Meta (META) is in the final phase of rebuilding its A.I. recommendation models as part of the company’s “tech roadmap that goes to 2026,” meaning that a series of generative A.I. features are about to come to Meta’s suite of social media products, Tom Alison, Meta’s head of Facebook, said at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecommunications conference yesterday (Mar. 6).

Last year, inspired by an industrywide interest in generative A.I., Meta experimented with a new recommendation model in Reels, Facebook’s short-form video sharing platform. The new model helped Facebook gain as much as 10 percent in Reels watch time on the Facebook app, Alison said, proving that the model was “learning from the data much more efficiently than the previous generation.”

“We’ve really focused on investing more in making sure that we can scale these models up with the right kind of hardware,” Alison said onstage yesterday. “Instead of just powering Reels, we’re working on a project to power our entire video ecosystem with this single model.”

For example, “If you see something that you’re into in Reels, and then you go back to the Feed, we can show you more similar content,” he explained. To date, Meta has used a separate model for each of its products. It’s looking to build a single model for multiple products. “If we get this right, not only will the recommendations be more engaging and more relevant, but we think the responsiveness of them can improve as well,” Alison said.

Meta is also experimenting integrating A.I. chatting features within Feed and Groups products. In Feed, for instance, if a user sees a recommended post about Taylor Swift, they could perhaps “easily just click a button and say, ‘Hey Meta AI, tell me more about what I’m seeing with Taylor Swift right now,’” Alison said.

He illustrated with another example in Groups. “If you are a home hobbyist baker, you’re probably in a baking group on Facebook, and you can go in and ask a question and say, Hey, how come my sourdough bread isn’t rising properly? There are people in the group that will come in and answer your question. But if for some reason they don’t, we’ve enabled meta A.I. to come in and answer your question in the comments,” Alison said.

Alison, 46, has been with Meta since 2010. He led the development of several Facebook products, including News Feed. He named head of Facebook in 2021 in the year Mark Zuckerberg changed the parent company’s name to Meta.

Meta is one of the largest buyers of Nvidia’s graphics processing units, or GPUs, having spent billions of dollars on acquiring these chips essential in training A.I. models. Alison said the company has accumulated a massive stockpile of GPUs to power its ambitious generative A.I. efforts.