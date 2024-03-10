The Best Red Carpet Fashion at the 2024 Oscars

After a whirlwind awards season, the biggest night in Hollywood is finally here. The 96th annual Academy Awards commence this evening (Sun., March 10) at 7 p.m., honoring the best and brightest in the film industry, as voted on by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.
Jimmy Kimmel is hosting the Oscars ceremony, held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, marking his fourth time taking on emcee duties. Oppenheimer, which has dominated awards season with wins at the Golden Globes, SAG Awards, BAFTAs and Critics’ Choice Awards, leads the pack of 2024 Oscars nominees with a staggering 13 nods, followed by Poor Things with 11 noms and Killers of the Flower Moon with 10.
Before the trophies are handed out, however, there’s the red carpet. It’s perhaps the most star-studded night in the entertainment industry, and the A-list attendees never fail to bring their sartorial best to close out awards season. Below, see all the most exciting moments from the 2024 Oscars red carpet.
Zendaya
in Armani Privé
Margot Robbie
in custom Versace
Carey Mulligan
in custom Balenciaga
Charlize Theron
in Christian Dior
Greta Lee
in Loewe
Jennifer Lawrence
in custom Christian Dior
Florence Pugh
in Del Core
Annette Bening
Olivia Munn
in Fendi
Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves McConaughey
Octavia Spencer
Melissa McCarthy
Lily Gladstone
in Gucci xJoe Big Mountain of Ironhouse Quillwork
Da’Vine Joy Randolph
in custom Louis Vuitton
Ariana Grande
in Giambattista Valli
Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky
Jessica Lange
Susan Downey and Robert Downey Jr.
in Saint Laurent
Kate McKinnon
in Akris
Cillian Murphy
Greta Gerwig
in Gucci
Michelle Yeoh
in Balenciaga
Regina King
in custom Atelier Versace
Ryan Gosling
in Gucci
Emily Blunt
in Schiaparelli
John Krasinski
Becky G
in Vera Wang
Ava DuVernay
in Louis Vuitton
Lupita Nyong’o
in Armani Privé
Xochitl Gomez
Molly Sims
in Georges Chakra
Molly McNearney
Sam Rockwell
in Dolce & Gabbana
Bradley Cooper
in Louis Vuitton
Kelly Ripa
in Donna Karan
Bela Bajaria
William Belleau
Haley Kalil
Leslie Bibb
in Dolce & Gabbana
Finneas
Emma Stone
in Louis Vuitton
Lena Waithe
in Reiss
Roger Federer and Mirka Federer
Sterling K. Brown
in Dior Men
Danielle Brooks
in Dolce & Gabbana
Anya Taylor-Joy
in Christian Dior and Tiffany & Co. jewelry
Cynthia Erivo
in Louis Vuitton
America Ferrera
in Versace
Kirsten Dunst
in Gucci
Jodie Foster
in Loewe
Fran Drescher
in Ami Paris
Hailee Steinfeld
in Elie Saab
Ke Huy Quan
in Giorgio Armani and Cartier
Billie Eilish
in Chanel
Andrea Riseborough
in Loewe
Eugenia Kuzmina
Matt Bomer
in Brunello Cucinelli
Issa Rae
in Ami Paris
Colman Domingo
in Louis Vuitton
Mark Ronson and Grace Gummer
in Gucci
Andrea Bocelli
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade
Union in Carolina Herrera and Wade in Versace
Eva Longoria
in Tamara Ralph and Boucheron jewelry
Sandra Hüller
in Schiaparelli and Cartier jewelry
Catherine O’Hara
Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen
Steenburgen in Tom Ford
Eugene Lee Yang
in Walter Collection
Quannah Chasinghorse
Jack Quaid
Amber Midthunder
in Marchesa
Jamie Lee Curtis
in Dolce & Gabbana
Rita Moreno
in Badgley Mischka
Marlee Matlin
in Rodarte
Celine Song
in Loewe
Ashley Yi
Julianne Hough
in Alexandre Vauthier
Taylor Zakhar Perez
in Prada
Brittany Snow
in custom Monot
Leah Lewis
in Lever Couture
Wisdom Kaye
Dominic Sessa
in custom Tom Ford
Vanessa Hudgens
in Vera Wang and Chopard jewelry
Liza Koshy
in custom Marchesa
Juliet Donenfeld
Erika Alexander
in Christian Siriano
Sara McFarlane
Zuri Hall
in Rony Abou Hamdan
Nazrin Choudhury
Lisa Love
DJ Kiss
in custom Jovana Louis
Scott George and Taveah George
Amelia Dimoldenberg
in Gucci
Laverne Cox
in vintage Mugler
Zanna Roberts Rassi
in Oscar de la Renta