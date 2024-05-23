The Best Fashion from the 2024 AmfAR Gala Cannes

While the Cannes Film Festival is packed with glitzy premieres, afterparties and screenings, there’s one particular event that still manages to be a standout on the calendar. The AmFAR Gala is one of the most highly anticipated fêtes on the Cannes roster; the glamorous evening, which supports the Foundation for AIDS Research by raising money and awareness for the organization, never fails to draw an impressive array of A-list names.
Demi Moore is the host of this year’s AmFAR Gala on Thursday, May 23, which will once again take place at the famed Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes. Carine Roitfeld will curate the annual fashion show, and the evening will include performances from Cher, Nick Jonas and Jess Glynne.
The 2024 Cannes AmFAR Gala marks the 30th anniversary of the soirée in the South of France, and there’s no doubt that attendees will go all out in their most delightfully extravagant ensembles for the black tie event. Below, see all the best-dressed stars from the 2024 Cannes AmFAR Gala red carpet.
Michelle Yeoh
Cher
Nick Jonas
Bianca Balti
Kelsey Merritt
Odell Beckham Jr.
Leonie Hanne
Michelle Rodriguez
Demi Moore
Isabeli Fontana
Winnie Harlow
Paris Jackson
Carine Roitfeld
Elsa Hosk
in Nina Ricci
Leomie Anderson
Andie MacDowell
Karolína Kurková
in Valdrin Sahiti
Sasha Pivovarova
Barbara Palvin
Jess Glynne
Maria Borges
Sarah Fergusson, Duchess of York
Marina Ruy Barbosa
Petra Nemcova
Diane Kruger
in Prada
Toni Garrn
in Zuhair Murad
Julia Restoin Roitfeld
Leni Olumi Klum
in Raisa Vanessa
Heidi Klum
in Lever Couture
Mary Leest
Colman Domingo
Bella Thorne
Coco Rocha
in Yanina
Ellen von Unwerth
Kelly Rowland
in Gaurav Gupta