The Best Red Carpet Fashion at the 2024 Oscars

See all the most exciting style moments from the Academy Awards.

By
96th Annual Oscars - Arrivals
Emma Stone. Variety via Getty Images

After a whirlwind awards season, the biggest night in Hollywood is finally here. The 96th annual Academy Awards commence this evening (Sun., March 10) at 7 p.m., honoring the best and brightest in the film industry, as voted on by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Jimmy Kimmel is hosting the Oscars ceremony, held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, marking his fourth time taking on emcee duties. Oppenheimer, which has dominated awards season with wins at the Golden Globes, SAG Awards, BAFTAs and Critics’ Choice Awards, leads the pack of 2024 Oscars nominees with a staggering 13 nods, followed by Poor Things with 11 noms and Killers of the Flower Moon with 10.

Before the trophies are handed out, however, there’s the red carpet. It’s perhaps the most star-studded night in the entertainment industry, and the A-list attendees never fail to bring their sartorial best to close out awards season. Below, see all the most exciting moments from the 2024 Oscars red carpet.

96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Zendaya. Getty Images

Zendaya

in Armani Privé

96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Margot Robbie. Getty Images

Margot Robbie

in custom Versace

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-AWARD-OSCARS-ARRIVALS
Carey Mulligan. AFP via Getty Images

Carey Mulligan

in custom Balenciaga 

96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Charlize Theron. Getty Images

Charlize Theron

in Christian Dior 

96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Greta Lee. Getty Images

Greta Lee

in Loewe 

96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Jennifer Lawrence. Getty Images

Jennifer Lawrence

in custom Christian Dior 

96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Florence Pugh. Getty Images

Florence Pugh

in Del Core 

96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Annette Bening. Getty Images

Annette Bening

96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Olivia Munn. Getty Images

Olivia Munn

in Fendi 

96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves McConaughey. Getty Images

Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves McConaughey

96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Octavia Spencer. Getty Images

Octavia Spencer

96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Melissa McCarthy. Getty Images

Melissa McCarthy

96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Lily Gladstone. Getty Images

Lily Gladstone

in Gucci xJoe Big Mountain of Ironhouse Quillwork

96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Da’Vine Joy Randolph. Getty Images

Da’Vine Joy Randolph

in custom Louis Vuitton 

96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Ariana Grande. Getty Images

Ariana Grande

in Giambattista Valli

96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky. Getty Images

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky

96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Jessica Lange. Getty Images

Jessica Lange

96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Susan Downey and Robert Downey Jr. Getty Images

Susan Downey and Robert Downey Jr.

in Saint Laurent

96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Kate McKinnon. Getty Images

Kate McKinnon

in Akris 

96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Cillian Murphy. Getty Images

Cillian Murphy

96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Greta Gerwig. Getty Images

Greta Gerwig

in Gucci

96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Michelle Yeoh. Getty Images

Michelle Yeoh

in Balenciaga

96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Regina King. Getty Images

Regina King

in custom Atelier Versace 

96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Ryan Gosling. WireImage

Ryan Gosling

in Gucci

96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Emily Blunt. Getty Images

Emily Blunt

in Schiaparelli

96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
John Krasinski. Getty Images

John Krasinski

96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Becky G. Getty Images

Becky G

in Vera Wang

96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Ava DuVernay. Getty Images

Ava DuVernay

in Louis Vuitton

96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Lupita Nyong’o. Getty Images

Lupita Nyong’o

in Armani Privé

96th Annual Oscars - Arrivals
Xochitl Gomez. WWD via Getty Images

Xochitl Gomez

96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Molly Sims. Getty Images

Molly Sims

in Georges Chakra 

96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Molly McNearney. Getty Images

Molly McNearney

96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Sam Rockwell. WireImage

Sam Rockwell

in Dolce & Gabbana 

96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Bradley Cooper. WireImage

Bradley Cooper

in Louis Vuitton

96th Annual Oscars - Arrivals
Kelly Ripa. Variety via Getty Images

Kelly Ripa

in Donna Karan 

96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Bela Bajaria. Getty Images

Bela Bajaria

96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
William Belleau. Getty Images

William Belleau

96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Haley Kalil. Getty Images

Haley Kalil

96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Leslie Bibb. Getty Images

Leslie Bibb

in Dolce & Gabbana 

96th Annual Oscars - Arrivals
Finneas. Variety via Getty Images

Finneas

96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Emma Stone. WireImage

Emma Stone

in Louis Vuitton

96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Lena Waithe. Getty Images

Lena Waithe

in Reiss 

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-AWARD-OSCARS-ARRIVALS
Roger Federer and Mirka Federer. AFP via Getty Images

Roger Federer and Mirka Federer

96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Sterling K. Brown. WireImage

Sterling K. Brown

in Dior Men 

96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Danielle Brooks. Getty Images

Danielle Brooks

in Dolce & Gabbana 

96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Anya Taylor-Joy. WireImage

Anya Taylor-Joy

in Christian Dior and Tiffany & Co. jewelry 

96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Cynthia Erivo. Getty Images

Cynthia Erivo

in Louis Vuitton

96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
America Ferrera. Getty Images

America Ferrera

in Versace 

96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Kirsten Dunst. WireImage

Kirsten Dunst

in Gucci 

96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Jodie Foster. Getty Images

Jodie Foster

in Loewe 

96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Fran Drescher. Getty Images

Fran Drescher

in Ami Paris 

96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Hailee Steinfeld. Getty Images

Hailee Steinfeld

in Elie Saab 

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-AWARD-OSCARS-ARRIVALS
Ke Huy Quan. AFP via Getty Images

Ke Huy Quan

in Giorgio Armani and Cartier

96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Billie Eilish. Getty Images

Billie Eilish

in Chanel

96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Andrea Riseborough. Getty Images

Andrea Riseborough

in Loewe 

96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Eugenia Kuzmina. Getty Images

Eugenia Kuzmina

96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Matt Bomer. Getty Images

Matt Bomer

in Brunello Cucinelli 

96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Issa Rae. Getty Images

Issa Rae

in Ami Paris 

96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Colman Domingo. Getty Images

Colman Domingo

in Louis Vuitton

96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Mark Ronson and Grace Gummer. Getty Images

Mark Ronson and Grace Gummer

in Gucci

96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Andrea Bocelli. Getty Images

Andrea Bocelli

96th Annual Oscars - Arrivals
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade. Variety via Getty Images

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade

Union in Carolina Herrera and Wade in Versace 

96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Eva Longoria. Getty Images

Eva Longoria

in Tamara Ralph and Boucheron jewelry 

96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Sandra Hüller. Getty Images

Sandra Hüller

in Schiaparelli and Cartier jewelry 

96th Academy Awards
Catherine O’Hara. Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag

Catherine O’Hara

96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen. Getty Images

Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen

Steenburgen in Tom Ford

96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Eugene Lee Yang. Getty Images

Eugene Lee Yang

in Walter Collection

96th Annual Oscars - Red Carpet
Quannah Chasinghorse. Variety via Getty Images

Quannah Chasinghorse

96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Jack Quaid. Getty Images

Jack Quaid

96th Annual Oscars - Arrivals
Amber Midthunder. WWD via Getty Images

Amber Midthunder

in Marchesa 

96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Jamie Lee Curtis. Getty Images

Jamie Lee Curtis

in Dolce & Gabbana 

96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Rita Moreno. Getty Images

Rita Moreno

in Badgley Mischka 

96th Annual Oscars - Arrivals
Marlee Matlin. WWD via Getty Images

Marlee Matlin

in Rodarte 

96th Annual Oscars - Arrivals
Celine Song. Variety via Getty Images

Celine Song

in Loewe 

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-AWARD-OSCARS-ARRIVALS
Ashley Yi. AFP via Getty Images

Ashley Yi

96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Julianne Hough. Getty Images

Julianne Hough

in Alexandre Vauthier

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-AWARD-OSCARS-ARRIVALS
Taylor Zakhar Perez. AFP via Getty Images

Taylor Zakhar Perez

in Prada

96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Brittany Snow. Getty Images

Brittany Snow

in custom Monot 

96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Leah Lewis. Getty Images

Leah Lewis

in Lever Couture 

96th Annual Oscars - Arrivals
Wisdom Kaye. WWD via Getty Images

Wisdom Kaye

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-AWARD-OSCARS-ARRIVALS
Dominic Sessa. AFP via Getty Images

Dominic Sessa

in custom Tom Ford 

96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Vanessa Hudgens. WireImage

Vanessa Hudgens

in Vera Wang and Chopard jewelry 

96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Liza Koshy. Getty Images

Liza Koshy

in custom Marchesa 

96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Juliet Donenfeld. Getty Images

Juliet Donenfeld

96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Erika Alexander. Getty Images

Erika Alexander

in Christian Siriano 

96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Sara McFarlane. Getty Images

Sara McFarlane

96th Annual Oscars - Arrivals
Zuri Hall. Variety via Getty Images

Zuri Hall

in Rony Abou Hamdan

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-AWARD-OSCARS-ARRIVALS
Nazrin Choudhury. AFP via Getty Images

Nazrin Choudhury

96th Annual Oscars - Arrivals
Lisa Love. WWD via Getty Images

Lisa Love

96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
DJ Kiss. Getty Images

DJ Kiss

in custom Jovana Louis 

96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Scott George and Taveah George. Getty Images

Scott George and Taveah George

96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Amelia Dimoldenberg. Getty Images

Amelia Dimoldenberg

in Gucci

96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Laverne Cox. Getty Images

Laverne Cox

in vintage Mugler

96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Zanna Roberts Rassi. FilmMagic

Zanna Roberts Rassi

in Oscar de la Renta

The Best Red Carpet Fashion at the 2024 Oscars
