What to Watch on Streaming This Week: March 15-21

It’s a week full of major projects, from the television return of some of the biggest names behind Game of Thrones to the streaming premiere of Taylor Swift’s blockbuster concert film. Plus, Apple boasts some star-studded series, Jake Gyllenhaal takes over a favorite Patrick Swayze character, and Lindsay Lohan has a new rom com.

What to watch on Netflix

Irish Wish

Lindsay Lohan is back on Netflix with Irish Wish. This new rom com stars Lohan as Maddie, a loyal friend who tries to put aside her feelings when the man she loves proposes to her bestie. She agrees to be a bridesmaid at their wedding overseas in Ireland, but days before the ceremony she makes a selfish wish for love. Lo and behold, she wakes up the next morning as the bride to be—but it’s not all that she dreamed it would be, and soon enough she finds herself falling for someone else. Irish Wish premieres Friday, March 15th.

3 Body Problem

Game of Thrones writer-producers David Benioff and D.B. Weiss make their long-awaited return to television with 3 Body Problem. This brainy sci-fi series is based on the Hugo Award winning novel of the same name, and its plot is just as richly complex. The show kicks off with a string of mysterious deaths among some of the brightest minds in science, and the quest for answers leads to a virtual reality game. Somehow, the trail leads back to a brilliant man who was imprisoned during China’s Cultural Revolution. It’s all quite a puzzle that any sci-fi lover will enjoy cracking the code to. 3 Body Problem premieres Thursday, March 21st. Read Observer’s review.

What to watch on Amazon Prime

Road House

There’s been some mumblings and rumblings about Doug Liman’s Road House remake, but reports are in and all signs point to it being bloody, bruising fun. Jake Gyllenhaal stars as Dalton, a former UFC fighter who works as a bouncer at a roadhouse in the Florida Keys. He’s haunted by a brutal fight from his career, but that doesn’t stop him from doling out punches to the guys who probably deserve it. Mostly, those punching bags are henchmen sent by a local mob heir (Billy Magnussen), interested in taking over the roadhouse from its current owner (Jessica Williams) and turning it into an overpriced resort. Road House premieres Thursday, March 21st.

What to watch on Max

Dream Scenario

As trippy as A24 movies come, Dream Scenario tackles the concept of celebrity and virality with a novel approach. Nicolas Cage stars as a dowdy biology professor named Paul, a man who inexplicably begins appearing in people’s dreams. Suddenly, he becomes known across the world for his neat little cameos, but it’s not long before that recognition begins to backfire. The dreams he appears in morph into nightmares, and his legions of lucid-dreaming fans start to turn on him. Funny, imaginative and smart, it’s an intriguing watch. Dream Scenario premieres on streaming Friday, March 15th. Read Observer’s review.

What to watch on Disney Plus

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version)

Taylor Swift is a singular talent, from her songwriting skills to her affinity for eye-catching moments, and last fall she pulled off an unprecedented feat: releasing an epic concert film direct to theaters on her own, with no studio or distributor. The Eras Tour has been a worldwide phenomenon on stage and on screen, with Taylor’s movie version making things up to fans who couldn’t get through the Ticketmaster trenches. Now set to premiere on streaming, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) contains new songs and acoustic performances not included in the original cut, making for three and a half hours of Swiftie bliss. Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) premieres March 14th, at 9 p.m. ET.

What to watch on Apple TV+

Manhunt

For fans of historical fiction, Manhunt should scratch that itch. This new miniseries tells the tale of the search for John Wilkes Booth in the aftermath of President Abraham Lincoln’s assassination, with secretary of war Edwin Stanton leading the hunt over the course of twelve days. Tobias Menzies stars as Stanton, with the recent Masters of the Air star Anthony Boyle playing one of America’s most infamous killers. The show mixes history with a thrilling mystery, as the extent of Booth’s plot against America (and the impact his actions have on a fragile nation) is uncovered. Manhunt premieres Friday, March 15th.

Palm Royale

A cutting and chic new comedy, Palm Royale boasts one of this year’s most exciting casts on television. Kristen Wiig stars as Maxine, a new arrival in 1960s Palm Beach who’s determined to social climb her way to the town’s hottest club: the Palm Royale. However, the high society types (including Allison Janney and Leslie Bibb) are altogether against an outsider in their midst. The series follows Maxine as she works her way up, with some help from her sympathizers (Laura Dern and Kaia Gerber). Ricky Martin, Bruce Dern, and Carol Burnett also star. Palm Royale premieres Wednesday, March 20th.

What to Watch is a regular endorsement of movies and TV worth your streaming time.