‘The Absence of Eden’ Review: A Noble But Unsatisfying Look At the Immigration Crisis

Sign Up For Our Daily Newsletter Sign Up Thank you for signing up! By clicking submit, you agree to our <a rel="nofollow noreferer" href="http://observermedia.com/terms">terms of service</a> and acknowledge we may use your information to send you emails, product samples, and promotions on this website and other properties. You can opt out anytime. See all of our newsletters

Immigration is a hot button issue in America—and throughout the world—right now, especially with the impending election. The border crisis is an ongoing and divisive concern for politicians and constituents on all sides, and it’s certainly an apt time to address the situation onscreen. That’s the intention of filmmaker and artist Marco Perego, who directed and co-wrote The Absence of Eden, a movie that grapples with the moral complexity of undocumented immigration from Mexico to the United States. The film, Perego’s feature debut, valiantly tries to embrace that complexity in 90 minutes, but the scant narrative and unwritten characters result in a lack of empathy that doesn’t serve the thematic ideas.

THE ABSENCE OF EDEN ★★ (2/4 stars)

Directed by: Marco Perego

Written by: Marco Perego, Rick Rapoza

Starring: Zoe Saldaña, Garrett Hedlund, Adria Arjona

Running time: 97 mins.

Zoe Saldaña, who rarely gets to show off her Spanish, plays Esmee, a Mexican woman forced to cross the border into the U.S. Although we catch glimpses of her life as an exotic dancer who helps her grandmother, there’s no real depth to Esmee. She’s on the run from a cartel after shooting one of its members when he tries to assault her during a dance, but otherwise she’s a frustrating enigma. She leaves her home—and grandmother—and joins a group paying coyotes to take them into America. She’s threatened with rape and physical violence, and eventually finds herself confined to a motel where she cleans and deals drugs.

In a parallel story, Garrett Hedlund plays Shipp, a new ICE recruit who similarly lacks depth. He’s dealing with the recent death of his distant father and has a pretty girlfriend, Yadira (Adria Arjona). At first, Shipp is conflicted in his role, torn between the humanity of the undocumented immigrants he’s sent after and the reality that they are not ICE’s concern, as his coworker Dobbins (Chris Coy) reminds him coldly. His resolve is quickly tested, and Shipp and Esmee hurdle towards each other on a collision course that connects their two narratives. Neither story feels complete, especially Esmee’s, and the editing between them is uneven. Yadira’s perspective is perhaps the most interesting, but Arjona’s character exists primarily as a girlfriend and moral crisis for Shipp.

Saldaña is an incredible performer, who often gets unfairly relegated to Marvel actress, and it’s encouraging to see her in a role like this (she also executive produced the film). She comes from a Dominican and Puerto Rican family, is bilingual, and clearly cares about the issues in the film. Her big emotional moment towards the end is well-executed and well-intentioned, hinting at what we could see Saldaña do in the future. Her scenes are compelling because she’s in them, although the script doesn’t always stand up to her performance. There are moving ideas embedded within the film, but none come to fruition in a satisfying way.

Towards the end of the film, Perego films a literal coyote moving through the desert. It’s a beautiful image, but metaphorically it’s so overwrought it loses its power. There is a lot to be said and expressed about borders and immigration in general, and about the line that divides Mexico from the U.S. specifically. It’s a topic Perego has explored previously in his art and one he should continue to interrogate. But The Absence of Eden wants to be something poetic and impactful in a way that forces it to become a surface-level presentation of itself. Depth is not found in requisite visual metaphors; it’s in the emotional and empathy generated naturally by authentic human stories. It’s hard to criticize such a noble endeavor, but you can’t help but wish for a film as complex as its inspiration.