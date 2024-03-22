Reddit made its long-awaited public debut yesterday (March 21) and closed its first trading day with a market cap of $9.5 billion. Reddit is the first major social media company to go public since Pinterest’s NYSE listing in 2019. But it differs from rival social platforms in a major way: the site serves as a rare public forum where users of common interests gather to discuss various topics under online communities known as “subreddits.”

Sign Up For Our Daily Newsletter Sign Up Thank you for signing up! By clicking submit, you agree to our <a rel="nofollow noreferer" href="http://observermedia.com/terms">terms of service</a> and acknowledge we may use your information to send you emails, product samples, and promotions on this website and other properties. You can opt out anytime. See all of our newsletters

One of Reddit’s most popular subreddits called “Ask Me Anything,” or AMA, which has been used by prominent figures in tech, media and politics to reach audiences with the premise of an unfiltered Q&A.

Many tech celebrities and media personalities have hosted multiple AMAs. Microsoft founder Bill Gates, for example, has done it 11 times as an annual tradition. The late chef and travel show host Anthony Bourdain did two AMAs in 2013 and 2016, respectively, speaking candidly about his favorite foods, addiction and life reflections. In 2013, one user asked Bourdain to name something he never wanted to taste again. His answer: Methadone.

Reddit cofounders Steve Huffman and Alexis Ohanian have also used the subreddit to address questions raised by the site’s users.

Other notable media figures who have hosted multiple AMAs:

Prominent figures who have hosted at least one AMA: