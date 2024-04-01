5 Space Missions to Watch in April 2024: SpaceX, China, Russia and More

April continues to be a busy month in space. SpaceX and Rocket Lab are busy preparing for more commercial missions. The United Launch Alliance (ULA), a joint venture between Boeing and Lockheed Martin, is gearing up for its second mission of the year, following a successful launch in January. Meanwhile, China is preparing to send a crewed mission to its Tiangong space station. And Russia may finally be moving forward with replacing one of its most important spacecraft.



Some of the highly-anticipated missions have been pushed back. Boeing’s first crewed ISS mission with its Starliner spacecraft, a competing project against SpaceX’s Crew Dragon, was initially scheduled for mid-April, but has now been postponed to early May. NASA cited “space station scheduling” as the reason for the delay.

Until it happens, here are the top missions to keep an eye on in April:

