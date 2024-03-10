The Best Red Carpet Fashion at the 2024 Oscars

After a whirlwind awards season, the biggest night in Hollywood is finally here. The 96th annual Academy Awards commence this evening (Sun., March 10) at 7 p.m., honoring the best and brightest in the film industry, as voted on by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Jimmy Kimmel is hosting the Oscars ceremony, held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, marking his fourth time taking on emcee duties. Oppenheimer, which has dominated awards season with wins at the Golden Globes, SAG Awards, BAFTAs and Critics’ Choice Awards, leads the pack of 2024 Oscars nominees with a staggering 13 nods, followed by Poor Things with 11 noms and Killers of the Flower Moon with 10.

Before the trophies are handed out, however, there’s the red carpet. It’s perhaps the most star-studded night in the entertainment industry, and the A-list attendees never fail to bring their sartorial best to close out awards season. Below, see all the most exciting moments from the 2024 Oscars red carpet.

Zendaya

in Armani Privé

Margot Robbie

in custom Versace

Carey Mulligan

in custom Balenciaga

Charlize Theron

in Christian Dior

Greta Lee

in Loewe

Jennifer Lawrence

in custom Christian Dior

Florence Pugh

in Del Core

Annette Bening

Olivia Munn

in Fendi

Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves McConaughey

Octavia Spencer

Melissa McCarthy

Lily Gladstone

in Gucci xJoe Big Mountain of Ironhouse Quillwork

Da’Vine Joy Randolph

in custom Louis Vuitton

Ariana Grande

in Giambattista Valli

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky

Jessica Lange

Susan Downey and Robert Downey Jr.

in Saint Laurent

Kate McKinnon

in Akris

Cillian Murphy

Greta Gerwig

in Gucci

Michelle Yeoh

in Balenciaga

Regina King

in custom Atelier Versace

Ryan Gosling

in Gucci

Emily Blunt

in Schiaparelli

John Krasinski

Becky G

in Vera Wang

Ava DuVernay

in Louis Vuitton

Lupita Nyong’o

in Armani Privé

Xochitl Gomez

Molly Sims

in Georges Chakra

Molly McNearney

Sam Rockwell

in Dolce & Gabbana

Bradley Cooper

in Louis Vuitton

Kelly Ripa

in Donna Karan

Bela Bajaria

William Belleau

Haley Kalil

Leslie Bibb

in Dolce & Gabbana

Finneas

Emma Stone

in Louis Vuitton

Lena Waithe

in Reiss

Roger Federer and Mirka Federer

Sterling K. Brown

in Dior Men

Danielle Brooks

in Dolce & Gabbana

Anya Taylor-Joy

in Christian Dior and Tiffany & Co. jewelry

Cynthia Erivo

in Louis Vuitton

America Ferrera

in Versace

Kirsten Dunst

in Gucci

Jodie Foster

in Loewe

Fran Drescher

in Ami Paris

Hailee Steinfeld

in Elie Saab

Ke Huy Quan

in Giorgio Armani and Cartier

Billie Eilish

in Chanel

Andrea Riseborough

in Loewe

Eugenia Kuzmina

Matt Bomer

in Brunello Cucinelli

Issa Rae

in Ami Paris

Colman Domingo

in Louis Vuitton

Mark Ronson and Grace Gummer

in Gucci

Andrea Bocelli

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade

Union in Carolina Herrera and Wade in Versace

Eva Longoria

in Tamara Ralph and Boucheron jewelry

Sandra Hüller

in Schiaparelli and Cartier jewelry

Catherine O’Hara

Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen

Steenburgen in Tom Ford

Eugene Lee Yang

in Walter Collection

Quannah Chasinghorse

Jack Quaid

Amber Midthunder

in Marchesa

Jamie Lee Curtis

in Dolce & Gabbana

Rita Moreno

in Badgley Mischka

Marlee Matlin

in Rodarte

Celine Song

in Loewe

Ashley Yi

Julianne Hough

in Alexandre Vauthier

Taylor Zakhar Perez

in Prada

Brittany Snow

in custom Monot

Leah Lewis

in Lever Couture

Wisdom Kaye

Dominic Sessa

in custom Tom Ford

Vanessa Hudgens

in Vera Wang and Chopard jewelry

Liza Koshy

in custom Marchesa

Juliet Donenfeld

Erika Alexander

in Christian Siriano

Sara McFarlane

Zuri Hall

in Rony Abou Hamdan

Nazrin Choudhury

Lisa Love

DJ Kiss

in custom Jovana Louis

Scott George and Taveah George

Amelia Dimoldenberg

in Gucci

Laverne Cox

in vintage Mugler

Zanna Roberts Rassi

in Oscar de la Renta