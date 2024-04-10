Inside YoungArts’ New York Gala in the Met’s Magical Temple of Dendur

This past Monday, a mix of cultural and philanthropic luminaries gathered at the Metropolitan Museum of Art to raise funds for YoungArts at the foundation’s annual gala. Emceed by Grammy- and Tony-nominated performer and 1985 YoungArts grantee Michael McElroy, the evening—executed by Met Gala designer Raùl Àvila—brought New York’s most engaged cultural and community leaders, artists, philanthropists, celebrities and art aficionados to the museum’s iconic Temple of Dendur for a seated dinner that raised nearly $1 million for the organization.
Throughout the dinner service, guests enjoyed performances by YoungArts award winners—who are indeed an accomplished bunch. Notable among the evening’s talent were choreographer and dancer Amanda Krische and musician, composer and multidisciplinary artist Samora Pinderhughes. There’s no questioning the impact YoungArts has had on arts and culture. Past participants in the organization’s programming include Timothée Chalamet, Vanessa Williams and Viola Davis.
Anna Deavere Smith and Agnes Gund
Misty Copeland
Stewart Butterfield and Jen Rubio
Julia Chiang, Emily Havens and Carla Shen
Mickalene Thomas
Elaine Molinar and Craig Dykers
Gillian Hearst
Nicole Fleetwood, Connie Butler and Rosie Gordon-Wallace
Dee Dee Sides, Sarah Arison and Angela Goding
Michael McElroy
Kennedy Yanko
Laurie Simmons and Jasmine Wahi
Mikhail Baryshnikov and Jennifer Koh
Oren Michels and Natali Diggins
Joel Ehrenkranz and Scott Rothkopf
David Lin
Carroll Dunham and Laurie Simmons
Derrick Adams
Dario Natarelli
Tony Tamer, Sandy Tamer, Stewart Butterfield, Jen Rubio, Gillian Hearst, Emily Rales, Mitch Rales and Sarah Arison