait Gala
(L to R) Edward Enninful, Malala Yousafzai and Dr Nicholas Cullinan. Dave Benett/Getty Images for Nat

Gala goers enjoyed posing in photographer Scott Trindle’s pop-up studio and browsing an exclusive preview of the National Portrait Gallery’s spring exhibitions, “Francesca Woodman and Julia Margaret Cameron: Portraits to Dream In” and “The Time is Always Now: Artists Reframe the Black Figure.” There was also a silent auction featuring an enchanting array of one-of-a-kind lots, including a private tour of Coco Chanel’s apartment on Rue Cambon, a drawing signed by Tracey Emin, a sketching masterclass with Jamie Fobert and a studio tour with Grayson Perry. Also on the block: a virtual talk by Yousafzai to be given to the school of the winning bidder’s choosing.

The post-dinner party, cohosted by Luxx’s Sophie Goodwin and Charles Rosier, CEO of Augustinus Bader, saw guests flocking to the dance floor as DJ trio HALE ZERO and Hole singer Courtney Love (in a gorgeous Elizabeth Emanuel gown) traded off on the deck.

Author Philippa Perry, artist Sir Grayson Perry and artist Everlyn Nicodemus

The National Portrait Gallery's Portrait Gala
(L to R) Philippa Perry, Sir Grayson Perry and Everlyn Nicodemus. Dave Benett/Getty Images for Nat

Artist Tracey Emin

The National Portrait Gallery's Portrait Gala
Tracey Emin. Dave Benett/Getty Images for Nat

Frieze Masters Director Nathan Clements-Gillespie

The National Portrait Gallery's Portrait Gala
Nathan Clements-Gillespie. Dave Benett/Getty Images for Nat

Serum Institute of India Executive Director Natasha Poonawalla

The National Portrait Gallery's Portrait Gala
Natasha Poonawalla. Dave Benett/Getty Images for Nat

Architect Richard Found, art historian Katy Hessel and art consultant Jane Suitor

The National Portrait Gallery's Portrait Gala
(L to R) Richard Found, Katy Hessel and Jane Suitor. Dave Benett/Getty Images for Nat

Vogue Global Editor at Large Hamish Bowles and former British Vogue EIC Erdem Moralioglu

The National Portrait Gallery's Portrait Gala
Hamish Bowles and Erdem Moralioglu. Dave Benett/Getty Images for Nat

Photographer Juergen Teller and artist Dovile Drizyte

The National Portrait Gallery's Portrait Gala
Juergen Teller and Dovile Drizyte. Dave Benett/Getty Images for Nat

Chanel global head of arts and culture Yana Peel

The National Portrait Gallery's Portrait Gala
Yana Peel. Dave Benett/Getty Images for Nat

National Portrait Gallery cultural trustee Victoria Siddall

The National Portrait Gallery's Portrait Gala
Victoria Siddall. Dave Benett/Getty Images for Nat

Artist Marc Quinn and model Adot Gak

The National Portrait Gallery's Portrait Gala
Marc Quinn and Adot Gak. Dave Benett/Getty Images for Nat

Art advisor Magdalena Gabriel and publicist Stuart Watts

The National Portrait Gallery's Portrait Gala
Magdalena Gabriel and Stuart Watts. Dave Benett/Getty Images for Nat

Rafael Haley, Carl Haley and Greg Haley of HALE ZERO

The National Portrait Gallery's Portrait Gala
(L to R) Rafael Haley, Carl Haley and Greg Haley of HALE ZERO. Dave Benett/Getty Images for Nat

Luxx fashion director Sophie Goodwin and artist Faye Wei Wei

The National Portrait Gallery's Portrait Gala
Sophie Goodwin and Faye Wei Wei. Dave Benett/Getty Images for Nat

Fashion designer Amanda Wakeley, Sofia Blunt and Emma Pilkington

The National Portrait Gallery's Portrait Gala
(L to R) Amanda Wakeley, Sofia Blunt and Emma Pilkington. Dave Benett/Getty Images for Nat

Fashion designer Bella Freud and actress Dame Kristin Scott Thomas

The National Portrait Gallery's Portrait Gala
Bella Freud and Dame Kristin Scott Thomas. Dave Benett/Getty Images for Nat

TV personality Maya Jama

The National Portrait Gallery's Portrait Gala
Maya Jama. Dave Benett/Getty Images for Nat

