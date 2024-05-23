Lifestyle  •  Fashion

The Best Fashion from the 2024 AmfAR Gala Cannes

See the most glamorous looks from the star-studded benefit.

While the Cannes Film Festival is packed with glitzy premieres, afterparties and screenings, there’s one particular event that still manages to be a standout on the calendar. The AmFAR Gala is one of the most highly anticipated fêtes on the Cannes roster; the glamorous evening, which supports the Foundation for AIDS Research by raising money and awareness for the organization, never fails to draw an impressive array of A-list names.

Demi Moore is the host of this year’s AmFAR Gala on Thursday, May 23, which will once again take place at the famed Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes. Carine Roitfeld will curate the annual fashion show, and the evening will include performances from Cher, Nick Jonas and Jess Glynne.

The 2024 Cannes AmFAR Gala marks the 30th anniversary of the soirée in the South of France, and there’s no doubt that attendees will go all out in their most delightfully extravagant ensembles for the black tie event. Below, see all the best-dressed stars from the 2024 Cannes AmFAR Gala red carpet.

Arrivals - amfAR Gala Cannes 2024 - 30th Edition Presented by Chopard And Red Sea International Film Festival
Michelle Yeoh. Getty Images

Michelle Yeoh

Arrivals - amfAR Gala Cannes 2024 - 30th Edition Presented by Chopard And Red Sea International Film Festival
Cher. Getty Images

Cher

Arrivals - amfAR Gala Cannes 2024 - 30th Edition Presented by Chopard And Red Sea International Film Festival
Nick Jonas. Getty Images

Nick Jonas

Arrivals - amfAR Gala Cannes 2024 - 30th Edition Presented by Chopard And Red Sea International Film Festival
Bianca Balti. Corbis via Getty Images

Bianca Balti

Arrivals - amfAR Gala Cannes 2024 - 30th Edition Presented by Chopard And Red Sea International Film Festival
Kelsey Merritt. Getty Images

Kelsey Merritt

Arrivals - amfAR Gala Cannes 2024 - 30th Edition Presented by Chopard And Red Sea International Film Festival
Odell Beckham Jr. Getty Images

Odell Beckham Jr.

Arrivals - amfAR Gala Cannes 2024 - 30th Edition Presented by Chopard And Red Sea International Film Festival
Leonie Hanne. Getty Images

Leonie Hanne

Arrivals - amfAR Gala Cannes 2024 - 30th Edition Presented by Chopard And Red Sea International Film Festival
Michelle Rodriguez. Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Im

Michelle Rodriguez

Arrivals - amfAR Gala Cannes 2024 - 30th Edition Presented by Chopard And Red Sea International Film Festival
Demi Moore. Getty Images

Demi Moore

Arrivals - amfAR Gala Cannes 2024 - 30th Edition Presented by Chopard And Red Sea International Film Festival
Isabeli Fontana. Getty Images

Isabeli Fontana

Arrivals - amfAR Gala Cannes 2024 - 30th Edition Presented by Chopard And Red Sea International Film Festival
Winnie Harlow. Mike Marsland/WireImage

Winnie Harlow

Arrivals - amfAR Gala Cannes 2024 - 30th Edition Presented by Chopard And Red Sea International Film Festival
Paris Jackson. Getty Images

Paris Jackson

amfAR Gala Cannes 2024 - Arrivals
Carine Roitfeld. Variety via Getty Images

Carine Roitfeld

Arrivals - amfAR Gala Cannes 2024 - 30th Edition Presented by Chopard And Red Sea International Film Festival
Elsa Hosk. Mike Marsland/WireImage

Elsa Hosk

in Nina Ricci

amfAR Gala Cannes 2024 - Arrivals
Leomie Anderson. Variety via Getty Images

Leomie Anderson

Arrivals - amfAR Gala Cannes 2024 - 30th Edition Presented by Chopard And Red Sea International Film Festival
Andie MacDowell. Getty Images

Andie MacDowell

amfAR Gala Cannes 2024 - Arrivals
Karolína Kurková. Variety via Getty Images

Karolína Kurková

in Valdrin Sahiti

Arrivals - amfAR Gala Cannes 2024 - 30th Edition Presented by Chopard And Red Sea International Film Festival
Sasha Pivovarova. Getty Images

Sasha Pivovarova

Arrivals - amfAR Gala Cannes 2024 - 30th Edition Presented by Chopard And Red Sea International Film Festival
Barbara Palvin. Getty Images

Barbara Palvin

Arrivals - amfAR Gala Cannes 2024 - 30th Edition Presented by Chopard And Red Sea International Film Festival
Jess Glynne. Mike Marsland/WireImage

Jess Glynne

Arrivals - amfAR Gala Cannes 2024 - 30th Edition Presented by Chopard And Red Sea International Film Festival
Maria Borges. Getty Images

Maria Borges

Arrivals - amfAR Gala Cannes 2024 - 30th Edition Presented by Chopard And Red Sea International Film Festival
Sarah Fergusson, Duchess of York. Getty Images

Sarah Fergusson, Duchess of York

Arrivals - amfAR Gala Cannes 2024 - 30th Edition Presented by Chopard And Red Sea International Film Festival
Marina Ruy Barbosa. Getty Images

Marina Ruy Barbosa

77th Cannes Film Festival
Petra Nemcova. PA Images via Getty Images

Petra Nemcova

Arrivals - amfAR Gala Cannes 2024 - 30th Edition Presented by Chopard And Red Sea International Film Festival
Diane Kruger. Mike Marsland/WireImage

Diane Kruger

in Prada

Arrivals - amfAR Gala Cannes 2024 - 30th Edition Presented by Chopard And Red Sea International Film Festival
Toni Garrn. Getty Images

Toni Garrn

in Zuhair Murad 

VIP Arrivals: amfAR Gala Cannes 2024 - 30th Edition Presented By Chopard And Red Sea International Film Festival
Julia Restoin Roitfeld. Dave Benett/Getty Images for amf

Julia Restoin Roitfeld

Arrivals - amfAR Gala Cannes 2024 - 30th Edition Presented by Chopard And Red Sea International Film Festival
Leni Olumi Klum. Getty Images

Leni Olumi Klum

in Raisa Vanessa

Arrivals - amfAR Gala Cannes 2024 - 30th Edition Presented by Chopard And Red Sea International Film Festival
Heidi Klum. Getty Images

Heidi Klum

in Lever Couture 

Arrivals - amfAR Gala Cannes 2024 - 30th Edition Presented by Chopard And Red Sea International Film Festival
Mary Leest. Getty Images

Mary Leest

Arrivals - amfAR Gala Cannes 2024 - 30th Edition Presented by Chopard And Red Sea International Film Festival
Colman Domingo. Getty Images

Colman Domingo

Arrivals - amfAR Gala Cannes 2024 - 30th Edition Presented by Chopard And Red Sea International Film Festival
Bella Thorne. Getty Images

Bella Thorne

Arrivals - amfAR Gala Cannes 2024 - 30th Edition Presented by Chopard And Red Sea International Film Festival
Coco Rocha. Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Im

Coco Rocha

in Yanina 

Arrivals - amfAR Gala Cannes 2024 - 30th Edition Presented by Chopard And Red Sea International Film Festival
Ellen von Unwerth. Getty Images

Ellen von Unwerth

Arrivals - amfAR Gala Cannes 2024 - 30th Edition Presented by Chopard And Red Sea International Film Festival
Kelly Rowland. Corbis via Getty Images

Kelly Rowland

in Gaurav Gupta

The Best Fashion from the 2024 AmfAR Gala Cannes
