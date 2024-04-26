All of Jennifer Lopez’s Met Gala Fashion Moments

The jungle-print Versace dress that inspired Google Images will forever be Jennifer Lopez’s most memorable fashion moment. But the triple-threat entertainer has also given us quite a few impressive Met Gala looks over the past 20-plus years. In the time since attending her first event benefiting the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute following the release of her debut album in 1999, Lopez has gone on to experience international success across music, film and television. But while she’s co-headlined the Super Bowl halftime show, completed a Las Vegas residency and even performed during the inauguration ceremony for President Biden, she’s yet to co-chair the Met Gala—until now, that is.

Tapped by Vogue’s Anna Wintour to co-chair the 2024 Met Gala, Lopez will be joined by Zendaya, Bad Bunny and Chris Hemsworth when she takes to the Metropolitan Museum of Art steps on May 6. Just a few weeks before fashion’s biggest night, J.Lo told Vogue that she hadn’t yet decided what she would be wearing for the exhibition’s “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” theme. But if Met Gala’s past are anything to go by, sparkle is practically guaranteed.

Ahead of her 15th Met Gala appearance, see all of Lopez’s designer gowns—from bedazzled Balmain to a Ralph Lauren number that made the Wild West red carpet-worthy.

1999, “Rock Style”

Months after the release of her debut album On the 6 (and just a few months before she would wear her now iconic Versace dress to the 2000 Grammy Awards), J.Lo celebrated another career milestone: her first Met Gala. With then-boyfriend Diddy as her date, Lopez wore a peach dress with a halter neckline and cutout detailing. A cropped fur kept the singer and actress warm while she posed for photos outside of the museum (the 1999 Met Gala took place in December, before the benefit’s date was switched to the first Monday in May) and Lopez stuck to her signature beauty look of bronzed makeup and a slicked-back top knot.

2004, “Dangerous Liaisons: Fashion and Furniture in the 18th Century”

With Grammy and Golden Globe nominations under her belt, Lopez had become a household name by the time she attended her second Met Gala in 2004. Arriving on the arms of Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana, Lopez wore a black, tiered lace gown by the designers, which included a corset back and rosette detailing.

2006, “Anglomania: Tradition and Transgression in British Fashion”

In 2006, J.Lo attended the Met Gala with her then-husband Marc Anthony, opting for a softer look in a pale-pink Versace that she paired with a glossy blowout and barely-there makeup.

2007, “Poiret: King of Fashion”

The following year, Lopez turned to Marchesa for a retro-inspired gown honoring fashion designer Paul Poiret. The draped off-the-shoulder detailing broke up the otherwise fitted silhouette, and the embellishments at the waist and shoulders added even more sparkle. To complement the dress’ Art Deco style, the “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” singer wore her hair in a faux bob of volumized curls, which she accessorized with a crystal clip that matched her diamond earrings.

2008, “Superheroes: Fashion and Fantasy”

Just a few months after giving birth to twins, Lopez turned the 2008 Met Gala into date night with Mar Anthony. Wearing Alberta Ferretti, Lopez’s dress combined elements from her Met Gala dresses past, with its one-shoulder silhouette and embellished neckline.

2010, “American Woman: Fashioning a National Identity”

Lebanese fashion designer Zuhair Murad has called this strapless ball gown his “first hit” among the Hollywood A-listers, crediting Lopez with helping to establish his red carpet career. The metallic design was embroidered with thousands of crystals, pearls and sequins, and was personally requested by Lopez. “J.Lo found it by chance when she was watching TV and saw my fashion show,” recalled Murad. “After she wore that dress, she asked for many others,” he continued, adding, “She’s a lucky charm to me.” To show off the details on the gown, Lopez wore her hair swept back and skipped the necklace, but she didn’t ditch the jewelry entirely, as she wore diamond earrings and rings.

2011, “Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty”

Now working with styling team Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn, Lopez went bolder with her Met Gala look in 2011, trading in her typical neutral gowns for an elaborate Gucci design. Part of then-creative director Frida Giannini’s fall 2011 collection, the cutout dress included floral embellishments along the neckline in various shades of fuchsia and red. Lopez accessorized with oversized diamond stud earrings and more intricate rings, matching elements of her look to the dress with a red clutch and glossy red lip and manicure beauty combo.

2013, “Punk: Chaos to Couture”

Lopez decided to lean into the punk theme in 2013 with a volumized faux-hawk hairstyle and dark smoky eye makeup. Attending the event with Michael Kors, J.Lo wore a sequined animal print gown by the designer, which included long sleeves and an open back.

2015, “China: Through the Looking Glass”

Attending the 2015 Met Gala with Donatella Versace, Lopez’s custom design expertly combined the “China: Through the Looking Glass” theme with her own style. The fitted, one-shoulder gown included panels of sheer fabric with an embellished red dragon that ran from the bodice down through the length of the train, paying homage to China’s influence on Western fashion. A crystal-embellished clutch bag to match the Atelier Versace dragon completed the look, which was also accessorized with diamond and ruby fan-shaped earrings.

2017, “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between”

The flowy cape on Lopez’s custom Valentino dress made for a dramatic walk up the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s steps in 2017. The sheer blue gown was a custom take on a design that debuted on the Valentino spring 2017 couture runway, and J.Lo added more than 150 carats of Harry Winston diamonds to the look with vintage earrings and bracelets.

2018, “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination”

Lopez’s custom number by Balmain’s Olivier Rousteing was more glitz than Old Hollywood glam. The long-sleeve black dress was embellished with colorful crystals, and it included both cutout details and a black ostrich-feather train. “One of my all-time favorite Vogue covers was Anna’s first high-low cover in ’88,” Lopez told Vogue of where the inspiration behind the gown came from. “There was the Lacroix embroidered and crystal jacket with [the] Byzantine cross paired with jeans, which is part of the Met “Heavenly Bodies” exhibit,” she said of how the bejeweled cross on her own dress tied into the theme.

2019, “Camp: Notes on Fashion”

A Versace girl since the ‘90s, Lopez worked with Donatella Versace and team for a look that sparkled from head to toe with a mix of crystals, sequins and paillettes. Doubling down on the drama, the fitted design included a plunging halter neckline, a thigh-high slit and an open back that was accentuated with an oversized, crystal belt buckle. Iridescent platforms that matched the dress and a crystal-embellished clutch were just the start of J.Lo’s glittering accessories, which included a 129.48-carat purple sapphire and diamond Harry Winston necklace.

2021, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion”

After the pandemic forced the Met Gala to take a pause in 2020, the Costume Institute returned with a two-part exhibit—the first of which took place in September 2021. Embracing the exhibition’s exploration into American fashion, Lopez worked with Ralph Lauren on a western-inspired gown covered in an embroidery design so elaborate, it took 15 artisans more than 12 days to complete. Styled with a faux-fur shearling cape with crystal beadwork, the singer’s accessories also consisted of a custom Nick Fouquet cowboy hat and vintage jewelry (including a Navajo stamped silver cuff and ring).

2023, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty”

Lopez once again turned to Ralph Lauren for a sculptural gown that included a black velvet halter neckline and pink silk satin skirt. “We wanted to capture the influence that Karl Lagerfeld has had on everybody in fashion, but in a very Ralph, very J.Lo way,” the singer and actress said of the collaboration, which paid homage to the late Chanel creative director. The gown included an oversized black velvet bow that trailed behind Lopez as she made her way up the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, but it was far from the only show-stopping detail of the look, which was paired with silk satin evening gloves, a veiled fascinator by milliner Philip Treacy and jewelry by Lorraine Schwartz.