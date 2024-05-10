From chronic pain to epilepsy, people are giving rave reviews to CBD for its possible health benefits. Although most of these therapeutic effects aren’t fully understood, some evidence suggests cannabidiol extracts could offer symptom relief in some areas.

But what can CBD do for you, and why should you take it? We’ll analyze available evidence to see what CBD might help with. Some information validates CBD, while some raise doubts. Regardless, it’s essential to have a full understanding of the product before taking CBD oil.

What is CBD?

CBD stands for “cannabidiol,” an active ingredient derived from the cannabis sativa plant species—often mistakenly broken down into “marijuana” or “hemp.” The chemical compound is an active ingredient that many claim can help with various medical conditions.

Cannabis with less than 0.3% THC by dry weight (“hemp”) is used for CBD products like dietary supplements, CBD oil, CBD gummies, topicals and drinks—to name a few.

Unlike THC, CBD is non-intoxicating due to a radically different mechanism of action. This makes CBD a staple of medical cannabis products, with a notable list of possible benefits. Although most of these therapeutic effects require further research (such as large-scale human trials), there is one FDA-approved use for CBD on severe childhood epilepsy.

However, preliminary scientific evidence is mounting, which may yield proof of CBD oil’s effectiveness for symptoms of many physical issues and neurological disorders.

Now that we have a basic understanding of CBD, let’s look at what CBD oil can do for you.

10 Benefits of CBD Oil & Why You Should Take It

Again, except for severe epilepsy, there are no placebo-controlled randomized clinical trials that conclusively prove CBD oil can treat the health conditions listed below. We suggest speaking to a doctor or other healthcare professional before trying CBD oils or any related products. These extracts vary in quality and effectiveness. If you’re unsure what to pick, check out our recent review about the 10 best CBD oils of 2024.

In some circles, CBD has earned a reputation as a cure-all. It would be impossible to fully cover all of CBD oil’s potential health benefits. So, today, we’ll address the top ten.

Pain Relief

Pain management is one of CBD’s biggest claims to fame. Millions of people need temporary or chronic pain management, and many turned (successfully) to products like CBD oil or CBD gummies for pain. Although CBD’s ability to treat pain is still under review, some studies suggest cannabidiol can alleviate symptoms of pain-related health issues.

For example, a 2021 study in The Journal of Pain examined adult subjects with fibromyalgia who replaced conventional medication in favor of CBD. These drugs included NSAIDs, opioids and benzodiazepines. The individuals switched to CBD due to concerns about addiction and side effects. The results were surprising. Most participants reported reducing or dropping prescription medications while retaining the therapeutic benefits. Individuals who stopped or decreased their conventional pharmaceuticals without CBD experienced no improvement in their symptoms. Further, the subjects overwhelmingly reported better memory, improved sleep and an increased overall well-being.

However, the study isn’t conclusive. With 878 participants, the sample size is too small for the medical community to consider conclusive. Second, studies relying on self-reporting can be skewed by participant bias, the placebo effect or other mitigating factors.

But this isn’t the only example of pain management with CBD. An April 2024 analysis of 15 scientific studies. They examined 15 publications involving self-reporting and small-group trials. Of those 15, 11 journal submissions showed a 42 to 66% reduction in chronic pain using CBD or a combination of CBD and THC. Of the remaining four, three indicated no therapeutic effects compared to placebo, while one showed mixed results. However, the authors still conclude that CBD may help reduce chronic pain, but admit more research is needed.

Anxiety and Depression

Many people consume CBD for anxiety and depression symptoms. One of the major benefits of CBD is that it can’t potentially trigger anxiety, unlike THC. If anything, studies suggest otherwise.

One paper published in the journal Neuropsychopharmacology subjected several participants with generalized anxiety disorder to a simulated public speaking test. This double-blind study involved CBD, placebo and control groups. The results indicated that the placebo recipients fared the same as those in the control group, who received neither CBD nor placebo.

On the other hand, individuals who received CBD treatment showed less anxiety, better mental clarity, less anticipatory nervousness and greater confidence in their public speaking abilities. Unfortunately, anxiety and depression sometimes go hand-in-hand. Fortunately, some evidence indicates that CBD may help there as well.

A 2020 systematic review published in Biomolecules analyzed various papers covering CBD’s effects on depression, anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder, to name a few. Based on the body of evidence analyzed, the authors concluded that CBD could be useful in conjunction with other medications to help support the treatment of depression, anxiety and several psychotic disorders.

Cancer-Related Symptoms

Cancer affects millions of people in the U.S. every year. With so many types of cancer, the list of cancer-related symptoms is virtually endless. However, California made history as the first state to legalize medical cannabis, with cancer patients on the eligibility list.

Although the legalization of medical marijuana is more widespread now, we still don’t have conclusive information on how it can help with cancer-related symptoms. However, a 2022 study in the National Library of Medicine examined multiple sources, with some promising conclusions.

Nausea and Vomiting

The review looked at experiments to see if CBD could alleviate chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting (CINV). They took into account survey sources, animal studies and randomized clinical trials. According to the authors, CBD may help relieve these adverse effects by acting on 5HT1A receptors.

Based on the randomized clinical trials, the review concludes that “there is conclusive or substantial evidence that oral cannabinoids are effective anti-emetics in the treatment of CINV.”

Sores

The paper states that 30 to 80% of individuals receiving some form of radiation treatment (radiotherapy or chemotherapy) for head and neck cancers will develop a condition called “oral mucositis.” This unfortunate side effect triggers large ulcers in the mouth, making it difficult to eat, exposes patients to infections and negatively impacts their quality of life.

One finding highlighted in the above review involved an experiment on mice. After inducing oral mucositis, the experimenters administered CBD via injection. The mice showed faster improvement, along with less severe oral lesions, compared to the control group.

Cancer-Related Sleep Disturbance

According to the review, 20 to 75% of cancer patients deal with sleep disturbances during treatment. However, these adverse effects can continue for two to five years after radiation therapy.

But the review wasn’t as conclusive in this regard. Different studies yielded a variety of results. Some showed that CBD is sedating, but others determined CBD can be energizing. One of the sources studied revealed no change in sleep patterns with CBD compared to placebo.

Anti-inflammatory Properties

Many consumers swear by CBD to reduce inflammation, with CBD oils and CBD gummies being particularly well-received. There is much preliminary evidence about CBD’s anti-inflammatory properties. This mechanism may be responsible for some other potential health benefits of CBD, like joint pain relief.

A double-blind 2003 study by Wade et al. gathered 24 participants with chronic muscle issues. Eighteen of the patients suffered from multiple sclerosis, while the rest had symptoms due to injuries. Subjects received a sublingual spray containing an even ratio of THC and CBD. After two weeks of use, the individuals reported a marked reduction in pain related to inflammation from multiple sclerosis, along with better mental clarity and improved quality of life. However, the authors acknowledge that their sample size is too small and warrants further investigation.

A 2022 study in the Journal of Cannabis Research also made a case for arthritis patients. Researchers gathered information through questionnaires and surveys from 478 online participants, considering variables such as other medications. Of the respondents, 83% reported a reduction in pain, with osteoarthritis patients showing the most improvement.

Sleep and Insomnia

According to many consumers, CBD is an integral part of their nightly routine. CBD products, like oils and CBD gummies for sleep, are convenient, easy to dose and come in hundreds of varieties.

Considering the mounds of anecdotal evidence, there’s good reason to believe that helping with sleep is among the list of CBD’s potential health benefits.

A 2024 study in The Journal of Sleep Medicine performed a small, randomized, placebo-controlled trial on 30 participants with insomnia. The group was split equally into CBD and placebo. The researchers gave the CBD group 150 mg of CBD nightly for two weeks.

Results were mixed. There was no difference between the CBD and placebo groups when it came to inducing sleep. However, subjects who consumed CBD experienced waking up less frequently, felt more rested and showed better cognitive function following sleep.

It appears (at least in this study) that CBD may not help induce sleep in people with insomnia but increases sleep quality. Given this, it’s ideal to consume CBD products infused with relaxing compounds like cannabinol (CBN), a highly sedating minor cannabinoid.

A 2024 survey study from The Journal of Cannabis Research involved a 20-question survey sent to 387 participants. These current or former CBD users consumed CBD products for a variety of health benefits.

42.5% of these individuals reported that they used CBD for “self-perceived” insomnia or to improve sleep quality. Referring back to the previous study, which focused on subjects with insomnia, the survey participants didn’t have a formal diagnosis. Instead, it was “self-perceived,” indicating they may not have had the condition. It’s difficult to determine if their inability to sleep was due to issues like stress or anxiety, which is among the list of CBD’s possible health benefits.

If stress and anxiety were the cause of this self-perceived insomnia, it’s possible that the sleep effects came from CBD’s impact on their mood, rather a direct effect on sleep. One thing both studies indicate is that CBD could help improve sleep quality.

Hearth Health

Heart problems affect millions of Americans, with consequences ranging from lower quality of life to potentially deadly health conditions. Taking CBD—or medical cannabis in any form—for heart issues is a novel idea, but does it hold up to scrutiny?

A 2020 study in the British Journal of Pharmacology seems promising. Researchers recruited 26 healthy male participants. One group received 600 mg of oral CBD for one week, while the other was given placebo.

A single daily dose helped reduce resting blood pressure in the subjects but stopped being effective at reducing blood pressure after seven days. The authors attribute this to tolerance. However, repeated dosing during times of acute stress remained effective, likely because it wasn’t consumed regularly enough to build a tolerance.

But while the patients in the above study were healthy, a 2023 study in the National Library of Medicine examined the effects of CBD on 70 subjects with mild to moderate high blood pressure (hypertension). The individuals who received CBD improved in all measurements after 2.5 weeks, while the placebo group demonstrated no change in blood pressure.

Neuroprotective Properties

Neurological conditions vary in severity. Some can interfere with daily life without threatening overall health (like ADHD), but neurodegenerative disorders or brain cancer can be severely damaging, if not fatal. Evidence for CBD’s neuroprotective properties is limited but encouraging.

For instance, a 2015 review of preclinical evidence in the National Library of Medicine found a survey of 339 participants who used CBD to relieve Parkinson’s Disease symptoms. According to the data collected, 46% reported consistent health benefits. They reported improvements in areas like resting tremors and movement issues associated with PD.

But as with any health issue, prevention is the best cure —something CBD may facilitate. An extensive 2017 review in Frontiers in Pharmacology examined several studies on CBD’s neuroprotective benefits. They cited multiple sources indicating that CBD may work as an antioxidant, which protects brain cells from damage.

Acne & Skin Health

Acne affects virtually everyone at some point. But while most people see it as a cosmetic inconvenience, acne can become severe. Fortunately, CBD may help prevent or reduce acne.

According to a 2014 study published in the National Library of Medicine tested the effects of CBD on sebocytes, which produce sebum. Sebum is an oily compound generated by the skin, which often clogs pores and leads to acne. By curbing sebum production, CBD prevents it from accumulating in the skin, reducing the chance of developing acne.

The cell study results also found that CBD generated an anti-inflammatory reaction by preventing cytokines—which are known to trigger acne—from activating.

But oily skin and inflammation aren’t the only contributing factors to acne. Fungi and bacterial infections can also be responsible. According to a 2016 review of existing literature from Frontiers in Plant Science, some evidence suggests CBD may have antibacterial and antifungal effects.

Epilepsy

Unlike other conditions and symptoms on our list, CBD is conclusively proven to help treat epilepsy. However, epilepsy comes in many forms, only two of which are among the list of seizure disorders that respond to CBD treatment.

Lennox Gastaut syndrome and Dravet syndrome are two forms of severe childhood epilepsy that don’t respond well to conventional treatment.

But unlike the other conditions on our list, the FDA approves CBD in a new drug called Epidiolex. This first-of-its-kind prescription medication is designed for patients with Lennox Gastaut syndrome (LGS) and Dravet syndrome.

One study that led to this development was a groundbreaking 2017 experiment published in The New England Journal of Medicine.

In the double-blind, placebo-controlled trial, researchers recruited 120 children and youth with Dravet syndrome. One group received 20 mg/kg of CBD, while the other took a placebo. They also continued with their conventional medical treatment with antiepileptic drugs (AEDs).

The CBD group showed massive improvement, with their median seizure rate dropping from 12.4 to 5.9 per month. Furthermore, 50% of the patients showed a 43% reduction in seizures while taking CBD.

Shortly after, a 2018 study in The New England Journal of Medicine showed similar success in patients with LGS.

The double-blind, placebo-controlled study had 225 participants with LGS ranging from two to 55 years old. Three groups were involved. One received 20 mg/kg of CBD, another took 10 mg/kg and the final group used a placebo.

The CBD groups both showed success, with a seizure drop rate of 41.9 and 37.2% in the 20 mg and 10 mg groups, respectively. However, a small percentage became seizure-free during the study. The placebo group fell much shorter, at 17.2%.

But the trial uncovered something else. Seven patients had to withdraw due to adverse effects from CBD. A further 14 subjects (9% of the total group) showed elevated liver enzymes indicative of possible liver damage.

Health conditions like epilepsy are complex. Although CBD is approved to treat LGS and Dravet syndrome, individuals with other forms of epilepsy shouldn’t experiment with CBD oil.

Additionally, CBD interacts with many AEDs, including the commonly used valproic acid. Don’t try CBD for epilepsy without consulting a healthcare professional, such as a neurologist.

Addiction & Substance Abuse

When we think of addictive substances, many of us imagine the opioid epidemic, which continues to be a public health emergency. Many people can fight and overcome their dependency, but relapse is always a concern. This often happens due to some trigger or cue, which a 2019 study in the American Journal of Psychiatry sought to explore. The double-blind, placebo-controlled study recruited 50 former heroin users, dividing them into three groups. One received placebo, while the rest received either 200 or 400 mg of CBD (Epidiolex). Over 64% of the participants had abstained for less than a month, while the rest were drug-free for one to three months. Both the 400 mg and 800 mg groups showed lower psychological and physiological responses to cue-induced heroin cravings compared to the placebo subjects.

However, many sources have taken this study out of context, claiming that CBD could stop heroin addiction. While CBD did reduce cue-induced cravings among former heroin addicts, we reiterate that these individuals were in recovery. They had been abstinent for some time. No research is available on CBD’s effect on active heroin addiction.

Judging by these findings, we hope that CBD may be a treatment to reduce the chances of relapse in former heroin users. More research will hopefully reveal CBD’s potential to treat substance use disorders.

Not all addictions involve “hard” drugs, however. Cannabis addiction—known as “cannabis use disorder”—can happen to long-term, heavy cannabis users. Starting in youth further increases the risk, with a potential addiction rate of 30%.

Fortunately, cannabis doesn’t cause chemical addiction the way heroin, alcohol, tobacco or other illicit drugs do. However, psychological dependency can make it difficult to cease consuming THC.

Although the withdrawal effects are mild and not life-threatening, quitting THC is still unpleasant. Yet, according to a 2020 study in the National Library of Medicine, the secret to easing cannabis addiction may be found within the same source plant. The double-blind, placebo-controlled trial gave participants 200, 400 or 800 mg of CBD, with a fourth group receiving placebo. The 200 mg and placebo options showed no effect, but the 400 and 800 mg groups displayed a noticeable reduction in consumption frequency. Interestingly, the group receiving 400 mg performed better than those who took the larger dose, showing how CBD dosing is a delicate balance.

Most Effective Ways to Take CBD Oil

Although CBD oils are some of the most popular CBD products, cannabis plants can be consumed in many different ways. Each has a range of benefits. The type of product depends on individual needs.

CBD Oil

CBD oil needs very little introduction. The crude CBD and other compounds are separated from the cannabis plant. The crude extract is processed and infused into a carrier, such as MCT, coconut oil or hemp seed oil. Individuals consume the product orally, using a premeasured syringe or dropper.

CBD Oil Benefits

There are several benefits to using CBD oil (aside from the ones mentioned above). From a functional perspective, CBD brings several things to the table:

Longest lasting effects (6-8 hours)

Precise dosing

Immediately begins to absorb under the tongue

Can be mixed with smoothies, used as salad dressing or infused in edibles

CBD Gummies

CBD gummies are another form of edible CBD. As the name implies, these are soft chews infused with a premeasured dose of CBD oil. CBD gummies’ benefits are virtually identical to CBD oil from a therapeutic perspective. However, they offer some advantages over their plain counterparts:

Precise dosing

No “hempy” CBD oil flavor

Lasts as long as edible oil (6-8 hours)

The main difference between oils and gummies is that, while oils have the added benefit of being partially absorbed in the mouth, gummies have to be digested first. Consequently, it may take longer for consumers to feel relief.

CBD Topicals

CBD creams differ significantly from edibles like oils and gummies. Manufacturers suspend the CBD extract in a cream or balm, which can then be applied to localized areas like the joints or muscles.

CBD Topicals Benefits

CBD topical are excellent for a few reasons:

Virtually instant focal relief

Safe to use with THC since topicals don’t absorb into the bloodstream

Discreet

Available in creams, balms, transdermal patches and roll-on sticks

CBD Vapes

Recreational and medical cannabis users alike enjoy CBD (or THC) vapes. These extracts contain different CBD oil extracted and formulated for smoking. Pre-dosed in single-use cartridges or disposable battery/cartridge units, the devices contain a coil with a cotton wick meant to heat and absorb the oil, turning it into a vapor.

CBD Vapes Benefits

CBD vapes aren’t for everyone. It depends on the type of relief needed and whether individuals are comfortable inhaling the product rather than ingesting it.

Rapid onset of effects (typically within five minutes)

Vaporized cannabinoids offer the highest bioavailability (50% to 80%)

Discreet, with designs mimicking standard nicotine e-cigarettes

Minimal smell

Unfortunately, vaping doesn’t allow for the same precision medical cannabis dosing as CBD oil or gummies. The effects are also much shorter, wearing off within two to four hours.

Potential Risks and Side Effects of CBD Oil

Most side effects of CBD oil are mild and temporary. Some adverse events include:

Drowsiness

Nausea

Appetite changes

Diarrhea

Mood changes

Vomiting

In rare circumstances, CBD could potentially cause elevated liver enzymes, a warning of possible liver damage. This was observed in the epilepsy studies we mentioned earlier. It appears that CBD is processed with the same liver enzyme as some prescription medications. These include antiepileptic drugs, antibiotics, heart medication and more. In a 2021 article, Harvard University identified 57 medications that interact with cannabinoids, either THC or CBD. However, it’s likely the list has increased.

Tips on Choosing the Right CBD Oil

Knowing how to choose the right CBD oil is a critical skill. With so many products, it’s essential to find the best option available before taking CBD oil.

We’ll cover the topic in detail down below. For now, there are a few things to research:

Third-party lab testing

Brand reputation (Reddit, TrustPilot)

Extraction method

Source hemp

Full Spectrum vs. Broad Spectrum vs. CBD Isolate

Full-Spectrum

Full-spectrum CBD oil is the superior option for potency. Produced to preserve as many cannabinoids and terpenes as possible, full-spectrum allows us to take advantage of the “entourage effect.” This synergistic relationship between cannabis plant compounds provides a combined effect believed to offer the most symptom relief.

Although potent, full-spectrum products contain both CBD and THC. Although the THC isn’t higher than 0.3% by dry weight, it could be an issue for drug tests or THC-sensitive individuals.

Broad-Spectrum

Broad-spectrum is a balanced product that combines the benefits of full-spectrum and isolate (more on isolate next). Unlike full-spectrum CBD products, broad-spectrum CBD oils are processed to remove THC while still retaining terpenes and other cannabinoids. As a result, broad-spectrum CBD oil contains negligible—if not undetectable—amounts of THC.

Nonetheless, THC is a component of the entourage effect. Removing it won’t negate this benefit, but taking it out of the equation slightly dampens the potential benefits of CBD oil.

CBD Isolate

CBD isolate is a pure CBD product. Unlike full-spectrum and broad-spectrum CBD products, CBD oil made from isolate is up to 98% pure CBD, with no additional compounds from the cannabis sativa plant. Although the product has some practical advantages, removing terpenes and cannabinoids makes the all-important entourage effect impossible. However, it’s the only CBD product that contains no THC. This makes isolate CBD oil the best option for people concerned about drug tests or THC sensitivity.

Third-Party Lab Testing

Third-party lab testing is critical. These independent analyses ensure that CBD products are accurately labeled and contaminant-free. Things like solvent traces, bacteria, fungi and mold can compromise the safety of CBD extract. Only buy CBD oil from vendors that test their products and post the results on their websites.

Brand Reputation

Many good brands have a small online footprint, but independent reviews from sites like Reddit and TrustPilot boost credibility. If the feedback about a CBD company is overwhelmingly positive, they likely offer excellent products and helpful customer service.

Extraction Method

There are three CBD extraction methods used when making cannabis sativa plant extracts and concentrates.

Hydrocarbon

Hydrocarbon extraction is the “dirtiest” option, which leaves dangerous chemical solvent traces. Fortunately, this approach has been all but abandoned for CBD oil. Instead, companies use it to make smokeable concentrates, like resin and shatter.

Ethanol

Ethanol is another method that some companies still use. Although much cleaner than hydrocarbon techniques, ethanol can still leave harmful residual solvents in the final extract. However, it’s inexpensive, which allows vendors to pass those savings onto their customers—assuming they accept the risk.

CO2

CO2 extraction is expensive, but it’s the only method that doesn’t leave behind solvents. The technique is complicated, requiring specialized industrial equipment and trained engineers. Carbon dioxide purification has been continuously upgraded, improving efficiency and cannabis plant compound retention.

Source of Hemp

The best hemp comes from reliable suppliers. Many vendors grow their hemp in-house, giving them complete quality control from seed to sale.

However, large growers can also provide reliable industrial hemp. Look for specific criteria, such organic and non-GMO. Also, check if the vendor uses artificial pesticides or fertilizers (unless listed as Certified Organic).

Frequently Asked Questions

Is CBD Legal in all 50 States?

CBD is federally legal. However, some states restrict or prohibit its consumption. Hawaii, Idaho and Nebraska only allow certain CBD products. Ironically, CBD is banned in Washington, D.C., despite recreational cannabis having been legal for years. People considering CBD use should research their state’s cannabis laws.

What Does CBD Feel Like?

Many people assume that CBD has a feeling or effect. However, CBD isn’t THC. CBD is not about what you feel but what you don’t feel. If the symptoms you experience improve or subside, the increased comfort, wellness and quality of life are all “feelings” associated with CBD. You won’t notice any high or intoxication, no matter how much CBD you smoke or ingest.

How Long Does It Take for CBD Oil to Work?

It takes between 45 minutes to three hours for CBD oil to work. The time depends on factors like metabolism and whether you consume the product with food.

Although this may sound counterintuitive, CBD will take effect faster if consumed with food. This is especially true with foods high in fat. Cannabinoids are lipophilic, which means they’re attracted to fats. However, this doesn’t require eating a triple burger and fries. Healthy options, like natural peanut butter, are just as effective–and much safer.

Is CBD Addictive?

No, CBD isn’t addictive. The World Health stated in a 2018 report that CBD has no potential risks of abuse or long-term harm.

Does CBD Make You Sleepy?

As mentioned earlier, many people consume CBD oil to help calm them down or address sleep disorders. Although its effectiveness in those areas is uncertain, drowsiness is one of CBD’s few reported side effects.

Where to Buy CBD Products?

Now that we have a better understanding on what to look for, where do we recommend you to buy CBD products? There are many options, like Colorado Botanicals, which meets all the abovementioned criteria. They offer several ways to consume CBD, including CBD oils, topicals and gummies. But sometimes, CBD can benefit from additional cannabinoids that are otherwise scarce. To that end, there are oils and other CBD products infused with compounds like CBN and CBG. Regardless of the chosen brand, always research your supplier before buying.

Conclusion: Why You Should Take CBD Oil

Although most of CBD oil’s benefits require a more systematic review, most people have nothing to lose by trying CBD. It non-intoxicating and the medical community doesn’t consider it a dangerous or addictive substance.

Many people swear by CBD, with some scientific evidence to promote further exploration. Considering its low risk of side effects— which are almost universally temporary and mild—CBD is worth trying. It may relieve various symptoms, but curb your expectations accordingly.

Hemp plant extracts could offer excellent benefits as dietary supplements, but we don’t recommend using them to replace conventional medications. As with most conditions allegedly treated with CBD, more research is needed before we can confirm the scope (and limitation) of CBD’s benefits.