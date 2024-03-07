What to Watch on Streaming This Week: March 8-14

From fantastical tales to true stories brought to life on screen, this week brings plenty of exciting movies to streaming. Plus, there are some great new series, including the newest adaptation of Liane Moriarty’s oeuvre of family mysteries and the long-awaited return of a pop-filled, peppy show.

What to watch on Netflix

Damsel

Millie Bobby Brown leads this new dark fantasy story that’s a far cry from the actress’ work in Stranger Things and Enola Holmes. Damsel stars Brown as Elodie, a young noblewoman who agrees to marry the kingdom’s prince out of a sense of duty to her family. However, the walk down the aisle promises something far less fortuitous than royalty; rather, the royal family seeks to use Elodie as a sacrifice to repay a longstanding debt. Stuck underground with a fearsome, fantastical enemy, Elodie must prove to herself (and her new in-laws) that she’s no mere damsel in distress. Damsel premieres Friday, March 8th.

Girls5eva

In a notable streaming shake up, former Peacock property Girls5Eva has flown the coop to Netflix. The series revolves around the titular one-hit-wonder girl group, who find themselves with an opportunity to break back into the business after their song is sampled by a popular artist. Mid-life crisis meets career renaissance for the band’s members, mixing fun original music with a deeply funny ensemble that includes Sara Bareilles, Busy Philipps, Paula Pell and Renée Elise Goldsberry. Season 3 of Girls5Eva premieres Thursday, March 14th, with the first two seasons becoming available to stream the same day

What to watch on Hulu

Poor Things

Raunchy, raucous and really quite good, Poor Things has made a splash as a feminist Frankenstein story that lauds a woman’s newfound lust for life. Emma Stone stars as the recently reanimated Bella Baxter in Yorgos Lanthimos’ twisted fairy tale, and the film takes you along on her wild journey of self-actualization. Mark Ruffalo, Willem Dafoe and Ramy Youssef contribute some excellent supporting performances (Ruffalo has never been this funny), while every on-screen detail is designed and shot exquisitely. With 11 nominations at the upcoming Oscars, the movie is likely to win a few. Poor Things premiered on streaming Thursday, March 7th. Read Observer’s review.

What to watch on Max

Wonka

A wonderfully imaginative origin story, Wonka brings the candy-colored world of Roald Dahl’s famed chocolatier to life. Paul King (the filmmaker behind both Paddington movies) tells the tale of a young Willy Wonka (a charming Timothée Chalamet) as he tries to open his own chocolate shop. Unfortunately, his affinity for imaginative and inventive sweets isn’t enough to woo the Chocolate Cartel, local shop owners who don’t want their profits plundered by this upstart. The musical film follows Willy as he works to stake his claim, make his late mother proud and escape his shifty landlady. Wonka premieres Friday, March 8th. Read Observer’s review.

The Girls on the Bus

While the approaching presidential election may prove exhausting to voters and 24-hour news cycle watchers, The Girls on the Bus seeks to shine a light on a different aspect of the political process. This new series follows four intrepid female journalists (Melissa Benoist, Nastasha Behnam, Christina Elmore and Carla Gugino) as they track the campaign of one of the most promising presidential candidates in the upcoming election. The show is based on Amy Chozick’s memoir Chasing Hillary, all about her coverage of Clinton’s political career. The first two episodes of The Girls on the Bus premiere Thursday, March 14th.

What to watch on Peacock

Apples Never Fall

Apples Never Fall seems all but certain to be your next big binge watch: It’s a stirring family drama-slash-mystery with an ensemble cast made up of Annette Bening, Sam Neill, Alison Brie and Jake Lacy, and it’s an adaptation of the book by Liane Moriarty, author of massive hits like Big Little Lies and Nine Perfect Strangers. This new series revolves around the seemingly perfect Delaney family, with Bening and Neill playing a longtime married couple on the cusp of being happily retired. But when Bening’s beloved matriarch goes missing, shocking family secrets emerge. Apples Never Fall premieres Thursday, March 14th.

What to watch on Paramount+

Little Wing

Brian Cox may now be best known for playing the chronically cruel Logan Roy on Succession, but Little Wing gives the actor some room to show off his softer side. The new film stars Brooklynn Prince (of The Florida Project fame) as Kaitlyn, a misunderstood teen grappling with her parents’ divorce and mounting financial problems. When she discovers that a local man (Cox) is a pigeon racer with a bird worth six figures, she sets out to steal it. Of course, she doesn’t quite get away with it, but rather than finding herself in trouble, Kaitlyn finds a new (if unlikely) friend. Little Wing premieres Wednesday, March 13th.

