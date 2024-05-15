The Best Off-Duty Fashion at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival

The 77th Cannes Film Festival has officially commenced, and while the glamorous couture looks gracing the red carpet are undoubtedly captivating, let’s not forget about all of the iconic street style moments in the South of France right now. While the 12-day film festival schedule is packed with premieres, screenings and afterparties, A-listers are also making the most of their downtime in the seaside town to show off their best street style, using the French Riviera as their own personal runway.

Sign Up For Our Daily Newsletter Sign Up Thank you for signing up! By clicking submit, you agree to our <a rel="nofollow noreferer" href="http://observermedia.com/terms">terms of service</a> and acknowledge we may use your information to send you emails, product samples, and promotions on this website and other properties. You can opt out anytime. See all of our newsletters

From touching down at the Nice airport and departing luxury hotels to just getting in some in-town shopping, there are plenty of opportunities for the actors, filmmakers, directors and the general glitterati to showcase their best off-duty looks, even when they’re not strutting down La Croisette.

The 2024 Cannes Film Festival takes place from May 14 to May 25, providing more than enough time for the most stylish attendees to give us some of the best off-duty looks of the year—along with some truly top-tier summer vacation fashion inspo. Take a look at all the best off-duty street style looks from the 2024 Cannes Film Festival.

Anya Taylor-Joy

in Jacquemus

Taylor Hill and Daniel Fryer

Lily Gladstone

in Gucci

Anya Taylor-Joy

in an AG skirt

Anya Taylor-Joy

in Atlein

Eva Green

in Alexander McQueen

Greta Gerwig

in Carven

Romee Strijd

Cindy Bruna

in Pucci

Heidi Klum