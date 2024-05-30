10 Best CBD Oils of 2024: Top CBD Brands Reviewed

Often imitated but never duplicated, Colorado Botanicals tops our list of the best CBD oil from all the leading CBD brands we’ve examined. However, nine other companies offer CBD oil products at comparable quality to most cannabidiol extracts sold online—albeit not quite on par with Colorado Botanicals. With the industry constantly changing, so do our rankings. Below is our updated list of the ten best CBD oils to buy in 2024 after reviewing hundreds of CBD products.

Choosing the right full-spectrum, isolate, or broad-spectrum CBD oil is a huge undertaking that could result in costly disappointments. This is particularly important in an industry that is so underregulated and where many companies use similar marketing strategies.

The good news is that we’ve researched for you and vetted the best CBD oil to buy in 2024. Whether you’re looking for the best full-spectrum CBD oil, the best CBD oil for pain, or the best CBD oil for everyday use, our reviews will help you purchase with confidence.

Best CBD Oil to Buy in 2024: Ranked

Each of our selected vendors offers some excellent CBD tinctures. It’s easy to find the best full-spectrum, isolate, or broad-spectrum cannabis plant extracts, whether you want to use CBD for pain, relaxation, anxiety or anything else.

Best CBD Oils

Many factors go into our list, including the cannabinoids and terpenes involved. To objectively identify the best CBD brands on the market, we focus on specific benchmarks or milestones. As a result, we provide an objective analysis of the best CBD oils available. Ultimately, it depends on the customer’s needs. Some people want a better overall hemp extract, while others zero in on a few “dealbreakers.” We’ll address these factors and more.

Third-Party Lab Testing

As CBD is unregulated, it’s critical to get third-party lab reports to confirm that the CBD oil is free of heavy metals, pesticides, solvents and microbes. Additionally, there are concerns about mislabeling.

Lab tests confirm information such as:

Cannabinoids and terpenes

Quality

CBD per serving

Total CBD per bottle

Flavor

While scientific evidence may support the efficacy of cannabidiol and other cannabis sativa plant extracts, the flavor can be tough to overcome. But while some consumers may dismiss it as a normal “hempy” taste, it can also indicate trace solvents and substandard purification methods.

Brand Reputation

Brands can gain a reputation in many different ways. A CBD company with a long history is more likely to offer a better experience than a company just getting off the ground—emphasis on “likely.” We’ll see shortly how bigger isn’t always better. In addition to product quality and customer service, we vet vendors through independent reviews. Brand credibility is greatly enhanced by a large amount of mostly positive feedback. When an overwhelming majority of customers have recommended CBD products, there’s a good chance clients will enjoy them as well.

Extraction & Purification

CBD hemp oil manufacturers typically use three extraction methods. They are as follows:

CO2 Extraction

Alcohol

Hydrocarbon (propane or butane)

Despite their pros and cons, CO2 is the safest and best method for extracting CBD, but it is also the most expensive. Additionally, ethanol extraction has some drawbacks, and hydrocarbon extraction is the worst method for extracting CBD. However, the last two extraction methods may leave trace solvent traces behind.

Transparency

Transparency is a rare thing in many industries. Knowing where a CBD product comes from is essential since individuals regularly consume it. Organic hemp plants produce the best CBD oils, whether full-spectrum hemp extracts, broad-spectrum oils, or isolates.

“Organically-grown,” “organic” and “certified organic” are commonly used by CBD companies to describe their hemp sources. Although these labels differ slightly, they imply that hemp farmers do not use synthetic pesticides or chemical fertilizers. With the right genetics, hemp plants produce more potent cannabinoids and terpenes, generating more essential cannabis compounds.

Blind Product Testing

The most scientifically reliable way to evaluate CBD tinctures is through blind product testing. Our goal is to be objective, but human nature makes that difficult. Blind product testing is effective at removing that human variable. We stripped identifying features from over 40 CBD oil vendors, including labels and designs, so our CBD oil testers could avoid bias.

We’ve also dug a little deeper into the top brands:

Which labs tested their products and their accreditation

Source of hemp

CBD oil extraction method

Company certifications – GMP, ISO, FDA, etc.

Overall pricing and value for money

Whole plant CBD or CBD isolate

Return Policy and Guarantee

Best CBD Oil Reviews: Our 2024 Recommendations

The CBD hemp oil market has a lot of competition, making it hard for untrained eyes to determine what CBD oil is best. We, on the other hand, believe that the product falls on a quality spectrum.

As we review the best CBD oils in 2024, remember that the brands on our list are not necessarily the best for everyone. What you find most effective determines the “best” CBD brand. Our list is a guideline, with any of the following brands being excellent choices.

1. Colorado Botanicals – Best CBD Oil & Highest Rated

Why Colorado Botanicals Made Our List of the Best CBD Oils to Buy in 2024

Based on our objective criteria, Colorado Botanicals carries the best CBD oil in general because of the quality of their CBD oil extract, the feedback from our blind product testing, third-party lab reports, customer service, and more.

Brand Highlights

While other brands make the cut for being “high-quality,” Colorado Botanicals raised the bar higher. They caught our attention with their unique extraction and purification process that we haven’t seen with all the companies we’ve vetted. Colorado Botanicals understands not only cannabis science but pharmaceutical technology science that allows them to separate compounds using low heat. In the process, they retain these much-needed beneficial compounds, such as terpenes, that other manufacturers fail to do.

They’re recommended by Forbes, Discover Magazine and LA Weekly for the quality of their products. We also awarded them as the Best CBD Company of 2024.

A quick overview:

60-Day Free Returns

Over 3,500 reviews on Trustpilot and their website

Non-GMO, vegan, gluten-free and organic CBD

Proprietary and unique purification process

Organically grown hemp

Easily accessible Third-Party Lab Reports

Potency options are 10, 25, 50, and 100mg of CBD per serving

Offers both Full Spectrum and Broad Spectrum products

Many discount options are available, including Subscribe and Save 15%

A short quiz to help find the right CBD product

About Their CBD Oil

Colorado Botanicals offers the most potent, well-manufactured CBD we’ve seen. Although not a budget brand, they managed to find an excellent balance between value and quality. Learn more about their CBD oil below.

CBD Potency & Pricing

Colorado Botanicals offers CBD oils in 30 mL bottles ranging from 300 to 3,000 milligrams of CBD. These range in price from $29.99 to $199.99, depending on the potency:

300mg (10mg/mL)

750mg (25mg/mL)

1,500mg (50mg/mL)

3,000mg (100mg/mL)

CBD Types

Colorado Botanicals offers full-spectrum and broad-spectrum options, giving CBD users the choice between a small amount of THC or THC-free products.

Flavor(s)

Individuals have limited flavor options, with the only two available being peppermint or unflavored.

Colorado Botanicals Purification Method & THC Removal Difference

Colorado Botanicals understands pharmaceutical technology. They apply this knowledge to separate cannabis compounds using a proprietary low-heat process. In turn, they retain these much-needed beneficial compounds, such as terpenes, that other manufacturers fail to do.

Most companies use a degradation process to remove THC. This involves heating the plant extract until the THC evaporates. Unfortunately, this can also harm minor cannabinoids and terpenes, weakening the final product.

Colorado Botanicals, on the other hand, uses a gentle separation process that, unlike degradation, won’t destroy valuable compounds. However, it comes at extensive costs, lower yields, and a chemical engineering background.

Targeting Terpenes: The Colorado Botanicals Difference

Terpenes are oily compounds found throughout the plant kingdom. They also may offer health benefits to humans when ingested or inhaled. Colorado Botanicals is one of the few brands that were found with a third-party lab report on their terpene profile, proving their hemp extract contains terpenes. Here is a screenshot of a recent lab report:

Here are three noteworthy terpenes:

Beta-Caryophyllene

Despite being a terpene, beta-caryophyllene still binds with the CB2 endocannabinoid receptors. It is believed it may help curb inflammation and pain in the peripheral nervous system, based on an August 2020 study from Frontiers in Neuroscience.

Bisabolol

A less common cannabis terpene, bisabolol, could pack a serious therapeutic punch. One 2009 review in the Journal of the American Oil Chemists’ Society noticed a variety of possible applications it may help with, including:

Anti-inflammatory

Anti-tumor

Antibiotic

Analgesic

Linalool

Linalool stands out as a rare terpene, showing it may hold anti-seizure benefits—but that’s far from everything. According to prominent cannabis researcher Ethan Russo in a 2017 edition of Advances in Pharmacology, linalool may show promises in other roles, like:

Sleep aid

Antidepressant

Anti-anxiety

Analgesic

Discounts Offered

Colorado Botanicals provides two discount programs:

15% for subscribers

15% discount Assistance Program for emergency workers, first responders and educators

Return Policy

Colorado Botanicals offers an excellent return policy. Customers can return opened or unopened products within 60 days, with shipping included.

Pros and Cons of Colorado Botanicals

Overall, Colorado Botanicals more than earned its top spot.

Pros

Very effective CBD oil

Highly recommended by many top reviewers

60-Day Free Returns

Excellent customer service and fast responses

Carries Full Spectrum and Broad Spectrum CBD Oils

Non-GMO, organic, vegan, and gluten-free

No artificial ingredients

Uses Organic MCT Oil rich in Omega 3, 6 & 9 in its CBD oils

Cons

Good value, but it may be out of some budgets

Only two flavor options

Visit Colorado Botanicals

2. Nuleaf Naturals – Best Whole Plant Tinctures

NuLeaf Naturals may not be our top contender, but it came very close. This brand follows many of the best practices we’d expect for our Number One pick.

Brand Highlights

The excellent NuLeaf Naturals products are hugely popular, with many verified positive reviews. NuLeaf Naturals has grown from whole-plant CBD to include other products as well.

Some key points:

60mg/mL

CBC, CBG, CBN, CBD, and delta-8, and delta-9 THC are also available

Sourced from organically-grown hemp

Full-spectrum CBD

20% discount for subscribers

Free 2-3 day shipping

About NuLeaf Naturals CBD Oil

Since its inception, NuLeaf Naturals has emphasized purity and whole-plant goodness, steering clear of inferior CBD isolate products in favor of full-spectrum.

CBD Potency & Pricing

NuLeaf Naturals offers plain CBD oil in several sizes. However, the concentration remains the same at 60mg/mL. Customers can purchase larger volumes for better value, ranging in price from $49.00 to $249.00 as follows:

900mg

1800mg

3,000mg

6,000mg

CBD Types

In line with its strict whole-plant values, NuLeaf adheres to full-spectrum cannabis plant extracts. While this is arguably the best approach from a therapeutic standpoint, THC content is a concern for some.

Flavor(s)

As of this review in 2024, none of NuLeaf’s CBD oils are flavored.

Customer Feedback and Reviews

NuLeaf is an excellent option for those needing raw, whole-plant products. “Just the basics” should be the brand’s motto, but this is far from bad. Sometimes, the simplest options are the best.

Unfortunately, that philosophy doesn’t work for all CBD users. Specifically, people trying to avoid THC won’t be able to purchase from NuLeaf. But those who do are quite satisfied.

For instance, TrustPilot user Frank Hogan says: “I have used three or four different CBD oils Full Spectrum using Hemp flowers with good results. But I have NuLeaf Naturals and another bottle next to it…I always Grab NuLeaf Naturals. It just works Better !!! True Full spectrum…It works all over !!”

Meanwhile, Justin Nukem writes: “Excellent service and products. For premium CBD oils, try NuLeaf Naturals! NuLeaf is now part of my dietary supplements.”

Discounts Offered

20% for buying two products

25% with the purchase of three items

20% discount for subscribers

Assistance program for low-income households, veterans, first responders and more

Guarantee

NuLeaf Naturals offers a 30-day money-back guarantee on all unopened products. However, customers have to pay for shipping, which can take up to two weeks for the refund to complete.

Pros and Cons

Pros

Full-spectrum CBD oil

Third-party tested using Botanacor – the same lab as our top vendor

High cannabis compound retention

Organic hemp

No artificial ingredients

Huge selection of other cannabinoid products

Cons

Extremely expensive

No THC-free options

Only a 10% discount for subscribers

No returns on opened products

No flavors offered

Visit NuLeaf Naturals

3. Lazarus Naturals – Best by Price and Value

Another big contender we want to recognize is Lazarus Naturals for its excellent balance between value and quality.

Brand Highlights

Lazarus Naturals opened its doors in 2014 with the slogan: “Effective, not expensive.” They stick to that philosophy and sell CBD products that do the job without harming customers’ wallets. In a further commitment to quality and credibility, Lazarus Naturals is a member of the American Herbal Products Association and the Oregon Industrial Hemp Farmers Association.

Some key points:

Assistance Program

Focus on organic and sustainable manufacturing/farming

Lab tests easily accessible

Frequent sales and discounts

Ethanol extraction

About Lazarus Naturals CBD Oil

Unlike most brands on our list, Lazarus Naturals uses ethanol extraction rather than any form of conventional or low-temperature CO2 extraction. The company offers full-spectrum CBD and THC-free isolate products. The former is suspended in organic hempseed oil and MCT, while the latter contains coconut oil only.

CBD Potency & Pricing

As implied by its title on our list, Lazarus Naturals offers some excellent, potent products at a surprisingly affordable price. Unfortunately, those prices are limited to a 30 mL 1,500mg option and a 120mL 6,000mg choice. The prices are $40 and $120.00, respectively—which is an amazing value considering both have a 50mg/mL concentration.

CBD Types

Lazarus Naturals caters to full-spectrum fans while offering isolates to those who prefer a THC-free option.

Flavor(s)

Lazarus Naturals offers three flavor options

Strawberry lemonade

Peppermint chocolate

Unflavored

Customer Feedback and Reviews

Lazarus Naturals has received moderate reviews, with the negative onces focused on occasional customer service issues. However, the majority of independent feedback is positive.

For instance, Erin Rass of Trustpilot says: “They are the by far the best company, in both the quality of their product and integrity of their business model, I’ve found for CBD. I was ready to give up on CBD and on a whim decided to try one more brand. You can taste the terpenes and I love that they do everything from growing to packaging on-site. It also incredibly generous that they offer a discount to low-income people and veterans. I recommend them to everyone and will be a lifelong customer for both myself and my dogs.”

“Jan M.” also cites impressive results, writing: “Their products work great for my arthritis pain and to help me sleep. Their orders come well packaged and quickly even when using the free shipping option. Prices are reasonable and their website is easy to use for ordering compared to other companies I’ve tried.”

Discounts Offered

As of the writing of this review, NuLeaf offers the following discounts (although they can’t be stacked):

20% off the first order when customers sign up for newsletters and e-mails

Occasional bundle deals

Assistance program for low-income households, veterans, and individuals with disabilities

Guarantee

Lazarus Naturals offers a very lenient 90-day return policy. Customers can get a refund for opened or unopened merchandise, regardless of the reason.

Pros and Cons

Pros

Full-spectrum and THC-free isolate options

Excellent value

Nice flavor

Generous return policy

Cons

Ethanol extraction is an inferior method

Limited flavor options

Issues with shipping and customer service

Visit Lazarus Naturals

4. Bluebird Botanicals – Quality CBD Oil

Another CBD vendor on our list is Bluebird Botanicals, which offers tinctures, gummies, topicals, and more. Despite being outnumbered by many contenders, Bluebird Botanicals isn’t outgunned. They’re the oldest player on our list, having opened in 2013.

Brand Highlights

Bluebird Botanicals focuses on basic CBD health products like oils, topicals, and capsules. However, they still managed to create one of the most diverse product lines we’ve seen.





Also offer CBG, CBN, and CBDA

Full-spectrum and isolate CBD options

40% off for subscribers

Discount programs for people with disabilities, veterans, and low-income households

Customer loyalty program

Organically-grown Colorado hemp

Certified by the U.S. Hemp Authority

Vegan

About Bluebird Botanicals CBD Oil

Bluebird Botanicals offers some excellent low-dose oils. They use CO2 and ethanol extraction techniques, depending on the product type. While the latter can leave trace solvents, the brand’s products are safe, as evidenced by their third-party lab reports.

CBD Potency & Pricing

Bluebird Botanicals offers two plain CBD oil options at 10 and 25mg/mL, with a price tag of $29.95 and $99.95, respectively.

CBD Type(s)

Bluebird Botanicals uses full-spectrum CBD in their plain CBD oil products.

Flavor(s)

Currently, Bluebird Botanicals doesn’t offer any flavors for its CBD oils.

Customer Feedback and Reviews

Bluebird Botanicals has some excellent products, but we feel it could improve in flavor and potency. While a lack of flavor options is a minor concern, the low-potency hemp extract might be limiting for some consumers. However, newcomers will likely appreciate the low dose, and Bluebird’s useful educational resources.

Online reviews are mostly positive. For example, Jakiyah Adams of Trustpilot mentions: “I have been buying Bluebird CBD Oil in bulk for years. The concentrated oils quality is off the charts and the reps are so helpful and personable. No others compare, seriously. They have helped my child w/his severe anxiety, panic attacks, tremors, & depression unbelievably! A few drops as needed daily and he regains control & able to function pretty normal. Thank u Bluebird. You are a life changer for us!”

Trustpilot user “Scott” shares a similar life changing story: “I expected very little from CBD oil, but was rather desperate to find something that would stop really nasty arthritic episodes that were hitting my spine. BB’s regular CBD extract ended it in 5 (five) days. When I weaned myself off it 6 months later, the arthritis came back in 2 weeks. Back on the CBD oil & it went away again. Promptly. And at a fairly low dose, too (5 to 15 mg per day). Beats tearing up my stomach lining with NSAIDS.”

Return Policy

Bluebird Botanicals offers refunds within 30 days. However, additional fees apply, and eligibility requirements are strict.

Pros and Cons

Pros

Full-spectrum

Use CO2 extraction followed by a “winterization” process that filters out unwanted plant matter.

Generous discount and assistance programs

Third-party tested

Multiple certifications for quality and safety

Other cannabinoid products are available

Cons

No flavors

Expensive, considering the low potency

Restrictive return policy

Visit Bluebird Botanicals

5. CBDistillery – Best CBD Isolate Tinctures

CBDistillery is another excellent choice, with products appealing to health-focused customers.

Brand Highlights

Seeing the influx of subpar CBD products could be confusing, CBDistillery decided to take action. By making its extracts cheaper and educating the public, the company wants to make “cannabidiol” (and “CBDistillery”) a household name.

A few key points about CBDistillery:

Full-spectrum, broad-spectrum, and isolate products

Sells oils, topicals, softgels, and isolates

Options with flavors and without flavors

U.S. Hemp Authority Certified

Price is excellent

About CBDistillery CBD Oil

CBDistillery’s oils come in full-spectrum, broad-spectrum, and isolate “THC-free” forms. Unfortunately, they employ ethanol as their extraction method, which raises concerns about trace solvents.

Nonetheless, their products are third-party tested. Furthermore, the inexpensive nature of older purification techniques allows vendors to pass those savings to their consumers.

CBD Potency & Pricing

CBDistillery CBD oil is available in 500, 1,000, 2,500, and 5,000mg dosage options per 30 mL bottle.



Concentrations are as follows:

17mg/mL

33mg/mL

83mg/mL

167mg/mL

CBDistillery beats everyone else for potency at a staggering 167 milligrams of CBD per milliliter. Best of all, customers can buy this oil at an excellent value, ranging from $24.50 to $240.

CBD Type(s)

CBDistillery offers full-spectrum and isolate “THC-free” options.

Flavor(s)

None available.

Customer Feedback and Reviews

Joining the industry in 2016, CBDistillery grew significantly over the years. Today, it stands as an example of potency and quality. The range of full-spectrum and isolate options extends beyond just CBD, providing a veritable buffet of amazing wellness products. Unfortunately, we were unable to find any significant recent independent reviews.

Discounts Offered

Subscribers can save 30% on every order.

Return Policy

CBDistillery offers a 60-day money-back guarantee on all products, whether open or not.

Pros and Cons

Pros

Full-spectrum, broad-spectrum, and isolate CBD products are available

Tested by a third-party

Surprisingly low price for what they provide

You get a 25% discount when you subscribe

Certified by the United States Hemp Authority

High potency

Cons

There are no flavor options

Solvents may be left behind after ethanol extraction

Visit CBDistillery

6. Charlotte’s Web – Best CBD Oil for Beginners

Despite not ranking high on our list, Charlotte’s Web has a strong reputation among CBD users.

Brand Highlights

Charlotte’s Web came into the spotlight after an eight-year-old girl named Charlotte Figi noticed an improvement in her seizures after consuming Charlotte’s Web’s CBD oil. As a result, attention was renewed, and the FDA eventually approved a CBD drug called Epidiolex. All things considered, Charlotte’s Web is arguably one of the most influential CBD brands in cannabis history.



Some other considerations include:



Broad-spectrum and full-spectrum options are available

U.S. Hemp Authority certified

Organically-grown

Whole-plant

About Charlotte’s Web CBD Oil

Most of Charlotte’s Web’s hemp extract comes from CO2 extraction. However, their “Original Formula” employs ethanol, which is slightly inferior in terms of safety.

CBD Dosage and Pricing

CBD is available in doses of 17, 25, 50, and 60mg per mL at prices ranging from $59.99 to $119.99. Charlotte’s Web tests its oils, but this is done in-house. Consequently, it’s difficult to verify the objectivity of their lab reports.

CBD Type(s)

Charlotte’s Web exclusively uses full-spectrum hemp extract in its CBD oil.

Flavor(s)

Available in Mint Chocolate, Lemon Twist, Orange Blossom, and Natural Olive Oil flavors.

Customer Feedback and Reviews

Overall, Charlotte’s Web has a legendary reputation.

Discounts Offered

Subscribers and veterans receive a 15% discount on every order.

Return Policy

Customers can return used or unused products within 30 days.

Pros and Cons

Pros

Can be found in nearly every CBD store

Has been in business longer than any other CBD company

There are full-spectrum and CBD isolate tinctures available

Veterans and subscribers receive a discount

The company is currently in good standing with several regulators

It has a decent maximum potency

Carry Mint Chocolate, Lemon Twist, Orange Blossom and Natural Olive Oil flavors

Cons

It is challenging to locate lab results

The tests shown were performed other than by a third-party

Lab tests did not reveal any terpenes

Visit Charlotte’s Web

7. Medterra – Best With THC

The CBD tincture options provided by Medterra CBD are the largest we have seen. Although Medterra isn’t perfect, it still deserves our attention.

Brand Highlights

With Medterra, you’ll never run out of choices. Before you start, here are a few things to consider:

An entertaining and informative “Do’s and Don’t’s” video for beginners

Blog contains news and information about the CBD industry

Isolate, broad-spectrum, and full-spectrum tinctures

Subscribers receive a 15% discount

Rewards for referrals and point systems for discounts

Disabled individuals and veterans receive discounts

About Medterra CBD Oil

Medterra may have only been around since 2017—a newcomer compared to many established companies. Nonetheless, their flair for flashy marketing and quality CBD oil contributed to exponential growth. Their hemp extract products are CO2 extracted and subjected to third-party analysis, proving the CBD oil safe and pure.

CBD Potency and Pricing

Depending on the tincture, potency options are 16, 25, 33, and 100mg/mL. Prices start at $39.99 for the 500mg (16mg/mL) oil and reach $132.99 for the 3,000mg (100mg/mL) option.

CBD Type

Medterra caters to all consumer needs, offering full-spectrum, broad-spectrum, and isolate oils.

Flavor(s)

Available in Citrus, Strawberry Mint, and Unflavored.

Customer Feedback and Reviews

Medterra has been featured in several mainstream publications and boasts nearly 10,000 verified five-star reviews. The wide selection and reasonable prices make Medterra a one-stop shop for those seeking relief or general wellness.



Mark Dibuono of Trustpilot expresses his satisfaction after a customer service hiccup, saying: “As a long time customer, I appreciate the quality of their products. I had an issue with a posted price that was at least initially not honored, but this company did the right thing and rectified the situation. Overall an excellent source for CBD products.”



Trustpilot user “LT” praises the brand’s pet products: “I recently purchased their Joint Support CBD Pet Chews and it has helped my fur babies so much! I’ve seen a drastic difference in their energy and movement since giving them these CBD pet treats. It was very easy to place my order and the shipping was fast.”

Discounts Offered

Medterra offers 15% off all orders for subscribers, veterans, and disabled individuals.

Return Policy

Every order has a 30-day money-back guarantee, with shipping covered in most cases. However, the process can be a bit bumpy, as evidenced by some feedback.

Pros and Cons

Pros

Full-spectrum, broad-spectrum, and isolate CBD oils available

Veterans, people with disabilities, and subscribers receive a 15% discount

Independently analyzed

Choose from Mint Chocolate or Citrus flavors

Exceptional value

High-potency (up to 100 mg/mL)

Cons

Low terpene content

Visit Medterra

8. Elixinol – Best High-Potency CBD Oil

A new brand on our list, Elixinol has been in business since 2014, making it one of the earlier brands to hit the market. However, getting in on the ground floor gave Elixinol a massive advantage—and they leveraged it significantly.

Today, Elixinol offers a line of high-potency CBD oils and operates throughout the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America.

Brand Highlights

Elixinol doesn’t grow its hemp in-house, unlike some brands on our list. However, they source their CBD extracts from non-GMO, organically-grown domestic cannabis plants certified by the U.S. Hemp Authority. They also “carefully select” their plant biomass and extract ingredients.



Some other points to consider:

Designed and formulated by medical professionals

Some products are infused with non-cannabinoid supplements for targeted effects

Offers oils, gummies, topicals, capsules, and pet products

Delta-9 THC options available

Organically-grown and U.S. Hemp Authority Certified

About Elixinol CBD Oil

Elixinol employs a highly advanced supercritical CO2 extraction process. This purification method eliminates trace solvents like conventional CO2, but is designed to improve terpene and cannabinoid retention.

As expected, Elixinol puts all its CBD products through third-party testing, with an updated Certificate of Analysis available for every batch.

In addition to plain CBD oil, Elixinol has several lines of effect-specific oil products. For instance, their “Sleep” line is infused with melatonin, a natural sleep-inducing compound.

The brand has three CBD oil options: Everyday Daily Balance, Everyday THC Free, and Extra Strength.

Flavor options are limited, with Daily Balance and Extra Strength available in either “Natural” or “Cinnamint.” Their THC Free product is broad-spectrum and is exclusively spearmint-flavored, with no unflavored option.

CBD Potency and Pricing

Elixinol’s Everyday Daily Balance comes in 500 ($39.99) and 1,000 mg ($59.99) options in every 60 mL bottle.

The broad-spectrum THC Free CBD oil is exclusively available in 500 mg, retailing for $39.99.

Finally, Elixinol’s Extra Strength oil steals the show with a staggering 2,000 or 4,000 mg, coming in at $99.99 and $189.99 respectively.

CBD Type(s)

Elixinol’s Everyday Daily Balance and Extra Strength CBD oils are made with full-spectrum extract, while their THC Free option is broad-spectrum.

Flavor(s)

Natural

Cinnamint

Spearmint (broad-spectrum only)

Customer Feedback and Reviews

Despite their global footprint, Elixinol doesn’t have many independent customer reviews. Although the reviews indicate a satisfactory product, many customers complain about the brand’s responsiveness and service quality.

Discounts Offered

Elixinol’s CBD oils are a bit more expensive than other brands, but the 30% discount for subscribers helps offset the cost.

They also frequently run promotions and offer discount codes.

Guarantee

Elixinol offers a limited 30-day money-back guarantee on their products. However, customers are still responsible for the cost of return shipping.

Pros and Cons

Pros

Available in full-spectrum and broad-spectrum options

Other CBD oils infused with supplements for targeted effects

30% discount for subscribers

Lab-tested

High-potency

Regular promotions and discounts

Medically formulated

Cons

Few flavors

Only three plain CBD oil options

60 mL dilute the serving size

Guarantee requires the customer to cover shipping

Visit Elixinol

9. Populum – Best Organic CBD Oils

Greg Parker founded Populum in 2016. His interesting backstory with supplements inspired him to launch the brand.

Growing up in South Korea, herbal remedies were ingrained in the local culture. Parker learned to value nature’s healing properties and founded Populum to stand out in a low-quality, mass-produced CBD market.

However, Parker’s second objective is to educate. These are two goals Populum achieves in spades.

Brand Highlights

Populum has complete quality control from seed to sale. They grow their hemp on a Colorado Farm and extract it in a CGMP Certified facility.

The brand conducts independent tests on its hemp immediately after harvesting, again following extraction, and then a third-party test on the final products. These multiple tests ensure that contaminants are caught early, allowing them to be discarded before they led to defective products.

Some other points to consider:

Organically-grown, non-GMO hemp

Offers oils and topicals

Vegan-friendly

Paraben-free

About Populum CBD Oil

Populum CBD doesn’t pull any punches when it comes to extraction. They use a two-step approach of food-grade ethanol extraction, followed by a process called “fractionalized distillation” allowing them to isolate valuable cannabinoids and terpenes. The process is also highly effective at removing things like chlorophyll, wax, and other unwanted plant matter.

Although ethanol isn’t solvent-free, like CO2, the alcohol extraction is better for retaining other valuable cannabis compounds.

Populum only carries two CBD oil products: Full-Spectrum Hemp CBD Oil and Unflavored Full-Spectrum CBD Oil.

The first variation is available in four concentrations, all infused with natural orange flavor. The unflavored option follows the same formula, minus the flavoring. It’s also only available in one size.

CBD Potency & Pricing

Populus Full-Spectrum Hemp CBD Oil costs between $59.00 and $279.00, depending on the size option chosen. This product is available in four concentrations: 250, 500, 1,000 and 2,000 mg per 30 mL bottle.

Meanwhile, the unflavored version is limited to 500 mg and retails for $89.00.

CBD Types

As the names imply, both CBD oil options are full-spectrum. This is the best choice from a therapeutic standpoint, but there will be some THC in the extract.

Flavor(s)

Orange

Unflavored

Customer Feedback and Reviews

Populum doesn’t have many customer reviews. However, one Reddit user in the the subreddit r/CBDinfo wrote an extensive and professionally written review, where he praised one of their products:

“My mood becomes relaxing and I notice a reduction in my anxiety. With a stressful job, taking CBD helps a lot. If you are looking for a product to help you reduce your anxiety Populum will help you. CBD works best when taking over a longer period. For someone with a chronic ailment taking it every day is the way to go.”

Discounts Offered

Populum CBD offers a 20% discount for subscribers. Although this helps reduce the price, it’s still a large investment.

Guarantee

Populum has a 30-day “no questions asked” trial offer. Customers can try the product for 30 days. If they’re unsatisfied, they can return the product for a full refund.

Pros and Cons

Pros

Full-spectrum CBD for maximum therapeutic benefits

The extraction and distillation processes retain more cannabinoids and terpenes

Triple-tested

High-potency

Vegan-friendly

Organically grown, non-GMO hemp

30-day guarantee

20% discount for subscribers

Free shipping

Cons

No flavor choices

Expensive

No THC-free options

Visit Populum

10. Cornbread Hemp

Another new entry, Cornbread Hemp opened its doors in 2018. But despite their late entry into the industry, this small family-run operation quickly made a name for itself.

Brand Highlights

Cornbread Hemp isn’t the first CBD company to use USDA Certified Organic hemp. However, they were – at least according to them—the first brand in Kentucky to use certified organic hemp.

Grown in the Bluegrass Basin, this area contains nutrient-rich soil that births some of the best cannabinoid and terpene-rich hemp available. Extracted using sugarcane ethanol, this method adds flavor to the hemp, setting it apart from conventional ethanol extraction.

USDA Certified Organic Hemp

Sugarcane ethanol extraction

Lab tested

First of its kind in Kentucky

Subscriber discounts

Loyalty points program

About Their CBD Oil

Cornbread Hemp offers a small selection of CBD oils, all with well over 0.3% THC per serving. Similar to Aspen Green, Cornbread is embracing the higher-THC formula. The brand has three CBD oil options. Two are organic full-spectrum, and the third is organic distillate. All contain a small amount of THC.

CBD Potency and Pricing

Cornbread’s products are decently priced and within reach of most budgets. Available in 375, 750, and 1,500mg, prices range from $34.99 to $74.99.

The full-spectrum 375 and 750mg options contain 1mg of THC per serving, while the 1,500mg variation has 2mg of THC.

Similarly, the 375 and 750mg distillate options contain the least THC, at 0.5mg per serving. The 1,500mg CBD distillate has 1mg of THC.

CBD Type(s)

Cornbread offers distillate and full-spectrum options.

Flavor(s)

Cornbread Hemp offers no flavor options at this time.

Customer Feedback and Reviews

Cornbread may represent a paradigm shift in CBD. Most hemp supplement suppliers try to minimize THC, but a growing number continue to embrace it.

Although the THC levels are small, they’re large enough to potentially affect some individuals or show up on a drug test. We appreciate the value of whole-plant hemp extract products, but we’d like to see Cornbread Hemp expand its line to include low-THC or THC-free options.

Still, THC hasn’t stopped many people from enjoying Cornbread’s products. The vendor has spectacular reviews on Trustpilot, averaging 4.1 stars out of 5.

“WolfMomma” writes: “I have done about 4 orders now. I have tried all the topicals, gummies, and the oils, even the pet formula for my 8yr old giant breed dog. I haven’t had any problems with ordering, shipments, or packaging…I was blown away with the quality and potency. Zero side effects, which lends to the quality. My issues with chronic pain, and inflammation were definitely alleviated with the edibles and topicals. I noticed that with continued daily use on my dog’s food, her painful, stiff knees were less of a problem for her. I will continue to keep Cornbread Hemp on my list of reputable online sellers.”

Discounts Offered

20% discount for subscribers

Sign up for an account to save 25%

30% discount for veterans, first responders, low-income individuals, teachers, medical professionals and students

Return Policy

Cornbread hemp provides a 30-day guarantee on opened or unopened products. Customers can issue a return for a full refund.

Pros and Cons

Pros

USDA Certified Organic and Gluten Free

Full-spectrum and distillate

Excellent customer satisfaction

Third-party tested

Discounts for subscribers and certain eligible groups

Affordable

Cons

No THC-free options

Only three oils

No flavors

Ethanol extraction may leave trace solvents

Visit Cornbread Hemp

Best CBD Oil Rating Comparison

