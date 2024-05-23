The Best Fashion from the 2024 AmfAR Gala Cannes

While the Cannes Film Festival is packed with glitzy premieres, afterparties and screenings, there’s one particular event that still manages to be a standout on the calendar. The AmFAR Gala is one of the most highly anticipated fêtes on the Cannes roster; the glamorous evening, which supports the Foundation for AIDS Research by raising money and awareness for the organization, never fails to draw an impressive array of A-list names.

Demi Moore is the host of this year’s AmFAR Gala on Thursday, May 23, which will once again take place at the famed Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes. Carine Roitfeld will curate the annual fashion show, and the evening will include performances from Cher, Nick Jonas and Jess Glynne.

The 2024 Cannes AmFAR Gala marks the 30th anniversary of the soirée in the South of France, and there’s no doubt that attendees will go all out in their most delightfully extravagant ensembles for the black tie event. Below, see all the best-dressed stars from the 2024 Cannes AmFAR Gala red carpet.

Michelle Yeoh

Cher

Nick Jonas

Bianca Balti

Kelsey Merritt

Odell Beckham Jr.

Leonie Hanne

Michelle Rodriguez

Demi Moore

Isabeli Fontana

Winnie Harlow

Paris Jackson

Carine Roitfeld

Elsa Hosk

in Nina Ricci

Leomie Anderson

Andie MacDowell

Karolína Kurková

in Valdrin Sahiti

Sasha Pivovarova

Barbara Palvin

Jess Glynne

Maria Borges

Sarah Fergusson, Duchess of York

Marina Ruy Barbosa

Petra Nemcova

Diane Kruger

in Prada

Toni Garrn

in Zuhair Murad

Julia Restoin Roitfeld

Leni Olumi Klum

in Raisa Vanessa

Heidi Klum

in Lever Couture

Mary Leest

Colman Domingo

Bella Thorne

Coco Rocha

in Yanina

Ellen von Unwerth

Kelly Rowland

in Gaurav Gupta