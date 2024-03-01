Arts

Jimmy Iovine and Dr. Dre Host Special Art Auction at a Private LA Skating Rink

The star-studded event sold artwork to benefit a Los Angeles school founded by Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine.

(L-R) English model Liberty Ross and Interscope Records cofounder Jimmy Iovine. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Jimmy Iovine

Just at the start of Frieze week in Los Angeles, a week of honoring contemporary art and LA culture running through March 3, a special auction took place at a “personal home skating rink” owned by Jimmy Iovine, a cofounder of Interscope Records, and his wife, English model Liberty Ross, The Hollywood Reporter reported on Feb. 28.

The event raised $2.48 million for the Iovine and Young Center, a magnet school for high schoolers preparing for careers in design, technology and entrepreneurship. The philanthropic event was hosted by Sotheby's, school founders Iovine and Andre “Dr. Dre” Young, as well as gallerist David Kordansky and Josh Abraham, co-CEO of Pulse Music Group, 

“When Josh approached me with the idea of teaming up with him and David Kordansky to host an auction for the Iovine and Young Center, I immediately knew we had all the right ingredients to create an unrivaled celebration of art and music,” Jacqueline Wachter, Sotheby’s vice chairman of private sales, said in a statement.

Entertainer James Corden and auctioneer Kimberly Pirtle charmed the room of buyers who sat on white furniture bidding tens of thousands of dollars on a variety of art and others who were drinking pre-mixed cocktails in a white can with ‘Gin & Juice’ printed on them, a newly-launched beverage by Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre named after the hit and second single of Snoop Dogg’s debut album, Doggystyle. The auction united the worlds of art, music and philanthropy during the week of highlighting the art scene in the southern California city. Among the attendees were Ed Ruscha Benny Blanco, Katie Couric, Brian Grazer, Bob Geldof, Joel Madden, Troy Carter and Rich Paul.

Artworks sold, courtesy of the artists and David Kordansky Gallery, included Rashid Johnson’s Untitled Seascape Drawing (2022), which had a $300,000 high estimate (actual sale price wasn’t disclosed), and the headline of the auction, Hilary Pecis’s Record Collection (2024), sold for $700,000, seven times its low estimate. 

 

Hilary Pecis's Record Collection (2024)
Hilary Pecis’s Record Collection (2024) Image Courtesy of Sotheby's

“Coming together with David Kordansky was the perfect fit—once David got involved, he brought together his community of leading artists and tapped into Sotheby’s, which shares our mission,” Josh Abraham, co-CEO of Pulse Music Group, said in a statement. “This is an instance where all the right people and ethos aligned.”

The auction was white-glove sale, meaning all of the items on the block were sold. Five of the 11 works were sold above their high estimates, including Noah Davis’s Untitled (2015), which had never been traded before. 

The event concluded with special music performances by R&B singers Timbaland and Andra Day.

R&B singer and record producer Timbaland
R&B singer and record producer Timbaland. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Jimmy Iovine

 

Fine arts and charity auctioneer Kimberly Pirtle.
Fine arts and charity auctioneer Kimberly Pirtle. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Jimmy Iovine

 

Music talent manager Troy Carter.
Music talent manager Troy Carter. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Jimmy Iovine

 

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 27: (L-R) Rich Paul and Jackie Wachter attend Iovine and Young Center for High School Education Benefit Auction hosted by Sotheby's at Private Residence on February 27, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Jimmy Iovine)
(L-R) American sports agent Rich Paul and Jackie Wachter, VP of Private Sales, Contemporary Art at Sotheby’s. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Jimmy Iovine

 

R&B and Soul singer Andra Day
R&B and Soul singer Andra Day. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Jimmy Iovine

 

Record producer Benny Blanco
Record producer Benny Blanco. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Jimmy Iovine

