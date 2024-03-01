What’s Leaving Streaming This Month: March 2024

With the Academy Awards closing in and blockbuster season officially kicking off, March is the perfect month to enjoy quality movies big and small before they exit streaming. Plus, it’s your last chance to enjoy an iconic, cult favorite sitcom on Netflix.

What’s leaving Netflix

Wonder Woman

Netflix is bidding adieu to just about all of its DC content at the end of March, from the very good to the very bad, but the one superhero movie to (re)watch is Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman. Gal Gadot stars as the famed heroine, whose perfect land of the Amazons becomes threatened by the exploits of men—World War I has come to their shores, so Diana must take her powers to the modern world to put a stop to the bloodshed. Alongside her is the fearless pilot Steve Trevor (Chris Pine), and they make quite a team. Wonder Woman streams through the end of the month.

Community

Community served as a launchpad for a bevy of talented performers, including (but not limited to) Donald Glover, Alison Brie, Joel McHale, Gillian Jacobs, and Danny Pudi. The series takes place at a Colorado community college, where students from all walks of life unite and form a study group. Of course, it’s not all that sweet or simple, as across six seasons the gang goes through a paintball war, a murdered yam, and many a film parody. All six seasons of Community are available to stream until the end of the month.

What’s leaving Hulu

The Banshees of Inisherin

One of last year’s most-nominated films at the Oscars, The Banshees of Inisherin still stands as a delightfully dark comedy about friendship and its failures. Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson star as a pair of besties in a remote Irish island village who experience a brutal falling out—so brutal that Gleeson’s brooding Colm threatens self mutilation if they ever interact again. Kerry Condon and Barry Keoghan also turn in a pair of moving supporting performances. Plus, Jenny the donkey (or was it Ayo Edebiri?) is a real scene stealer. The Banshees of Inisherin is available to stream through March 12th.

Dunkirk

If the Oppenheimer of it all is getting to be a bit much, why not return to another one of Christopher Nolan’s best films? Dunkirk was the director’s first foray into putting history on the big screen, combining his affinity for blockbuster action with a layered, complex story. The true story of the British evacuation of Dunkirk beach during WWII calls upon many great performers from across the pond, including Cillian Murphy, Tom Hardy, Kenneth Branagh, Mark Rylance, Barry Keoghan, and Harry Styles. If that’s not incentive enough, get this—Dunkirk clocks in at under two hours. Dunkirk streams through the end of the month.

What’s leaving Max

Citizen Kane

Widely considered one of the greatest movies of all time, there’s no time like the present to watch this classic. Orson Welles made his feature directorial debut at 25 with this film about a publishing magnate’s complicated life and legacy. Of course, Welles also produced, starred in and co-wrote the movie, and his singularly inventive style is all over the proceedings. In the midst of this Oscar season, it will surely come as a surprise that this film didn’t walk away with Best Picture—a reminder that the Academy doesn’t always get it right. Citizen Kane streams through the end of the month.

What’s leaving Peacock

Pride & Prejudice

The comfort movie to end all comfort movies, Pride & Prejudice is the perfect viewing experience year round. Joe Wright brings Jane Austen’s beloved book to the screen, with Keira Knightley and Matthew Macfadyen making a perfect Elizabeth and Darcy. The romance is beautifully realized, plus the Bennet family and all of their chaos serve as a consistent point of comedy and sweetness. The excellent ensemble is rounded out by Rosamund Pike, Tom Hollander, Jena Malone, Carey Mulligan, Brenda Blethyn, and Donald Sutherland. Pride & Prejudice is available to stream until the end of the month.

