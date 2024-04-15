Elon Musk Cut 10 Percent of Jobs at Tesla. Read His Memo to Employees

Elon Musk announced job cuts at Tesla (TSLA) today (Apr. 15), affecting over 10 percent of the electric vehicle maker’s staff (around 14,000 employees). The company reported over 140,000 employees in 2023. In a company memo, Musk noted over-hiring as one reason for the layoff.

Sign Up For Our Daily Newsletter Sign Up Thank you for signing up! By clicking submit, you agree to our <a rel="nofollow noreferer" href="http://observermedia.com/terms">terms of service</a> and acknowledge we may use your information to send you emails, product samples, and promotions on this website and other properties. You can opt out anytime. See all of our newsletters

“Over the years, we have grown rapidly with multiple factories scaling around the globe. With this rapid growth there has been duplication of roles and job functions in certain areas,” Musk said in the memo. Tesla has been missing the mark lately, which is no surprise, given that the EV industry is scrambling. Earlier this month, the company’s quarterly sales fell for the first time since the pandemic began, and it sold 20 percent fewer cars in the first three months of 2024 than in the previous quarter. Tesla’s financial reports failed to meet expectations and ranked among the worst-performing stocks among S&P 500 companies.

Musk also appears to have changed his tune about advertising. Instagram and Facebook users noticed ads for Tesla pop up on their apps despite the CEO commenting that Facebook was “lame.” He’s also had a rough relationship with advertisers on his platform X, which he bought in 2022, but has recently used the platform to promote Tesla.

Two Tesla executives announced they would leave the company following the layoff news. Senior Vice President of Powertrain and Energy Engineering Drew Baglino and Policy and Business Development Vice President Rohan Patel made the announcements through posts on X. Baglino had been at Tesla for 18 years, starting as an electrical engineer in 2006, and Patel had been with the company for eight years.

https://x.com/baglino/status/1779872449628426739

https://twitter.com/rohanspatel/status/1779887553367126525

Read Musk’s memo to Tesla employees below: