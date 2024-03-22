Art Party Glamour: Inside London’s National Portrait Gallery Gala

Earlier this week, London’s National Portrait Gallery held its first fundraising Gala since it reopened after renovations last year. The star-studded evening, which was co-chaired by former British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful and education activist Malala Yousafzai, attracted luminaries from the interconnected worlds of art, fashion and philanthropy. Among the notables were artist Tracey Emin, model and TV personality Alexa Chung, designer Bella Freud, artist Sir Grayson Perry and actress Dame Kristin Scott Thomas, along with a whole host of art world insiders and socialites there to see, be seen and raise funds to support the museum’s various initiatives.

Yousafzai, whose portrait was added to the gallery in 2018, touched on the importance of those initiatives in her speech when she said. “There is a great responsibility in determining whose stories are told and how—a responsibility I know the National Portrait Gallery takes very seriously. I’ve seen firsthand how the collection is growing to better capture our world and those who shape it.”

Gala goers enjoyed posing in photographer Scott Trindle’s pop-up studio and browsing an exclusive preview of the National Portrait Gallery’s spring exhibitions, “Francesca Woodman and Julia Margaret Cameron: Portraits to Dream In” and “The Time is Always Now: Artists Reframe the Black Figure.” There was also a silent auction featuring an enchanting array of one-of-a-kind lots, including a private tour of Coco Chanel’s apartment on Rue Cambon, a drawing signed by Tracey Emin, a sketching masterclass with Jamie Fobert and a studio tour with Grayson Perry. Also on the block: a virtual talk by Yousafzai to be given to the school of the winning bidder’s choosing.

The post-dinner party, cohosted by Luxx’s Sophie Goodwin and Charles Rosier, CEO of Augustinus Bader, saw guests flocking to the dance floor as DJ trio HALE ZERO and Hole singer Courtney Love (in a gorgeous Elizabeth Emanuel gown) traded off on the deck.

Author Philippa Perry, artist Sir Grayson Perry and artist Everlyn Nicodemus

Artist Tracey Emin

Frieze Masters Director Nathan Clements-Gillespie

Serum Institute of India Executive Director Natasha Poonawalla

Architect Richard Found, art historian Katy Hessel and art consultant Jane Suitor

Vogue Global Editor at Large Hamish Bowles and former British Vogue EIC Erdem Moralioglu

Photographer Juergen Teller and artist Dovile Drizyte

Chanel global head of arts and culture Yana Peel

National Portrait Gallery cultural trustee Victoria Siddall

Artist Marc Quinn and model Adot Gak

Art advisor Magdalena Gabriel and publicist Stuart Watts

Rafael Haley, Carl Haley and Greg Haley of HALE ZERO

Luxx fashion director Sophie Goodwin and artist Faye Wei Wei

Fashion designer Amanda Wakeley, Sofia Blunt and Emma Pilkington

Fashion designer Bella Freud and actress Dame Kristin Scott Thomas

TV personality Maya Jama