All the Best Red Carpet Fashion from the 2024 Cannes Film Festival

It’s time for one of the most glamorous events of the year—the Cannes Film Festival. Every May, filmmakers, producers, directors, actors and other A-listers make their way to the French Riviera for 12 days of movie screenings, parties and, of course, plenty of glitzy red carpets and exciting fashion moments on La Croisette.

The Cannes Film Festival is surely one of the most exciting red carpets of the season; it’s a solid 12 days of fashionable celebrities bringing their sartorial best to the resort town in the South of France, and attendees never fail to go all out with their ensembles. The Cannes red carpet has already given the world some truly iconic fashion moments, from Princess Diana’s baby blue Catherine Walker gown and Jane Birkin’s sequins and wicker basket ensemble to Madonna’s Jean Paul Gaultier cone bra and Anne Hathaway’s white Armani Privé frock, and the 2024 iteration of the film festival is sure to add even more to the list.

The 77th annual Cannes Film Festival is already sure to be an especially star-filled extravaganza; Greta Gerwig is serving as the jury president for the main competition, and the three Honorary Palme d’Or awards will be given to Meryl Streep, Studio Ghibli and George Lucas. The star-studded film line-up of highly anticipated movies includes Francis Ford Coppola’s Megalopolis (starring Adam Driver), Yorgos Lanthimos’ Kinds of Kindness (with Emma Stone, Jesse Plemons and Willem Dafoe), Paul Schrader’s Oh, Canada (with Richard Gere, Uma Thurman, Michael Imperioli and Jacob Elordi), Andrea Arnold’s Bird (with Barry Keoghan) and so many more.

The 2024 Cannes Film Festival runs from May 14 to May 25, and we’re keeping you updated on all the best red carpet moments throughout the entire spectacle. Below, see the best-dressed looks from the Cannes Film Festival red carpet.

Meryl Streep

Eva Green

in Armani Privé

Greta Gerwig

in Saint Laurent

Léa Seydoux

in Louis Vuitton

Taylor Hill

Helena Christensen

Heidi Klum

Lily Gladstone

in Gucci

Romee Strijd

Jane Fonda

in Elie Saab

Juliette Binoche