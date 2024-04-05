Vimeo Taps Former Google A.I. Exec As CEO, Ending Its 9-Month Search

The video-sharing platform Vimeo is bringing on a Big Tech veteran as its new CEO. The New York-based company announced yesterday (April 4) that Phillip Moyer, a former Google (GOOGL) executive who led A.I., applied engineering and business development for Google Cloud, will join Vimeo as CEO next week.

Vimeo has been looking for a new chief executive since the last person who held the role, Anjali Sud, left in July 2023 after nine years with the company. Sud was succeeded in the interim by Adam Gross, an investor and Vimeo board member.

In a statement, Vimeo’s board chairman Glenn Schiffman said Moyer’s “background and experience are uniquely suited to extend Vimeo’s history of innovation and leadership to the new and rapidly growing era of A.I. video, positioning it as a key strategic partner to the companies and creators this next chapter of Internet video enables.”

In February, Vimeo announced an A.I.-powered video hub called Vimeo Central, designed for “business leaders and their teams.” The suite includes A.I. tools for video editing, as well as a recording studio with a built-in prompter, and a video library with integrations from other platforms like Google Drive and Zoom.

Moyer was on Google’s Cloud team for nearly five years until leaving the company in March, according to his LinkedIn page. Before Google, he worked for Amazon’s Amazon Web Services for two years as managing director of global financial services. And before that, he was a general manager at Microsoft, where he worked for almost 15 years.

“We will continue to innovate and elevate our offerings to push the envelope of digital storytelling,” Moyer said in a statement, “ensuring Vimeo remains synonymous with excellence and creativity for our community members and customers.”

Vimeo shares rose 1.7 percent today upon the news.